It all looks so easy on HGTV: A couple buys a house, does a complete makeover, and sells it for a tidy profit. So you might be thinking, “I could do that!" Or you might be looking to make money on rental properties instead. Real estate investing can indeed be profitable, but you need some business savvy, diligence, and a willingness to take risks.

June 12, 2024 · 3 min read