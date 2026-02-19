New Hampshire Business License Guide: What You Actually Need in 2026

With no sales tax, relatively low entity formation fees, and robust infrastructure, the state of New Hampshire is a great place to start a new venture or expand your existing business from another state. While The Granite State is widely considered business friendly, there are some compliance requirements to keep in mind, such as New Hampshire business licenses.
While New Hampshire doesn’t require a general business license, there are some licenses or permits your business may need, depending on its activities, location, and industry. Use this as your guide to business licenses in New Hampshire, learning about types of licenses, costs involved, renewal periods, and much more.
Does New Hampshire require a business license for all businesses?
No, the state of New Hampshire doesn’t have a general business license requirement. Other states, such as Delaware, Alabama, and Tennessee, require most business entities to obtain a general license for the privilege of operating in the state (it’s sometimes called a business privilege license), but in New Hampshire, that’s not the case. Instead, New Hampshire business licensing requirements are instead based on your business activities, location (where you operate), and industry.
What's the difference in getting a business license vs. business registration in New Hampshire?
Business registration is a process required to either legally form your company or gain authorization to operate your foreign business entity in New Hampshire. Business licenses are permissions for that company to be able to conduct certain types of regulated business activities in specific industries and locations.
So, let’s say you’d like to start a limited liability company (LLC) in New Hampshire. First, you would submit LLC formation paperwork to the New Hampshire Secretary of State (this is your business registration). Then, once approved, you’ll research which business licenses you might need to legally operate in the state.
New Hampshire business registration is required for the following business structures:
- For-profit corporations
- Nonprofit corporations
- LLCs
- Limited partnerships
- Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)
- Foreign equivalents of all of the above business entity types
General partnerships and sole proprietorships are not required to register (unless operating under a name other than their given name) with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, but they may still need certain business licenses.
Which New Hampshire businesses don't need any special licenses?
Some types of New Hampshire businesses don’t need special licenses. These include businesses that don't have federal, state, or local regulation, such as freelance consulting, graphic design, and copywriting services.
Now, these are just some examples of unregulated, low-risk service businesses. Keep in mind that some New Hampshire cities and counties may require local zoning permits, such as a home occupation permit for home-based businesses. Also, depending on your business activity, you may need to apply for certain tax licenses, like a Meals & Rooms Rental Tax if you run a motor vehicle rental establishment, through the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.
What types of business licenses exist in New Hampshire?
Business licenses for New Hampshire companies exist at the federal, state, and local levels. Some businesses, like certain small businesses, may only need local licenses, while others may be required to have licenses at all three levels. Let’s dive into this three-tiered system and what types of licenses exist at each level.
What federal business licenses might I need in New Hampshire?
There are several federally regulated industries through which you may need to apply for a license or permit, depending on your company’s business activities. Here are some examples.
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Issues vessel permits and fishing permits for specific types of marine species
- U.S. Department of Transportation: Issues permits for certain vehicles that participate in interstate commerce or that transport more than eight passengers
- U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau: Issues permits and notices for alcohol producers, manufacturers, importers, and more
What state-level licenses does New Hampshire require?
Aside from professional and occupational licenses (discussed next), other permits and state-level licenses are issued by different state agencies. For example, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration issues:
- Meals & Rooms (Rentals) License for New Hampshire motor vehicle rental services, restaurants, hotels, and other lodging establishments
- Tobacco Tax Certificate for manufacturers and wholesalers of tobacco products
- Communications Services Retailer's Tax License for two-way service providers to remit communications services taxes
These Department of Revenue Administration licenses and certificates are considered tax operator’s licenses, allowing businesses to collect certain taxes from consumers. Businesses will then report these collected taxes on their state tax returns.
Here are some other agencies that issue permits:
- New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issues permits for activities like emergency hazardous waste removal, activation of public water systems, construction projects within state-protected shoreline, and more.
- New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issues licenses for food establishments, child care programs, health facilities, and more.
What professional and occupational licenses does New Hampshire regulate?
