Free Food Truck Name Generator
Entice customers with a food truck name as mouthwatering as its offerings!
Try our free AI-powered food truck name generator.
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Find a name, launch your dream
You've got appetizing ideas—now make your vision a reality.
Find a name, launch your dream
Generate tailored names
Enter your business idea, select your preferred tone (playful, traditional, creative), and get a list of unique, memorable names.
Make it official
Finalize your name by choosing an entity type and registering it with the state as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or DBA.
Secure exclusive rights to your name with our trademark registration services. Our trusted attorneys handle the process, helping protect your brand from copycats.
How to use our food truck name generator
Our free AI-powered business name generator can produce a variety of high-quality food truck names, all based on marketing concepts and industry-specific business naming guidelines.
Here’s how to use it:
- Type in your idea. You might say, “I want to start a new food truck business that sells Mexican food.”
- Use the filters. Click the “Advanced Options” drop-down, and drag the sliders to produce names that are more funny, conventional, or global.
- View our food truck name ideas. The generator will create a list of business names that you can use for free.
If the food truck name generator isn’t giving you the types of names you’re looking for, use our creative name ideas below for inspiration. And once you find one you like, don’t forget to reserve it quickly so you don’t lose it to another business.
Why start a food truck?
With the food truck industry currently valued at more than $4 billion and expected to grow to over $6 billion by 2029, it makes sense for foodies and entrepreneurs to consider opening a food truck business. If you’re hoping to start your own food truck, make sure to choose a name that will stand out from the crowd.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
Legalzoom help me set up my LLC efficiently. The instructions were simple, and I had a positive experience overall.
Legalzoom made starting my LLC fast, easy, and stress-free.
legal Zoom Concierge
legal Zoom Concierge agent, Jelly, called me and walked me through the process of selecting how I wanted to set up my LLC with through explanations. I recommend using the Legal Zoom concierge for customers not yet familiar with the process of creating and LLC.
Smooth, Professional, and Worth It — LegalZoom Made My LLC Easy
I recently used LegalZoom to form my Cleaning LLC, and overall I had a very positive experience. From start to finish, the process was efficient, transparent, and far less stressful than I expected. What went well: Easy to Navigate: The LegalZoom website clearly guided me through every step. I didn’t get lost in jargon or red tape. Clear Pricing & No Surprises: Costs were laid out ahead of time, and all required state fees were explained. No hidden fees popped up afterward. Fast Processing: Once I submitted my paperwork, things moved quickly — I got my official LLC documents sooner than I anticipated. Helpful Customer Support: When I had a few questions (about the operating agreement, registered agent, etc.), their support reps were attentive and professional. They helped clarify things without rushing me. All-in-One Convenience: LegalZoom handled all the official filings and paperwork. I didn’t need to go to the Secretary of State or juggle multiple portals. That saved me a ton of time. What could be better: Upsells & Add-ons: LegalZoom offers several add-on options (e.g. expedited processing, kits, templates, etc.). While some were useful, it felt like a lot of extras pushed along the way. I’d recommend reviewing each optional service carefully before adding it. Turnaround Time on Some Documents: A few documents (beyond the core LLC formation) took longer than anticipated. If you’re under a tight deadline, you may want to choose expedited options. Customization Limits: For standard LLCs with typical needs (like mine, a cleaning business), everything was fine. But if your business is more complex (multi-member, special licensing, etc.), you might hit limits on how much the template-based services can tailor to your specific case. Overall Recommendation: If you’re looking to form an LLC without hiring a law firm or figuring out all the legal and bureaucratic steps yourself, LegalZoom is a solid choice. For my Cleaning LLC, it delivered excellent value. The convenience, guidance, and peace of mind it provided were well worth the cost. I’d definitely use them again or recommend them to others starting a business.
Was very easy to use and I got my LLC…
Was very easy to use and I got my LLC the same day. I was SHOCKED. I know every state is different but it was like a miracle. Thank you LZoom!
My experience has been excellent from…
My experience has been excellent from the first day opening my LLC, and continues to be great now that my business is thriving. All of my important documents are organized and secured on their sight. Which is amazing when getting loans and doing my taxes. They also provide great customer service every time I call with questions. Would highly recommend using LegalZoom. Plan to start another business and will be using them again. Thank you LegalZoom!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible.
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
300 Food Truck Name Ideas
For inspiration, check out our list of food truck name ideas, broken down by the type of food truck. Remember that once you find the perfect food truck name, reserve or register it with your relevant state agency quickly so you can be sure it’s yours.
Taco truck name ideas
Taco trucks typically specialize in Mexican cuisine, focusing on (of course) tacos, but offer room to expand the menu to burritos, quesadillas, and more. They might offer guacamole, salsas, rice, beans, and other popular sides.
BBQ truck names
These types of food trucks focus on all things BBQ, from smoked meats to hot dogs and ribs. And don’t forget the sides—a BBQ food truck business usually sells small orders of baked beans, mac ‘n cheese, and coleslaw.
Pizza truck names
Because pizzas typically need special ovens, you might see a pizza food truck outfitted with a built-in wood-fired oven. Some pizza caterers may instead haul a mobile pizza oven via a trailer.
Burger truck names
Burger food trucks might feature traditional hamburgers, smash burgers, sliders, or even turkey burgers. Some may specialize in meat alternatives, like veggie burgers.
Seafood truck names
Seafood food trucks can span a variety of cuisines and meal types. One seafood food truck might specialize in lobster rolls, while another might offer daily-catch grilled or fried fish. Some trucks may sell fish tacos, ceviche, or poke.
