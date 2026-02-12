Free Graphic Design Business Name Generator
Free Graphic Design Business Name Generator
Wanting your business to make as big an impact as your designs? Try our free AI-powered graphic design name generator.
Turn your ideas into a standout business name with our free AI-powered generator.
Find a name, launch your dream
You've got strong ideas—now make your vision a reality.
Generate tailored names
Enter your business idea, select your preferred tone (playful, traditional, creative), and get a list of unique, memorable names.
Make it official
Finalize your name by choosing an entity type and registering it with the state as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or DBA.
Secure exclusive rights to your name with our trademark registration services. Our trusted attorneys handle the process, helping protect your brand from copycats.1
How to use our business name generator
Our AI-powered business name generator uses customized prompts grounded in marketing principles and business naming guidelines to generate business names that leave a lasting impression.
It’s easy to use our free business name generator: Simply submit your business concept and get an instant list of 20 business name ideas.
For example, a graphic design company that focuses on providing website design services can choose from names like “Pixel Perfect Designs” or “Webscape Innovations.”
Use the sliders under Advanced Options to get new results ranging from playful to more formal.
When you find a name you love, be sure to reserve it as soon as possible to avoid losing it to the competition.
Why start a graphic design business?
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a projected employment growth rate of 2% for graphic designers between 2023 and 2033. Choosing a memorable name can help set you apart from competitors and attract your target audience in a growing industry.
While the graphic design industry isn’t expected to experience the explosive growth rate expected of other industries (employment of wind turbine technicians is projected to grow 60% during the same 10-year period), it’s still important to choose a solid business name. Selecting a unique, adaptable business name can help set you up for future expansion as market conditions evolve.
400 Graphic Design Business Name Ideas
Whether you offer branding and identity design solutions or illustration and custom artwork services, the name you choose for your graphic design business should reflect your offerings and resonate with your ideal audience.
Here are 400 graphic design business name ideas to help you come up with the perfect name for your company.
Branding and identity design businesses
Branding and identity design companies have a deep knowledge of what it takes to create influential customized logos and develop brand assets and identities for clients in a wide range of industries.
For instance, a 2019 Harvard Business Review study found that descriptive logos—those that contain textual and/or visual design elements that clearly show what kind of product or service they are advertising—are typically more effective than nondescript logos. A branding and identity design business knows how to combine design elements to create a logo that accurately reflects a client’s offerings.
Web and digital design businesses
Graphic design companies that focus on website and digital design understand how to create functional and attractive websites, apps, and digital content that enhance the user experience.
According to a 2024 Statista report, the value of the American online retail market is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2026. Web and digital design businesses can help companies that want to sell online create well-developed websites that are visually appealing and easy to interact with.
Print and publication design businesses
Print and publication design businesses create eye-catching print materials, including flyers, brochures, books, magazines, business cards, postcards, direct mail, catalogs, and more.
The United States Postal Service reports that while digital media is best for businesses that want to quickly convey an idea to customers, print materials evoke a more emotional response in consumers. Print and publication design companies can help businesses create materials that have a deeper psychological impact on their customers.
Illustration and custom artwork businesses
Clients hire illustration and custom artwork businesses when they need engaging, customized artistic services. Whether it's a logo, book cover design, apparel design, or concept art, illustration and custom artwork businesses provide unique, creative, and meaningful artistic creations.
According to a 2019 study published in Frontiers of Behavioral Neuroscience, 65% of the population are visual learners, which means they respond better to visual content. Illustration and custom artwork businesses can help clients create compelling content that attracts the attention of visual learners.
Advertising and marketing design businesses
Successful advertising and marketing design businesses often have a deep understanding of the psychological principles that drive consumer behavior and how to apply these concepts to create high-quality marketing materials.
For example, a 2024 Southern New Hampshire University article states that 85% of consumers make purchase decisions based on color alone. Advertising and marketing design businesses make advertising material design choices—including color, typography, image placement, and formatting—that boost brand recognition and drive sales.
