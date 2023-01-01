Trademark Assignment Recordation
Keep your trademark ownership records current with the USPTO
A trademark assignment recordation is filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to maintain current records of trademark ownership.
Trademark Assignment Recordation
A trademark assignment is the transfer of trademark rights from one owner of a mark to another.
Trademark assignment recordation keeps the USPTO's records current, and keeps the public on notice as to the rightful owner of a trademark. This is important because the USPTO or another party may have reason to contact the owner of a trademark.
If you have assigned your trademark to a corporation, LLC or other business entity, or to an individual, it's important to provide the USPTO with the new owner's information by recording your assignment.
1. Complete our simple online questionnaire
2. Review your completed assignment recordation
3. We electronically file your assignment recordation with the USPTO
$59
+ government filing fees
Includes:
Completion of your trademark assignment recordation form
Filing of your completed documents with the USPTO
Digitalization, size adjustment and compilation of your trademark contract, if needed
