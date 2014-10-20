How to form a Massachusetts corporation

Ready to start a corporation in Massachusetts? Get an easy-to-follow explanation and tips on how to form your business.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023
A corporation offers its owners limited liability, which means that only the corporation’s assets can be used to pay the corporation’s financial obligations. In other words, the shareholders’ personal assets are not at risk. There may be other benefits to choosing a corporation for the structure of your business.
To form a corporation in Massachusetts, you must file articles of organization with the Secretary of State. You are required to use a form provided by the state or prepare articles with the same format as the state form. The corporation will legally exist when the articles are filed.
The articles of organization must include:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages. For example, one can offer voting rights while another may not.
Regarding the stock structure of your corporation, your articles of organization must also include the following information:
Before filing articles of organization, you should make sure the corporate name you have chosen is available. You can check its availability online at the Secretary of State’s website, by calling the Secretary of State’s office.
You can reserve a name for 60 days by submitting a form to the Secretary of State. A 60-day extension is available.
The name of your company must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator’s primary duty is to sign the articles of organization and file them with the Secretary of State. When specifying incorporators for your company, you must adhere to the following guidelines:
Corporate directors are responsible for managing the business and affairs of the corporation. Frequently, they delegate many of the day-to-day responsibilities to the corporation’s officers. The articles of organization or bylaws may state qualifications for directors.
When specifying your corporation’s directors and officers, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Every Massachusetts corporation must maintain a registered agent and a registered office. A registered agent is responsible for receiving legal documents addressed to the corporation.
The following requirements apply when specifying a registered agent:
The purpose of every Massachusetts corporation is to engage in any lawful business. The articles of organization should state this, but they do not have to state any additional purpose.
Bylaws set forth the rules and procedures that will govern a corporation and may also include any provision for managing the corporation’s business and regulating its affairs.
Your corporation’s bylaws must meet the following requirements:
The Massachusetts Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of organization or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
