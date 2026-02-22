POWERED BY AI

How to use our restaurant name generator

We've included over 450 restaurant name ideas below for you to use, but if you still can't find one that matches your unique tone and business idea, our AI-powered restaurant name generator will give you even more ideas to inspire! Using it is easy:

  1. Enter your restaurant idea. You can also add a few details for extra specificity. For example, “I want to open a fast food restaurant in Hawaii.”
  2. Adjust the generator's sliders. Do you want catchy restaurant names, fancy restaurant names, or something more straightforward? Move the sliders toward the tone that you feel suits your business best.
  3. Check the output. We'll generate a restaurant name ideas list based on the information you input.

The restaurant name generator is free to use. You can change the prompts to get different answers and use it as much as you like. When you find a name you do like, secure it as quickly as possible to ensure it's yours.

Why start a restaurant?

The restaurant industry is booming—it's more dynamic than ever, but the competition is fierce and consumer preferences are always changing. If you're starting a new restaurant, it needs to stand out to succeed. A compelling restaurant name is a vital part of your brand identity. It not only sets the proper tone, but also creates a lasting impression that attracts customers.

A modern gym with free weights and machines
450 Restaurant Name Ideas

To help you cook up the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of over 450 restaurant name ideas categorized by type and tone. There’s something on the menu for all restaurant owners, whether you own a fine dining establishment or fast food joint. Once you find the perfect name, don’t wait—register it quickly to secure it before someone else claims it!

Italian restaurant name ideas

Italian restaurants offer dishes like pasta, pizza, and risotto, featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and traditional recipes.

Classy and fancy Italian restaurant names

La Tavola EleganteRoma CucinaSole MioCasa di LuceVerde e VinoToscana Fine DiningPalazzo ItalianoIl FiorentinoVino e PassioneL’Artista Italiano

Trendy Italian restaurant names

Pasta & Co.Viva ItaliaEat ItaliaModern MozzarellaCucina FrescaThe Italian TableBasilico BitesItaliano UrbanBella VitaRustico & Co.

Catchy Italian restaurant names

Spaghetti SocialMangiamo!Pasta BellaSaucy SundaysThe Rolling PinNona’s SecretParm & CharmThe Italian ForkLa Dolce VitaPizza & Passione

Steakhouse restaurant names

Steakhouses specialize in premium cuts of beef typically paired with hearty sides like potatoes, rice, and vegetables.

Classy and fancy steakhouse restaurant names

Prime CellarThe Cattle ClubOak & IronEmber RidgeRoyal Cut SteakhouseThe Velvet SteakHighland SteakhouseThe Smoke RoomCast Iron GrillLegacy ChophouseHeritage Grill

Trendy steakhouse restaurant names

Prime & Co.Fire & StoneThe Butcher BlockSmoke & SearModern MeatworksChar & EmberUrban ChophouseMeatcraftSear HouseSteak & Barrel

Catchy steakhouse restaurant names

Grill & ThrillSteak and StyleJuicy CutsFirehouse SteakGrill SocietySavory SizzleThe Meat LockerChar KingBeef & BlissThe Flame Spot

Seafood restaurant names

Seafood restaurants feature fresh fish, shellfish, and other ocean-inspired dishes that often highlight regional flavors and seasonal catches.

Classy and fancy seafood restaurant names

The Ocean RoomCoastal EleganceAqua BluPearl & WaveSeaside BistroBlue Fin DiningTide & TerraceThe NautilusSeaGlassSapphire Shores

Trendy seafood restaurant names

Salt & SeaCoastline CatchThe Oyster BarDockside DiningFish & ForkSea & Co.Shoreline EatsBay BreezeCatch of the DayHarbor Eats

Catchy seafood restaurant names

Reel & RealThe FisheryHook & BiteCrabby DayShipwrecked SeafoodShuck & ShellThe Fish DishSurf’s UpSeasalt GrillCatch & Cook

Mexican restaurant names

Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas are just some of the dishes you'll find at Mexican restaurants. They are made with bold spices, fresh ingredients, and traditional flavors from all regions of Mexico.

