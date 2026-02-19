New Hampshire Business License Guide: What You Actually Need in 2026

What is NH QuickStart, and how do I use it?

NH QuickStart is the Secretary of State’s online portal for registering a business, managing business filings, filing annual reports, ordering certificates of good standing, and much more.

To use the platform, you’ll need to first create a free account, providing your personal details and choosing a user ID. Then, when logged in to your NH QuickStart account, you can navigate to the business task or item you need to complete, such as completing formation documents or reserving a trade name.

How much do business licenses cost in New Hampshire?

The cost of a business license in New Hampshire varies depending on the type of activity, industry, and issuing agency, city, or town. Fees may range from $50 to several hundred dollars.

What are the typical fees for common New Hampshire business licenses?

As we’ve noted, licensing fees vary greatly, depending on the business activity, industry, and issuing agency. For example, a local food service license in the town of Salem can cost up to $600, while a home occupation permit in the town of Brookfield has no application fee.

Costs vary at the state level, too. State acupuncturist licenses cost $121; electrician’s licenses cost up to $200, and marriage and family therapist licenses cost up to $325. There may also be renewal fees associated with state occupational licenses, which, again, vary by the type of license.

Federal permits and licenses vary widely depending on the issuing agency and the type of business activity.

What is the step-by-step process to get business licenses in New Hampshire?

Here’s the general process for getting a business license in New Hampshire.

Register: Register your business with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, or use LegalZoom’s business formation service for a stress-free filing. Obtain a federal tax ID: Obtain a federal employer identification number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service. (Sole proprietors can typically use their Social Security number.) Identify licenses and permits: Determine what business licenses and permits you need based on your business activities, industry, and location. Check your local city/town requirements, the OPLC’s website, other New Hampshire government agencies, and federal agencies. Apply for any necessary licenses and permits: Ensure that you fill out each application accurately and pay the required fee. Get approval: Wait for the issuing agency approval (processing times vary) before conducting business activities that have federal, state, or local regulation.

For help with finding the right permits and licenses, rely on LegalZoom’s business license & report management service. We’ll provide you with a customized summary of all the required New Hampshire local business licenses, as well as federal and state licenses, that you need to be able to operate your business. Plus, we’ll send you timely updates regarding any licensing or deadline changes. Using this service is a no-brainer for busy business owners.

What documents do I need to apply for New Hampshire business licenses?

The types of documents or information you need for New Hampshire business license applications largely depends on the type of license. Here’s a sampling of what you might need to provide:

Business registration confirmation

Personal and business details

Tax identification (your EIN or Social Security number)

Educational transcripts, certificates, etc.

Exam results

Description of business activity and supporting documentation

Property ownership rights

Site plans and maps

Your business license applications will ask for various information, depending on the type of license. Most issuing agencies will explain what details and documents you’ll need on their website, as well as any additional filing requirements.

How long does it take to get approved for business licenses in NH?

As with costs and types of information required, New Hampshire business license processing times vary. Some licenses, like local permits, may only take a few days to a few weeks, while others, such as New Hampshire professional licenses, could take up to a few months.

Check with the issuing agency to determine how long you’ll need to wait for approval.

Do I need to renew my New Hampshire business licenses?

Most New Hampshire business licenses do need to be renewed. For instance, professional licenses issued through the OPLC expire every two years, and the Meals & Rooms (Rentals) License issued by the Department of Revenue Administration is automatically renewed every odd year (as long as the licensee is in good standing with the department). Federal license and permit renewal periods vary by the type of license and the issuing agency.

Many agencies will notify you via email or snail mail when your renewal deadline is approaching. It’s crucial to stay up to date with renewals so that you can continue to legally operate your business. (Your New Hampshire registered agent may even be able to help you keep track of license renewals.)

What happens if I operate without proper licenses in New Hampshire?

Operating without a proper business license in New Hampshire is a serious violation and may result in any of the following:

Monetary fines

Potential criminal charges for serious violations

Revocation or suspension of the right to practice (for professional licenses)

Lawsuits against you or your business

Forced business closure

Stop-work orders

Loss of investments and other business funding

Wait to conduct business until you have the necessary licenses or permits, and be sure to renew by the deadline to stay compliant.

What special considerations apply to home-based businesses in New Hampshire?

Home-based businesses in New Hampshire must comply with local zoning ordinances and may need to apply for a home occupation permit.

For example, in Epping, running a business from home requires a Home Occupation Procedure application. As with other types of New Hampshire local home occupation permits, the application asks for sketches of the surrounding area and the home itself as well as details about the business. It also stipulates restrictions on outdoor signage, the number of employees, and home ownership.

If you run a home-based business in New Hampshire, check with your local town or city to see if you need a special permit, and if so, what requirements are involved.

Does New Hampshire require a seller's permit or sales tax license?

No, New Hampshire doesn’t require a seller’s permit or sales tax license. It’s actually one of only five states in the country that doesn’t collect sales tax, meaning that business owners don’t have to apply for sales tax-related permits or licenses.

New Hampshire business license FAQs

Can I start operating my business while my license application is pending?

It’s generally a best practice to avoid starting business operations before you have the necessary licenses and permits. Your business can incur serious consequences if you operate without the proper licenses and permits.

What if I operate multiple types of businesses under one entity?

Operating various businesses under one business entity doesn’t necessarily mean that you need multiple licenses or permits. But, if your businesses are spread out across various locations, you may have to get the number of local licenses to match. Additionally, if each business division operates in a different industry or conducts different business activities, you must get the necessary industry- or activity-based licenses for each.

Do online businesses need the same licenses as physical businesses in New Hampshire?

The types of licenses and permits you need depends on your business activities, industry, and location, regardless of whether you operate an online versus physical business. For instance, if you run a therapy business that offers virtual sessions, you’ll still need to obtain a professional license in New Hampshire.

How do I verify that my business is properly licensed in New Hampshire?

To verify that your business has the right licenses in New Hampshire, you can check with the issuing agency: