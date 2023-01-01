Section 9 Trademark Renewal

What will I need to submit with my trademark renewal order?

We'll need you to provide: (1) your USPTO trademark registration number, and (2) proof (called a "specimen") showing that you're using your trademark to sell the products ("goods") and/or services listed on your registration.



If your trademark is registered for products, examples of acceptable specimens include photos of product packaging, clothing tags or product labels that prominently display your trademark.



If your trademark is registered for services, examples of acceptable specimens include brochures, advertisements or websites that prominently display your trademark associated with the services you're selling.