Classy and fancy Mexican restaurant names

Casa del SolCorazón CantinaEl PaseoTierra DoradaEl AmanecerViva MexicanaAzteca LoungeLa HaciendaLos JardinesTequila Azul

Trendy Mexican restaurant names

TacotecaMex Street EatsSizzle & SpiceThe Tequila HouseModern MexicanaThe Salsa BarUrban TacosBaja BitesMexiKetoTaco Republic

Catchy Mexican restaurant names

Chili & LimeFiesta FareSpice & SliceTaco TimeHot TamaleLoco Loco TacosTaco FiestaCactus CafeMucho FlavorNacho Libre

Japanese restaurant names

The main dishes in Japanese restaurants include sushi, ramen, and tempura. Japanese cuisine emphasizes fresh ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and meticulous preparation.

Classy and fancy Japanese restaurant names

Sakura BlossomTokyo TableZen & SashimiKyoto GardensThe Bamboo HousePearl & LotusOmakase RoomZen GardenNobu HouseShogun Sashimi

Trendy Japanese restaurant names

Umami & Co.The Ramen BowlSushi Roll OutBento BoxTokyo Street EatsMiso ModernJapaNoodleRamen NationSake & SushiRoll & Rice

Catchy Japanese restaurant names

Rice & SliceFish & FinsSushi SwingThe Noodle NestSushi LabWasabi WakeRamen RaveThe Sushi ShackNigiri NirvanaRoll on the Go

French restaurant names

Elegant dishes like coq au vin, ratatouille, soufflés, and rich desserts make up the menu at most French restaurants.

Classy and fancy French restaurant names

Maison de LumièreLe Ciel BleuChâteau BlancCafé de ParisLa Vie en RoseBelle ÉpoqueLe Petit PalaisSoleil RougeBrasserie du NordLes Champs

Trendy French restaurant names

Le BoulangerBistro BelleCafé LumièreParisian EatsLe SavourBrasserie & Co.Urban ÉclatLa PâtisserieFleur & FigPetite Bistro

Catchy French restaurant names

C’est BonOui Oui CafeCrème & Co.Butter & BrieÉclair AffairTaste of FranceLa Belle BaguetteFrogs & FriesBonjour BistroParisian Plates

Pizza restaurant names

Pizza restaurants serve cheesy, saucy goodness with a variety of toppings and in a variety of styles. Pizza menus are often beefed up by chicken wings, salads, and pasta dishes.

Classy and fancy pizza restaurant names

Piazza BellaRoma RusticaAl FornoLa Dolce PizzaTuscan CrustMia FiorentinaPietra RossaItaliano PizzeriaBella NapoliSapori di Roma

Trendy pizza restaurant names

Slice & Dice PizzeriaWoodfire & Co.Urban Pizza Co.Brick & BasilPizza FoundryDoughboxFire & DoughPizza RepublicPepperoni StreetZaza Public House

Catchy and funny pizza restaurant names

Pizza PizzazzSlice StationPie & VineCrust CrusadersDough & Co.Pepperoni PlaceSaucy SliceHot Stuff PizzeriaPie in the Sky Pizza Co.That’Za LifeKiller Pizza

Mediterranean restaurant names

Mediterranean dishes feature fresh vegetables, olive oil, grilled meats, and staples like hummus, falafel, and gyros—making for the most healthy cuisine on the planet.

Classy and fancy Mediterranean restaurant names

MediterraneoOlive GroveThe TavernaSantorini TableSea & SageMykonosThe Olive OrchardLa VignaLevantine LoungeAegean Coast

Trendy Mediterranean restaurant name

Med & Co.Urban MezzeThe Olive BowlPure Greek EatsBasil & VineSpice & SkewerAthenian GrillMedBoxPita RepublicFresh Mezze

Catchy Mediterranean restaurant names

Olives & SunGrill & GyroThe Pita SpotShawarma ShackFeast of the MedHummus HouseSkewer SocietyOlive ItSun & SpiceEpic Eats

Indian restaurant names

Indian restaurants feature curries, naan, and tandoori specialties with spices and flavors that dazzle the palate.

The Royal Curry

Saffron HouseTaj Mahal RoomIndira’s SpiceThe MaharajaCinnamon BayLotus & LassiCurry PalaceBombay CourtRani’s Table

Trendy Indian restaurant names

Curry & Co.Naan & SpiceChaat BoxThe Curry CartUrban SpiceThe Tandoor TableNaan StopSpice MarketMasala EatsBombay Street

Catchy and funny Indian restaurant names

CurryosityNaan of Your BusinessChili & ChaatCurry CrazeMasala MixHot TandoorChutney CharmFlavor MasalaSizzle & SpiceCurry On

Thai restaurant names

Thai cuisine served in restaurants mainly features popular noodle dishes like pad Thai, stir-fries, curries, and soups featuring the tropical ingredients Thailand is famous for.