The other types of state-level licenses are professional and occupational, issued to individuals or businesses operating under regulated industries. The state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC) oversees various licenses, including those for electricians, architects, mental health practices, physical therapists, and many more.
For a complete list of licensed occupations, head to the OPLC’s Find a Board page.
Do New Hampshire cities and towns require business licenses?
Many cities and towns don’t have a general business license requirement, instead only issuing activity-specific permits and licenses, such as the following:
- Building permits
- Health permits
- Signage permits
- Home occupation permits
- Food service and food truck permits
To find out what business licenses or permits you may need, contact or visit the website of your city or town clerk's office.
How do I register my business in New Hampshire before getting licenses?
Before obtaining the necessary state of New Hampshire business licenses or permits, you need to first register your business with the Secretary of State. This involves filing formation paperwork, such as articles of incorporation for a corporation or a certificate of formation for an LLC. Here’s how to register.
- File online: This is the easiest, most streamlined method. All you need to do is create an account on the NH Quickstart online platform, then follow the instructions to create a new business.
- Mail or deliver paperwork in person: Access PDF versions of all registration forms on the Secretary of State’s Forms and Fees page. Complete, print, and mail the form, along with the filing payment, to:
Corporation Division
NH Dept. of State
107 N Main St, Rm 204,
Concord, NH 03301-4989
You can also deliver the form in person to:
State House Annex
3rd Floor, Rm 317
25 Capitol St
Concord, NH
Whether you file online or in person, all foreign and domestic corporations, LLCs, LLPs must pay a $100 filing fee when they submit their formation documents. Nonprofits pay a $25 filing fee.
Once your registration application is approved, you can seek business licensing.
Note: While sole proprietorships typically don’t formally register with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, they will need to if they’re doing business under a name other than their legal name. So, if sole proprietor Laura Learn is using the business name Learn’s Education Consultancy, Laura will need to file an Application for Registration of Trade Name with the Secretary of State and pay the $50 filing fee. This application can also be filed through your NH QuickStart account.
What is NH QuickStart, and how do I use it?
NH QuickStart is the Secretary of State’s online portal for registering a business, managing business filings, filing annual reports, ordering certificates of good standing, and much more.
To use the platform, you’ll need to first create a free account, providing your personal details and choosing a user ID. Then, when logged in to your NH QuickStart account, you can navigate to the business task or item you need to complete, such as completing formation documents or reserving a trade name.
How much do business licenses cost in New Hampshire?
The cost of a business license in New Hampshire varies depending on the type of activity, industry, and issuing agency, city, or town. Fees may range from $50 to several hundred dollars.
What are the typical fees for common New Hampshire business licenses?
As we’ve noted, licensing fees vary greatly, depending on the business activity, industry, and issuing agency. For example, a local food service license in the town of Salem can cost up to $600, while a home occupation permit in the town of Brookfield has no application fee.
Costs vary at the state level, too. State acupuncturist licenses cost $121; electrician’s licenses cost up to $200, and marriage and family therapist licenses cost up to $325. There may also be renewal fees associated with state occupational licenses, which, again, vary by the type of license.
Federal permits and licenses vary widely depending on the issuing agency and the type of business activity.
What is the step-by-step process to get business licenses in New Hampshire?
Here’s the general process for getting a business license in New Hampshire.
- Register: Register your business with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, or use LegalZoom’s business formation service for a stress-free filing.
- Obtain a federal tax ID: Obtain a federal employer identification number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service. (Sole proprietors can typically use their Social Security number.)
- Identify licenses and permits: Determine what business licenses and permits you need based on your business activities, industry, and location. Check your local city/town requirements, the OPLC’s website, other New Hampshire government agencies, and federal agencies.
- Apply for any necessary licenses and permits: Ensure that you fill out each application accurately and pay the required fee.
- Get approval: Wait for the issuing agency approval (processing times vary) before conducting business activities that have federal, state, or local regulation.
For help with finding the right permits and licenses, rely on LegalZoom’s business license & report management service. We’ll provide you with a customized summary of all the required New Hampshire local business licenses, as well as federal and state licenses, that you need to be able to operate your business. Plus, we’ll send you timely updates regarding any licensing or deadline changes. Using this service is a no-brainer for busy business owners.
