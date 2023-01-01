Common questions

What is a trademark assignment? A trademark assignment is the transfer of trademark rights from one or more owners of a mark to someone else. These assignments should be in writing--typically accomplished through a contract--to protect all parties and make clear everyone's rights going forward. Assignments can transfer rights in registered trademarks, applications or nonregistered trademarks--but recordation with the USPTO is appropriate only for registered marks and applications.

What will I need to submit with my trademark assignment recordation order? We'll need you to provide: (1) your USPTO trademark registration or application number, and (2) a copy of your trademark assignment contract. Your assignment contract should specify the previous and new trademark owners, as well as the trademark(s) being transferred, along with any other significant information regarding the assignment.