Classy and fancy Thai restaurant names

Lotus & LemongrassBangkok BlossomsSiam PavilionGolden OrchidTemple ThaiThe Thai TerraceChao PhrayaSilk & SpicePhuket PalaceThai Silk Lounge

Trendy Thai restaurant names

Bangkok BitesUrban Thai EatsFresh Thai KitchenLemongrass & Co.Modern Thai BitesPad Thai SpotThai TwistNoodle & LimeSpice RouteBasil & Bamboo

Catchy and funny Thai restaurant names

Thai Me UpChili & LimeBasil BlissPhuket FeastSpice & RiceThe Thai SpotHot Thai’dPad Thai GuysRice & RollThe Thai Cart

Vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Plant-based dishes made from vegetables, grains, legumes, and meat alternatives are on the menu at vegan restaurants, while vegetarian restaurants also allow for the use of dairy.

Classy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Verdant TableGreenhouse BistroPure RootsThe Earthy BistroBotanical BloomThe Fresh PlateVitality GardenGreen & GrainPurely PlantfulNourish & Bloom

Trendy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

The Herbivore HubVibrant VeggieRooted EatsThe Plant PantryFresh HarvestVegan VidaUrban HerbFarm & SproutLeaf & VineGreens & Grains

Catchy and funny vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Lettuce FeastVeg OutPlantiful PlatesEat Your GreensThe Green BowlPower PlantLeafy LoveRoot & BloomBeyond GreensSprout & Spruce

BBQ restaurant names

BBQ restaurants serve slow-cooked, smoky meats like ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. BBQ is often paired with traditional Southern sides like beans, mac and cheese, and cornbread, and flavorful sauces that may be regional.

Classy BBQ restaurant names

Ember & OakSouthern SmokehouseIronwood BBQHickory & SpiceThe SmokehouseRustic Ember BBQOak Barrel BBQPrime Pit BBQBrisket & Co.The Smokin’ Barrel

Trendy BBQ restaurant names

Pit & GrillFire & SmokeBackyard BBQ Co.The Charcoal SpotFlame & FeastCraft BBQGrill MastersThe Pit StopBurnt Ends BarbecueSmokestack Co.

Catchy and funny BBQ restaurant names

Rib TicklersHoly Smoke!Meat & HeatGrill ThrillBurnt Butts BBQSizzle & SmokeSauce & FlameThe BBQ JointBelly Up BBQHog Heaven

Burger restaurant names

Burgers, fries and shakes are the main menu items at burger and fast food restaurants.

Classy burger restaurant names

The Prime Burger Co.Crafted Burger BarLegacy Burger HouseGourmet Burger BistroHighland GrillThe Heritage BunCrisp & Juicy BurgersMaple & MeatThe Modern BurgerOakwood Burgers

Trendy burger restaurant names

Buns & BrewUrban StackThe Burger HubStacked & StuffedBurger SocietyPatty & Co.The Burger BenchHouse of PattiesGrind & GrillThe Burger Club

Catchy and funny burger restaurant names

Bun IntendedPatty ShackBeef & BlissBun VoyageSizzle StackBite BurgerJuicy JoysStack & SnackThe Burger BusGrease & Glory

Breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Pancakes, waffles, and egg dishes are typical fare for breakfast and brunch restaurants and diners.

Classy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Morning & MapleSunrise BistroThe Early HourBrunch & BlissAmber MorningsFirst Light CaféMorning GloryThe Dawn RoomMaple Grove BrunchDaybreak Delights

Trendy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Egg & Co.Toast & JamBrew & BrunchRise & DineThe Breakfast ClubUrban BrunchSunny Side CaféWaffle House & Co.Early Bird BrunchOats & Eggs

Catchy and funny breakfast and brunch restaurant names

EggspectationsMornin’ GloryBacon BlissThe Toasted BunBrunch BunchFlapjack ShackMuffin & MorningsYolk & RollSunny BitesRise & Shine Eats

Tapas restaurant names

Tapas are appetizer dishes and small plates of snacks and shareables like marinated olives, cured meats, and seafood originating from Spain. They are typically shared between patrons and enjoyed with wine.