What documents do I need to apply for New Hampshire business licenses?
The types of documents or information you need for New Hampshire business license applications largely depends on the type of license. Here’s a sampling of what you might need to provide:
- Business registration confirmation
- Personal and business details
- Tax identification (your EIN or Social Security number)
- Educational transcripts, certificates, etc.
- Exam results
- Description of business activity and supporting documentation
- Property ownership rights
- Site plans and maps
Your business license applications will ask for various information, depending on the type of license. Most issuing agencies will explain what details and documents you’ll need on their website, as well as any additional filing requirements.
How long does it take to get approved for business licenses in NH?
As with costs and types of information required, New Hampshire business license processing times vary. Some licenses, like local permits, may only take a few days to a few weeks, while others, such as New Hampshire professional licenses, could take up to a few months.
Check with the issuing agency to determine how long you’ll need to wait for approval.
Do I need to renew my New Hampshire business licenses?
Most New Hampshire business licenses do need to be renewed. For instance, professional licenses issued through the OPLC expire every two years, and the Meals & Rooms (Rentals) License issued by the Department of Revenue Administration is automatically renewed every odd year (as long as the licensee is in good standing with the department). Federal license and permit renewal periods vary by the type of license and the issuing agency.
Many agencies will notify you via email or snail mail when your renewal deadline is approaching. It’s crucial to stay up to date with renewals so that you can continue to legally operate your business. (Your New Hampshire registered agent may even be able to help you keep track of license renewals.)
What happens if I operate without proper licenses in New Hampshire?
Operating without a proper business license in New Hampshire is a serious violation and may result in any of the following:
- Monetary fines
- Potential criminal charges for serious violations
- Revocation or suspension of the right to practice (for professional licenses)
- Lawsuits against you or your business
- Forced business closure
- Stop-work orders
- Loss of investments and other business funding
Wait to conduct business until you have the necessary licenses or permits, and be sure to renew by the deadline to stay compliant.
What special considerations apply to home-based businesses in New Hampshire?
Home-based businesses in New Hampshire must comply with local zoning ordinances and may need to apply for a home occupation permit.
For example, in Epping, running a business from home requires a Home Occupation Procedure application. As with other types of New Hampshire local home occupation permits, the application asks for sketches of the surrounding area and the home itself as well as details about the business. It also stipulates restrictions on outdoor signage, the number of employees, and home ownership.
If you run a home-based business in New Hampshire, check with your local town or city to see if you need a special permit, and if so, what requirements are involved.
Does New Hampshire require a seller's permit or sales tax license?
No, New Hampshire doesn’t require a seller’s permit or sales tax license. It’s actually one of only five states in the country that doesn’t collect sales tax, meaning that business owners don’t have to apply for sales tax-related permits or licenses.
New Hampshire business license FAQs
Can I start operating my business while my license application is pending?
It’s generally a best practice to avoid starting business operations before you have the necessary licenses and permits. Your business can incur serious consequences if you operate without the proper licenses and permits.
What if I operate multiple types of businesses under one entity?
Operating various businesses under one business entity doesn’t necessarily mean that you need multiple licenses or permits. But, if your businesses are spread out across various locations, you may have to get the number of local licenses to match. Additionally, if each business division operates in a different industry or conducts different business activities, you must get the necessary industry- or activity-based licenses for each.
Do online businesses need the same licenses as physical businesses in New Hampshire?
The types of licenses and permits you need depends on your business activities, industry, and location, regardless of whether you operate an online versus physical business. For instance, if you run a therapy business that offers virtual sessions, you’ll still need to obtain a professional license in New Hampshire.
How do I verify that my business is properly licensed in New Hampshire?
To verify that your business has the right licenses in New Hampshire, you can check with the issuing agency:
- New Hampshire Office of Professional Licensure and Certification for professional licenses
- Department of Revenue Administration for New Hampshire tax licenses and certificates
- Federal agencies for federal licenses and permits
- Local cities/towns for general business and activity-specific licenses