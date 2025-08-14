How to Start an LLC for Estate Planning

6. Apply for an employer identification number (EIN)

You’ll need to request an employer identification number from the IRS. This number functions as your LLC’s unique identifier, much like your personal Social Security number. You’ll use your LLC’s EIN when you file your LLC’s tax return each year.

You can request an EIN on the IRS website for free, or use an EIN service if you’re having trouble navigating the website.

Once you have your EIN, it’s a good idea to open a dedicated LLC bank account. Having a separate bank account from your personal bank accounts will keep the LLC’s finances separate from your personal finances, allowing for cleaner accounting.

7. Fund your LLC

You’ll need to fund your LLC by transferring ownership of the assets you want to leave to your beneficiaries to the LLC. In most cases, you’ll transfer ownership by making what’s called a member contribution. This act effectively turns your personal assets into the LLC’s assets.

Keep in mind that once you add assets to your LLC, you’ll need to treat them as if the LLC owns them outright. If you want to sell them down the road, you’ll have to sell them through the LLC. You can’t sell them yourself like you can the personal assets not held in the LLC.

8. Develop your succession plan

You’ll want to create a clear succession plan for your LLC that details who inherits which assets, how the LLC’s assets will be distributed, and any other relevant terms. You’ll want to get an attorney review your succession plan to make sure everything goes to the intended beneficiaries and that distributions are made in a way that upholds your values and wishes.

Costs of starting your estate plan’s LLC

Though using an LLC as part of your estate plan is an affordable option, you’ll still want to make sure you’re prepared to pay the following costs.

Filing fee. This varies by state, but most charge you $50 to file your articles of organization. If you want expedited processing, it may cost more.

The pros and cons of using an LLC for an estate plan

Here are a few of the pros and cons of forming an LLC for an estate plan.

The pros of using an LLC

Here are the benefits you may see from forming an LLC:

Tax savings. Transferring assets to the LLC can reduce the taxable value of your estate, potentially reducing the amount of estate taxes your loved ones pay when you die.

Transferring assets to the LLC can reduce the taxable value of your estate, potentially reducing the amount of estate taxes your loved ones pay when you die. Enhanced privacy. The assets held in your LLC and the beneficiaries with an ownership interest in the LLC stay private when you die. This keeps others from learning about what you left your loved ones.

The assets held in your LLC and the beneficiaries with an ownership interest in the LLC stay private when you die. This keeps others from learning about what you left your loved ones. Avoiding probate. Transferring assets to your LLC lets you avoid probate . Your loved ones will inherit the assets you want them to, when you want them to, without waiting potentially months or years for the court to complete its review of your estate.

The cons of using an LLC

Here are a few of the potential downsides of using an LLC as part of your estate plan:

Complex formation. Creating an LLC for estate planning that fits your needs and helps you achieve your estate planning goals can be tough to do on your own.

Creating an LLC for estate planning that fits your needs and helps you achieve your estate planning goals can be tough to do on your own. Loss of some control. When you transfer assets into your estate plan’s LLC, the LLC becomes the owner of those assets. This makes it more difficult to sell property down the line.

When you transfer assets into your estate plan’s LLC, the LLC becomes the owner of those assets. This makes it more difficult to sell property down the line. Risk of disputes between members. The beneficiaries who you appoint as members may still disagree with each other, leading to disputes about how your assets are distributed.

LLC for estate planning FAQs

Does forming an LLC for estate planning avoid the probate process?

In many cases, forming an LLC for your estate can help you avoid probate. However, you’ll want to make sure the LLC is set up correctly to avoid the probate process if that is your goal.

What are the downsides to family LLCs?

Family LLCs are not ideal for passing assets and inheritance onto minors. Individuals typically must be at least 18 years old to have an ownership interest in the LLC and to receive distributions. If you want to pass assets on to a minor, you’ll want to work with an estate planning attorney to choose the best method for your needs and guide you through the legal process.

Can I still sell assets held in the LLC before I die?

You can sell assets held in your LLC. However, you must do so according to the LLC’s operating agreement. Remember, the assets held in the LLC are owned by the LLC. Any returns from the sale go to the LLC, and while the LLC can use those returns to invest in new assets, the money and/or new assets are owned by the LLC.

Is a trust better than an LLC?

Both trusts and LLCs are useful estate planning tools. Neither is technically better than the other. It all depends on how you want to use the tool for your estate plan. An experienced attorney will help you choose between a trust and an LLC based on your situation.