Classy and fancy tapas restaurant names

Terra & VineThe Tasting TableAlhambra BitesCastillo & Co.El Palacio TapasEmber & OliveThe Tapas RoomBarcelona BitesVista LoungeThe Spanish Vine

Trendy tapas restaurant names

Tapas & Co.Pinchos BarFlavor TapasTapaLoungeTaste & ToastCity TapasUrban MezzeBite & SipStreet TapasTasteBites

Catchy tapas restaurant names

Little BitesTapa TopSip & SavorThe Tapas SpotBite & BlissTaste of SpainTapas TwistNibbles & NotesTapa TapFlavor Fiesta

How to choose the best restaurant name

Picking the right name for your restaurant is a key factor in its success. Your restaurant name will reflect your brand identity. Once you've researched restaurant name ideas and decided on a name, remember that it will be on everything having to do with your business, from promotional materials to social media channels. Your name should have a positive connotation with your target audience to ensure you’ll attract the people looking for your type of cuisine.

Consider your restaurant niche and target audience

Whether you're opening a coffee shop, a fine dining establishment, or a fast food restaurant, the name you choose should allow you to build customer engagement and be easy for them to remember.

The name should reflect your business's unique selling points—the restaurant's concept, the specific cuisine and dining experience offered, and the values embodied through your restaurant's mission statement, such as sustainability, authenticity, or innovation.

 Make your restaurant's name a memorable one 

Catchy restaurant name ideas can come from anywhere, from random combinations of words to something more personal. The restaurant industry is highly competitive, so whatever name you choose to go with should be unique so that your business stands out. Make the name specific enough that customers will know what it is and what you serve, but not so specific to a single idea that it limits you from possible future expansion.

Follow government guidelines for business names

You will need to pick a unique business name that’s not in use by any other business in your state. In fact, there may also be limitations on using business names that are too similar to those of other businesses. Every state has its own laws, so be sure to check with your state business authority (often the Secretary of State) to find the guidelines you’ll need to follow.

Check your business name’s availability

Before choosing a name from our restaurant name ideas list or using our name generator, you'll need to do a trademark database search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to make sure the name hasn't been trademarked.

You’ll also want to run a thorough business name search with your state government to make sure the name hasn’t been registered by another business. Domain availability search tools like Bluehost or GoDaddy can also help you verify if a matching website domain name is available.

How to reserve your restaurant name

Once you’ve found a good restaurant name that you feel best represents your business, make sure to reserve it as soon as possible before another business can claim it. Most states allow you to reserve your business name for 30-120 days before officially forming your business. If you’re ready to go right away, you can claim your business name when you file your formation documents.


As a restaurant, you can choose from a few different business entity structures, like an LLC or a corporation. You may also wish to file a DBA. A business attorney or business formation service like LegalZoom can help you determine the best business structure for your needs.


Once you've reserved your name and completed all the necessary legal requirements, reserve your social media handles with that name to build consistency across your desired platforms.

Frequently asked questions

What free tools can help me choose a restaurant name?

LegalZoom’s business name generator is just one way you can brainstorm names for your business—there are a number of ways you can find inspiration for creative restaurant names. Start by trading ideas with family and friends. You can use Google Trends to help you find popular terms related to your restaurant business or consult an online dictionary or thesaurus for specific verbiage. Browsing social media platforms can also help you find ideas to inspire you.

Should I test my name with potential customers or the community?

Testing name ideas with family, friends, and potential customers is a great way to know if the name you chose will resonate with your target audience. Through sharing name ideas, you can gather feedback to gauge if the name works or not before you lock it in.

What shouldn't I do when choosing new restaurant name ideas?

Avoid restaurant names that are too vague or niche. They should be easy to pronounce and remember. Don't use overly long phrases when naming your restaurant. Also, while trendy names can be fun, depending on the trend, they can become dated quickly.

How do I protect my restaurant name?

Formally registering your business with your state will protect your name and prevent anyone else in the state from using it. Trademarking the name with the USTPO will protect it on a federal level, but this can be a lengthy process and take up to a year. The sooner you begin the registration process, the sooner you can ensure your name is protected.