Packaging design businesses
Packaging design businesses create functional, visually appealing packaging that incorporates a client’s branding and company values. A packaging design business can design and manufacture product packaging solutions to suit a wide range of customer needs, including instructional packaging, protective packaging, and packaging that demonstrates the client’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
For example, according to the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), one of the top five packaging trends in 2023 was carbon-conscious packaging, with 60% of global customers prioritizing a reduced carbon footprint when selecting a product. Packaging design businesses can help their clients appeal to the majority and convey their brand values by providing sustainable packaging options that include carbon labeling.
Motion graphics and animation businesses
According to a Wilson College blog, a 2024 survey of video marketers revealed that 90% of respondents found that videos boosted awareness of their brand, with 87% reporting that videos generated leads and sales.
Motion graphics and animation businesses can help their clients harness the power of video to attract attention and drive engagement and conversion rates.
Event and experiential design businesses
Event and experiential design businesses work to ensure an event reflects a brand’s identity and style and encourages event participants to take a desired action.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, event planning is a quickly growing field, with employment of event planners expected to grow by 7% between 2023 and 2033, faster than the projected average growth rate of 4% for all other occupations. Event and experiential design companies can capitalize on the increasing demand for event planning service providers.
How to choose the best graphic
design business name
Choosing the right graphic design company name involves more than just picking a name that has creative flair. The best design business names stand out from the competition, help customers identify your graphic design services, appeal to your target market, and comply with government naming requirements.
Follow these tips to pick the best name for your business:
Consider your creative niche
Graphic design businesses can provide a variety of services, from logo creation and brand identity development to advertising material production and experiential design. Selecting a name that accurately reflects your offerings and design style can help the right customers find you.
Choose a creative name
Choosing a name that is unique and memorable can help customers remember your brand. While it’s a good idea to pick a name that helps customers identify your services, you don’t want a name that is so product- or location-specific that it stands in the way of future expansion.
Follow government naming rules
Research state and federal business naming guidelines before settling on a name. If your business is structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation, many states require you to include an identifier such as “LLC” or “corp.” within your business name. There are also certain words that you may not be allowed to use in your business name, such as “bank” or “insurance.”
Business naming requirements vary by state, so be sure to look up the requirements for the state where you’re planning on operating your design business.
Check availability
If your business name is too similar to that of another business, your state may reject your business name. Conducting a business search can help you find out if any other companies are already registered under your desired business name. Be sure to check for alternate spellings, abbreviations, and names that sound similar.
Many states provide free online business search services. Check your state’s Secretary of State or regulating authority website to find out how to run a business search.
You should also consider performing a trademark search to make sure your name isn’t already in use by another graphic design business. If you operate your business under a name that has been trademarked by another company, you may find yourself involved in a trademark infringement lawsuit.
Search the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) federal trademark database to make sure your chosen name isn’t already trademarked by another design company.
You can also conduct a basic internet search and search social media sites to find any unregistered businesses that may be using your desired name.
Once you're ready to move forward, consider a comprehensive trademark search before registering your business.
How to reserve your business name
Once you’ve picked the perfect graphic design business name, lock it down by registering it with your state. LegalZoom makes it easy to register your business, no matter what entity type you're interested in.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
Frequently asked questions
What free tools can help me choose a business name?
Our free, AI-powered graphic design name generator uses custom prompts to give you the best fitness business name ideas to start your brand on the right foot.
A thesaurus can also help you generate unique business names. Think of some words that highlight your brand's mission, and use the thesaurus to find similar words. If nothing jumps out at you right away, try combining or slightly altering a few of them.
Can my business have more than one name?
Yes, your business can have more than one name. Some graphic design companies set up a DBA (“doing business as”) to run their company under a name that is different from their legal business name.
Can I change my graphic design business name after I register it?
Yes, you can change a business name after you register it. You can either set up a DBA or officially change your legal business name.
Should I trademark my business name?
Trademarking your business name is not required, but it can give you grounds for legal action against copycats. It can also help you scale your graphic design business down the road. If you decide to register a trademark for your business, LegalZoom can help.
