Section 9 Trademark Renewal

If it's been nine years, it's time to renew your registration

If your trademark has been registered for 9 years, it's time to file a renewal—you have one year following that 9-year anniversary to renew.

Pricing starts at $149 + federal filing fees

Renewing your trademark registration (also called a "Section 9" filing) is required by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for trademark owners to maintain their trademark rights.

Renewals are due every 10 years after registration. If no renewal is filed, your registration will be canceled.

Because the time for filing a Section 9 Renewal coincides with the time for filing a ten-year Section 8 Declaration of Continued Use, the filing is combined.

How it works

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

3. We electronically file your combined Section 8 Declaration/Section 9 Renewal with the USPTO

Section 9 Trademark Renewal

$149

+ federal filing fees

Includes:

Completion of your combined Section 8 Declaration/Section 9 Renewal

Filing of your completed documents with the USPTO

Email delivery of your completed forms

Digitalization, size adjustment and compilation of your trademark specimens

Ask away. We have answers.

Common questions

When do I need to renew my trademark registration?
You must renew your trademark registration between the 9th and 10th year following your registration date, and each successive ten-year period thereafter.

If you've exceeded the deadline year by less than 6 months, you may pay an additional fee to file within the USPTO grace period. If you exceed the deadline by more than 6 months, your registration will be canceled. For more information, please contact us at (888) 791-0227 or ipsales@legalzoom.com.
What will I need to submit with my trademark renewal order?
We'll need you to provide: (1) your USPTO trademark registration number, and (2) proof (called a "specimen") showing that you're using your trademark to sell the products ("goods") and/or services listed on your registration.

If your trademark is registered for products, examples of acceptable specimens include photos of product packaging, clothing tags or product labels that prominently display your trademark.

If your trademark is registered for services, examples of acceptable specimens include brochures, advertisements or websites that prominently display your trademark associated with the services you're selling.
How many times can I renew my registration?
There's no limit to the number of times you can renew your trademark. You can and should continue to renew your registration every 10 years, as long as you're still using the trademark in commerce and in the ways described in your registration. With continued renewal, your trademark can conceivably last forever.

