Trademark Assignment Recordation

Keep your trademark ownership records current with the USPTO

A trademark assignment recordation is filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to maintain current records of trademark ownership.

Many people finish in 15 minutes

Call to get started

Or contact us

Pricing starts at $59 + federal filing fees

Tell me more

Transfer Trademark Rights - A Trademark Assignment Allows You to Transfer Trademark Rights

Transfer trademark rights

A trademark assignment is the transfer of trademark rights from one owner of a mark to another.

Keep the USPTO Updated - Trademark Assignment Recordation Keeps the USPTO's Records Current

Keep your trademark records current

Trademark assignment recordation keeps the USPTO's records current, and keeps the public on notice as to the rightful owner of a trademark. This is important because the USPTO or another party may have reason to contact the owner of a trademark.

Trademark Assignment Recordation - Record Your Trademark Assignment When Assigning Your Trademark to a Business or Individual

Record your assignment

If you have assigned your trademark to a corporation, LLC or other business entity, or to an individual, it's important to provide the USPTO with the new owner's information by recording your assignment.

How it works

Trademark Assignment Recordation Filing - Complete an Online Questionnaire to Get Started

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

Trademark Assignment Recordation Review - Review Your Completed Trademark Assignment Recordation

2. Review your completed assignment recordation

Trademark Assignment Electronic Filing - We Electronically File Your Trademark Assignment with the USPTO

3. We electronically file your assignment recordation with the USPTO

Get started today

Trademark Assignment Recordation

$59

+ government filing fees

Includes:

Completion of your trademark assignment recordation form

Filing of your completed documents with the USPTO

Digitalization, size adjustment and compilation of your trademark contract, if needed

Ask away. We have answers.

Common questions

What is a trademark assignment?
A trademark assignment is the transfer of trademark rights from one or more owners of a mark to someone else. These assignments should be in writing--typically accomplished through a contract--to protect all parties and make clear everyone's rights going forward. Assignments can transfer rights in registered trademarks, applications or nonregistered trademarks--but recordation with the USPTO is appropriate only for registered marks and applications.
What will I need to submit with my trademark assignment recordation order?
We'll need you to provide: (1) your USPTO trademark registration or application number, and (2) a copy of your trademark assignment contract. Your assignment contract should specify the previous and new trademark owners, as well as the trademark(s) being transferred, along with any other significant information regarding the assignment.
Why should I record my trademark assignment?
Trademark assignment recordation allows the USPTO to keep its records current regarding ownership of trademarks. This is important because the USPTO may have reason to contact the owner of a trademark, or another party may as well. If ownership information is not up to date with the USPTO, such contact may be difficult, resulting in significant inconvenience to the mark's current or previous owner(s).

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(888) 791-0227

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT,
Weekends 7am-4pm PT

Speak with an attorney

Attorney photo

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

File your trademark assignment recordation starting at $59