Vegetarian and vegan food truck names
Vegan and vegetarian food trucks may offer plant-based or meat-free alternatives to classic favorites or sell popular veg-forward meals, like salads, vegetarian sandwiches, and grain bowls.
Sandwich and sub truck names
Focusing on what’s between the bread, these food trucks might sell hoagies, club sandwiches, Reubens, po’boys, subs, wraps, and more.
Asian fusion food truck names
These food truck businesses get creative with their offerings, often melding flavors from various Asian cuisines to create unique noodle dishes, rice bowls, dumplings, and other culinary delights.
Mediterranean food truck names
From kebabs to gyros to shawarma plates and more, Mediterranean food trucks might focus on one specific cuisine or take inspiration from a variety of dishes.
Dessert truck names
You don’t have to stay in the savory space—there are plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth. Dessert food truck businesses may sell cookies, cakes, pastries, shaved ice, and other sweets.
Breakfast truck names
Breakfast food trucks need to be up with the early risers, providing morning fuel like egg sandwiches, bagels and cream cheese, waffles or pancakes, breakfast tacos, pastries, and smoothies.
Mexican fusion truck names
A Mexican fusion food truck might offer interesting takes on traditional Mexican dishes, inspired by other regions, or sell a mix of both Mexican food and other global cuisines.
Grilled cheese truck names
Melty, cheesy sandwiches are the heart and soul of these food truck businesses, many of which provide unique twists on the classic grilled cheese.
Ice cream truck names
Ice cream trucks may scoop to order or provide other frozen treats, like ice cream bars and sandwiches, banana splits, milk shakes, and more.
Coffee truck names
You might find a coffee food truck stand at farmers markets, in business parks, and in other public spaces with a lot of foot traffic. They brew coffee and typically make espresso drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos.
How to choose a food truck name
Choosing the right name is crucial in the food truck business. After all, your food truck’s name showcases your cuisine, is how people will remember you, and often serves as the first impression of your brand.
But there’s more to selecting a good food truck name than simply choosing catchy words or phrases—you also need to ensure that the name is unique and complies with government regulations.
Showcase your cuisine
The first step in how to come up with a business name is to make sure that the culinary fare you’re focusing on is reflected in the name. Good food truck names are not vague, instead providing a clue as to what your offerings are.
Will your food truck be ultra-focused on a certain food? If so, highlight your specialty! Or perhaps your truck will span a few different regional dishes. In that case, the food truck name doesn’t necessarily have to call out the type of food specifically, but it should at least be in the realm of that cuisine.
Pick a catchy name
A perfect food truck name is creative, catchy, and on the shorter side. Lengthy names are harder to remember, so try to stick to only a few words that deliver impact. For example, maybe you’re brainstorming funny food truck names that will elicit a chuckle from your customers, or perhaps you want a heartfelt or nostalgic name. Whatever reaction you’re hoping for, choose a short-and-sweet name that is clever and distinguishable from other business names in your state.
Another tip when you’re coming up with food truck name ideas is to not get too specific with your location. Even though you might start in a certain city, you want the option to expand in the future, so avoid using location-specific names unless you’re highlighting a regional cuisine.
Adhere to government naming regulations
Next, make sure that your food truck business name complies with government guidelines. You’ll register your food truck name with the state in which you’ll operate the business, so check with the Secretary of State’s website (or other relevant agency website) for state-specific business name requirements.
Most states require that business names:
- Are distinguishable from other company names registered in the state
- Don’t use restricted words, like “bank,” “insurance,” or those related to government entities
- Include the appropriate suffix for the business entity type, such as “LLC,” “Limited Company,” “Corp,” etc.
Check the availability of your business name
The final step in choosing a food truck name is ensuring that it’s available. There are a couple of ways to check if a business name is taken.
First, your Secretary of State’s website might have a business entity name check feature, allowing you to see if your desired business name is available. If you notice that it’s already in use by another company, try other creative food truck name variations.
Next, search for DBA (doing business as) names to make sure that another company isn’t operating under a trade name or fictitious name that you want to use. Perform a quick internet search, look up the name on social media platforms, and check with your state or local jurisdiction’s registry of DBAs.
Even if your most clever food truck names are available, a best practice is to conduct a trademark search on the US Patent and Trademark Office’s website, which will give you peace of mind that your business name doesn’t overlap with a federally trademarked name.
How to reserve your food truck name
When you find a good food truck name, reserve it as soon as possible. Even if you’re not ready to register your business yet, most states allow business name reservations, which help ensure that your best idea stays yours for a certain amount of time before registration. Along with reserving your name, consider setting up your online presence with a website and/or social media name.
When you’re ready to start your food truck business, use LegalZoom’s business formation services. Whether you’re structuring your biz as an LLC or corporation, we can help you with everything from a food truck name check to filing all the necessary documents and even providing legal advice. With LegalZoom by your side, you can start your food truck stress free.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
Frequently asked questions
How do I make my food truck name stand out?
To make your food truck name stand out, aim for only two to three words, showcase your cuisine, and try to make it clever. Funny food truck names, names with puns or a play on words, and those that provide a clue about the offering are often the most memorable.
What should I avoid when naming my food truck?
Good food truck names should avoid being too long, mentioning a specific location, or not showcasing the cuisine. Additionally, they can’t be too similar to other business names.
Can I change my food truck name later?
If you want to change your food truck’s name after registering it with your state, you can file a DBA—doing business as—name, which your business can operate under. LegalZoom makes it easy to file your DBA. You can also formally change your business name, although the process differs by state and can be a pretty involved process
How do I register a food truck name?
To register your business, including your food truck name, visit the relevant state agency’s website, typically the Secretary of State. This is where you’ll submit the necessary paperwork and pay the required fees for your business structure.
