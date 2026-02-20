South Dakota Business License Guide: What You Actually Need in 2026

What happens if I operate without required licenses in South Dakota?

You risk having penalties imposed when you operate without the required licenses or permits. It’s very important to research what licenses you might need before conducting regulated business activities or providing certain professional services.

What are the penalties for operating without a South Dakota business license?

The penalties for operating without a business license in South Dakota might include the following:

Monetary fines

Potential criminal charges, such as a class 1 misdemeanor

Cease and desist orders requiring business closure

Lawsuits against you (if your profession must be licensed) or your business

Inability to legally enforce contracts

Loss of business funding

Can I operate while my license application is pending?

To avoid penalties or legal action, you shouldn’t start operating your business or providing professional services while a license application is pending. Wait until you receive your license—which may take anywhere from days to months, depending on the license and issuing agency—before launching operations.

How do I maintain my South Dakota business licenses?

Maintain your South Dakota business license by renewing by its deadline and updating individual or business information as needed. If you have a professional license, you’ll also need to keep up with any continuing education requirements.

What are the renewal requirements for South Dakota licenses?

Renewal requirements for South Dakota licenses vary by the type of license. Many licenses, such as those for massage therapists, are renewed annually, but some are renewed biennially, like those for engineers and architects. City- and county-issued license renewals vary by the type of license and municipality.

You should receive a license renewal notice from the issuing agency before the deadline, so make sure that your email and mailing addresses are up to date.

To maintain compliance, it’s important to update any federal, state, or local business licenses with new individual or business information. This might include:

Change of business address

Change of ownership or business structure

Business or personal name changes

Updates to business offerings or activities

If you’ve created an online profile with the issuing agency, you can typically log in to the portal and update your information through your account. For paper license submissions, it’s best to contact the issuing agency for steps on how to change some of the information on your license.

LegalZoom also offers resources for business owners who need assistance with compliance tasks. Our business license report and management service helps you effortlessly manage your licenses and permits, providing ongoing notifications when updates or renewals are due.

FAQs about South Dakota business licenses

Do online businesses need licenses in South Dakota?

Yes, many online businesses need licenses in South Dakota. For example, if you sell taxable products or services, you’ll still need a state sales tax license, and if you provide a professional service that’s regulated by the state, you’ll need a license from the relevant state board or agency. Additionally, many home-based businesses will need to apply for a home occupation license with the city in which their home is located.

What kind of business does not require a license in South Dakota?

Your business might not need a license in South Dakota if it operates in an unregulated industry or profession and doesn’t sell taxable goods or services. This might include freelance business consultants, copywriters, book editors, dog walkers, and so on.

How long does it take to get a business license in South Dakota?

The time it takes to get a South Dakota business license varies wildly depending on the type of license and the issuing agency. While some low-risk local licenses could take days to approve, many professional licenses from state boards and agencies can take up to a few months.

Do I need a business license if I'm a sole proprietor in South Dakota?

Sole proprietors in South Dakota may or may not need a business license, as obtaining one depends on your business activities, industry, and location. For instance, if you’re a sole proprietor who provides clothing alteration services, you’ll likely need a South Dakota sales tax license, because you’re selling a taxable service in the state.

However, sole proprietors who work in unregulated industries or professions might not need a state or local business license.

Can I get a South Dakota business license before forming my LLC?

No, to get a South Dakota business license, you must first complete South Dakota business registration with the Secretary of State. Once your LLC is officially formed in the state, you can then apply for any necessary business licenses or permits.

LegalZoom’s business formation services can help you register your LLC in South Dakota. Just answer a few questions about your business and kickstart your new venture in minutes.