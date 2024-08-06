Every business needs a unique name. Discover how to start naming your new South Carolina business, plus other helpful tips for your soon-to-be LLC or corporation.
Updated on: August 6, 2024
Starting a new business in South Carolina begins with choosing the right name—one that is memorable and can stand out from competitors. Before you can file your business documents, you'll need to reserve a name. Learn how to conduct a South Carolina business search, why it’s an important step in the business formation process, and the state guidelines you need to follow with naming your LLC or corporation.
A South Carolina Secretary of State (SOS) business search starts at the SC SOS website. You can also contact them for further information or to ask questions about the process.
Phone number: 803-734-2170
Website: https://secretaryofstate.com/south-carolina
Physical and mailing address: South Carolina Secretary Of State, 1205 Pendleton St, Columbia, SC 29201
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also use online services such as LegalZoom to save time and take care of the name search process before you start your business.
Follow these guidelines for conducting a South Carolina Secretary of State business search:
Start your search at Secretary of State Business Entities Online. There, you’ll be able to access information about all businesses registered in the state.
On the SC SOS business search site, you have three options for your search: “starts with,” “contains,” or “exact match.”
Let’s say that your desired business name is “The Coffee Corner.” First, conduct an “exact match” search to ensure that the exact name doesn’t exist. Then, do an SC business lookup for names that contain “Coffee Corner” to see variations of the name.
The entity status column is an important part of your South Carolina entity search—this is what tells you if the business name is reserved, in good standing, dissolved, or forfeited.
If a business entity is dissolved, the name is still subject to a waiting period before it can be claimed by another business. A forfeited name means that while the name had previously been used, it’s available to use again.
If your desired name does not show up in a search, you are free to use that as your business name (barring any other regulations—more on that below).
Conducting an SC LLC search or an SC corporate search is important for ensuring that your desired business name is not already in existence. The South Carolina Secretary of State manages every business name filing and ensures that the requirements for corporate, LLC, and nonprofit business names are met.
The consequence of choosing a name that is too similar to another entity is that your business filing (articles of organization for LLCs or articles of incorporation for corporations) may be rejected.
South Carolina has a few guidelines regarding naming corporations and LLCs:
After you’ve done an SC SOS business search, it’s a good idea to look for the name online and on social media before you commit.
Your website domain name can leave a lasting impression on customers (and the general public), so choosing one that’s memorable—and distinguishable—is important. Search domain name availability on sites like GoDaddy, bluehost, Google Domains, or Nameboy.
Consistency across your online and social media presence is crucial, so don’t forget to check social media handles to ensure that your business name is available.
You’ll need to conduct a search for trademark registration at both the state and federal levels. Search all current South Carolina trademarks and federal trademarks in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. If part or all of the business name is already trademarked, you’ll need to use a different name.
Ready to start your business? Follow these steps:
One of the easiest ways to conduct a South Carolina business search is with LegalZoom. We help small business owners like you perform an LLC search or a corporate search and walk you through the steps to form your business, like choosing a registered agent, getting a business license, and applying for an EIN.
To file a business name in South Carolina, start by searching your desired business name in the South Carolina Secretary of State database to make sure the name is available. Then, you’ll appoint a registered agent, file your articles of organization or incorporation with the state (and other required documents), and pay the registration fee.
The cost to register a business in South Carolina is $110 for both LLCs and corporations and $25 for nonprofit organizations.
It takes about 24 hours to register a business in South Carolina for an online filing. Processing a mail-in filing can take up to three days.
