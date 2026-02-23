POWERED BY AI

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect 

due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

How to use our clothing brand name generator

Need to brainstorm a good clothing brand name? Our clothing brand name generator makes it easy. Just enter your business type and location, then use the simple sliders to tweak the tone and style to fit your vision for your clothing line.

Whether you’re looking for a catchy clothing brand name or something professional, our AI-powered generator uses marketing concepts and branding principles to create personalized suggestions. Once you find the perfect clothing business name, you should register it right away to avoid losing it to another business.

Why start a clothing brand?

Starting a clothing brand is an exciting journey.


The clothing market is growing at a steady pace, and the U.S. leads the way, recording $351 billion in revenue in 2023. That same year, the apparel market was worth $1.7 trillion globally. With so much revenue on the line, it’s no surprise that clothing and fashion brands are also exploding.

A woman stands in her closet going through her tops.
160 Clothing Brand Name Ideas

The clothing industry covers a wide range of niches, from casual wear to high-end fashion. Choosing a name that reflects where your brand stands in the market helps attract the right customers and builds your brand identity. 


Below, we’ve provided clothing business name ideas across different categories to get you started. Use these examples or our clothing brand name generator to customize your own.

Casual clothing brand names

With the rise of remote work and the “casualization” of the office, clothing brands have been leaning toward denim, athleisure, and everyday wear pieces that are comfortable and versatile. This type of clothing line often appeals to a wide audience, making relatable and approachable brand names a good fit.

Trendy names

Everyday EdgeOff-Duty CollectiveChill & ChicLounge LegendsEffortless VibesThe Relaxed EditComfy CoutureLaidback LuxeEasy Threads Co.Urban Basics

Chic names

Neutral Vibes StudioSoft Layers Co.The Minimalist WardrobePolished ComfortSimply ElevatedCasual Elegance Co.Modern Layers CollectiveLuxe Lounge WearSleek Staples StudioEssentials Reimagined

Elegant names

Graceful Layers Co.Classic CasualsThe Refined ThreadElegant EaseThe Comfort AtelierTimeless StaplesThe Chic DrapeLa Mode RelaxéeTailored Comfort Co.Simplified Sophistication

Fashionable names

Relax & StrideThe Statement Tee Co.Fashionably EasyFit & FlowCool & Casual ThreadsBold Basics CollectiveRunway RelaxationElevated EverydayStreet Smart StaplesComfortably Cool

Streetwear clothing brand names

Looking to start a truly unique clothing brand? Streetwear brands focus on bold, urban styles inspired by art, culture, and music. This niche is growing rapidly among younger target audiences looking to express themselves. Plus, with a streetwear clothing brand, you can really go wild with creative name ideas.

Trendy names

Fresh Threads Co.Vibe Street CollectiveNext Wave ApparelUrban FlexStreet Beat StyleCurrent CultureLimitless WearOnPoint CollectiveThe Hype EditFuture Form Threads

Chic names

Polished Street Co.Luxe Urban WearSleek & StreetElevated Hype StudioSophisticated VibesRefined Street ThreadsClean Cuts CollectiveThe Street ClassicLuxe Label StudioThe Smooth Lane

Elegant names

Tailored Street StyleThe Urban SilhouetteTimeless Edge ApparelThe Luxe CurveSophistreet Co.Elevated Edge StudioThe Stylish BeatThe Street RefinedUrban Luxe DesignsSleek Urban Essence

Fashionable names

Bold Edge CollectiveStyle Streets Co.Fresh Off the BlockStreet VogueCity Scene ThreadsThe Culture CutStatement Wear Co.Dapper DowntownIconic Street StyleRunway Meets Road

Luxury clothing brand names

Despite a recent move toward fast fashion, luxury clothing remains a thriving market, even among younger consumers, who are looking for statement pieces and timeless designs. These young audiences are also fueling bold new looks, but luxury clothing brand name ideas should still emphasize exclusivity, craftsmanship, and premium materials.

Trendy names

Luxe Modern StudioThe Prestige EditIconic SilhouettesThe Haute CollectiveInfinite LuxeNext Wave EleganceChic Layers StudioGlow CoutureModern Grace Co.The Luxe Edge

Chic names

Velvet & ThreadPolished Details Co.Noir Luxe StudioRefined Drapes CollectiveGilded Fashion Co.Sophisticated CurvesPure Opulence StudioThe Luxe LabelTimeless Threads Co.Effortless Chic Wear

Elegant names

Couture SilhouettesThe Elegant LineThe Refined WardrobeGrace & LuxeThe Statement CutOpulent Drapes CollectiveThe Timeless AtelierPrestige Luxe DesignsClassic Elegance Co.Royal Threads Studio

Fashionable names

Stride & LuxeThe Fashion StatementGilded Glow CollectiveLuxe & Modern Co.Graceful Glam WearVogue EssentialsChic Luxe CollectiveRed Carpet RefinedStyle Icon WearElevated Opulence

Sustainable clothing brand names

Sustainable clothing brands cater to eco-conscious consumers looking for ethical fashion choices. This niche is growing quickly, especially among younger consumers: 75% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they buy from brands that reflect their personal values. Clothing brand name ideas that highlight environmental values can help you connect with this audience.

Trendy names

Eco Threads CollectiveNext Gen WearConscious Closet Co.The Green LabelFuture Form FashionRenew & WearPlanet-Friendly ThreadsUrban Eco WearReimagine StudioSustainable Edge

Chic names

Luxe Green StudioRefined Earth WearClean Silhouettes Co.Sophisticated SustainabilityPolished & Planet-FriendlyThe Green CurveEco Chic CollectiveTimeless Earth ThreadsThe Sustainable LabelGilded Green Wear

Elegant names

Tailored SustainabilityThe Refined Green LineOpulent Eco StylesGraceful Earth WearSophistiqué DurableEarth Silhouettes CollectiveSustainable Elegance Co.Classic Green ThreadsThe Ethical Atelier

Eco Refined Designs

Fashionable namesBoldly SustainableStylishly ConsciousThe Eco Luxe LabelPlanet VogueFashion Forward EarthElevated SustainabilityGreen Glam StudioTrendy Earth ThreadsEthical Chic WearRunway to Renew

How to choose a clothing brand name

Choosing the right business name is important for many reasons. A good clothing brand name is the foundation of your brand’s identity and the first thing customers will know about your brand. A clothing brand name generator can help you get started, but make sure you’re also thinking about the following.

Consider your target audience and brand identity

Every good clothing brand needs an identity. Think about what makes your fashion brand unique and how it connects with your target audience. Where does your clothing line stand in the marketplace? Choose a name that reflects your current market while leaving room for future growth.

Your name should also reflect your brand identity, whether it’s casual, elegant, or edgy. For example, if you’re creating a playful line of casual clothes or a kids’ clothing brand, choose a fun and catchy clothing brand name. A high-end fashion brand, on the other hand, might call for a more sophisticated-sounding name.

Make your name unique and memorable

It’s no secret that the fashion business is competitive. Memorable and unique clothing brand names are easy to remember and help your business stand out in the marketplace, so customers can recognize your brand, recommend you to others, and find you online.

To build the perfect clothing business, you should always be thinking about growth. Avoid clothing brand names that are overly specific or tied to current trends, as they can limit your business’s future success. For example, a name referencing one type of clothing, like T-shirts, might not fit if you expand your collection.

Follow state and federal naming rules

A good clothing brand name isn’t just catchy—it also has to be legal. Make sure your name complies with state and federal rules. Most states require names to be unique from others in the state and include a business entity identifier, like “LLC” for limited liability companies. They might also restrict certain words. Check with your Secretary of State’s office for the naming rules in your state.

Check your business name’s availability

There’s a lot that goes into a good clothing brand, but before you get too far, make sure the name you want is available by searching your Secretary of State’s business registry. If you plan to trademark your business name, check with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) or use LegalZoom to ensure your name isn’t too similar to an existing trademark. 

You should also check that matching domain names and social media handles are available. Building your online presence early helps avoid confusion and makes it easier for customers to find you.

How to reserve your brand name

Ready to start your own brand? Once you’ve picked the perfect clothing brand name, visit your state’s Secretary of State website to register your business name or reserve it before someone else does. Many states charge a small fee, and reservations typically last 30–120 days. After reserving your clothing brand name, secure your domain name and social media handles to establish your online presence.


If you need help, LegalZoom offers business formation services in addition to our clothing brand name generator. We can help you with business name searches, LLC formation, registering a doing-business-as (dba) name or trademark, getting an employer identification number (EIN), and more. Whatever you need, we make it simple, so you can focus on launching a successful clothing brand.

Frequently asked questions

What are the most famous clothing brands of all time?

Some iconic fashion brands include Gucci, Chanel, and Burberry, as well as athletic brands like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon. These clothing brands have become household names due to their quality, marketing, and cultural impact. A strong identity helps a great clothing brand maintain its place in the fashion industry.

What tools can help me come up with a clothing brand name?

Helpful tools include a thesaurus, online research, and LegalZoom’s clothing brand name generator. Use these resources during your brainstorming sessions to spark ideas and guide you toward names that resonate with your audience.

Should I test my name with potential clients?

Yes, sharing your clothing brand name ideas with friends, family, or potential customers can give you valuable feedback about how well the name aligns with your brand and resonates with your audience. Testing your fashion brand name can also prevent misunderstandings or unintended associations.

Can you change a business name after you've registered it?

Yes, but it involves filing paperwork with your state and updating trademarks, websites, and branding materials. You can also register a doing-business-as (DBA) name, which is a customer-facing name that’s different from your registered name. Still, choosing a good clothing brand name from the beginning can save you the hassle of making changes later.


Our free, AI-powered business name generator uses custom prompts to give you memorable, creative names to get your business started on the right foot.


Most trademark conflicts are unintentional—but that doesn’t make them any less expensive. Protect your business today with a simple trademark search.

