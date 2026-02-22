POWERED BY AI

Find a name, launch your dream

You've got powerful ideas—now make your vision a reality.

Generate tailored names

Enter your business idea, select your preferred tone (playful, traditional, creative), and get a list of unique, memorable names.

Make it official

Finalize your name by choosing an entity type and registering it with the state as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or DBA.

Protect your business name

Secure exclusive rights to your name with our trademark registration services. Our trusted attorneys handle the process, helping protect your brand from copycats.

How to use our trucking company name generator

If the 240 examples aren’t enough for you—or, you just don’t like the names we’ve come up with (we’re not offended, promise)—you can use our trucking company name generator.

It’s simple to use: just three steps. 

  1. Input your information. You know your company and brand best. Type in some parameters and words that describe your business. For example, you might put “savage trucking business” or “floral trucking business.”
  2. Adjust the settings. The name generator has sliders that you can adjust to make sure you get the right tone for your business. You might want your business name to be more authoritative and less funny. 
  3. Read the results. The name generator will spit out a list of names you can use or use for inspiration. And, if you don’t find something you like, that’s OK. Simply input new information and run it again. It’s free to use, so you can create as many lists as you want.

Once you’ve found a name you like, you’ll want to snatch it up. You can go to your state’s Secretary of State website and reserve the name or register your LLC so that no one else can use that name. 

Why start a trucking company?

With 11.18 billion tons hauled in 2023, the 95.5% of trucking companies that operate 10 or fewer trucks mean that these small businesses are the backbone of getting goods from one part of the country to another. It's a great industry in which to be an entrepreneur, so there's never been a better time to start your own trucking company.

240 Trucking Company Name Ideas

If coming up with a name for your business out of thin air feels like too much, that’s OK. We have a list of 240 trucking company name ideas you can choose from to name your trucking business. You can also use our name generator to create a custom name that’s just right for you.

Freight hauling trucking company names

Freight hauling companies are hired to move goods and materials from one location to another. Freight haulers are always on the move, using U.S. highways to pick up and deliver items to different parts of the country.

Funny freight hauling names

Load & Laugh LogisticsFreight O'MightyTruck 'N ChuckCargo ClownsHaul Yeah!Ship HappensLoad WarriorsLoco LoadersRoadies Hauling Co.Cargo Giggler Express

Authoritative freight hauling names

Apex Freight SolutionsTitan Transport GroupIronclad HaulersPinnacle Freight CorpVanguard Hauling ServicesDominion LogisticsCommand TransportPrecision Freight SystemsSovereign Cargo Co.Legacy Freightline

Catchy freight hauling names

SwiftShift HaulersSpeedy Cargo ProsExpressway FreightGoFreight LogisticsPowerMove HaulingFreight FusionTurbo Transport Co.QuickLane HaulingHyperFreight SystemsLoadLift Logistics

Refrigerated trucking company names

Similar to freight hauling, refrigerated trucks are moving goods that must be kept climate-controlled. These types of trucks might be refrigerated to transport produce or kept cold enough so frozen goods don’t thaw.

Funny refrigerated names

Ice Ice CargoFreeze Frame FreightCold-Blooded TruckersCool Runnings TransportFrosty Fleet LogisticsChill Pill Transport Co.Polar Bear HaulersIce Pack ExpressCold Snap CargoArctic Monkeys Shipping

Authoritative refrigerated names

Polar Prime LogisticsGlacier Haul ServicesIcebound Cargo SolutionsPermafrost Freight SystemsCryoTrans LogisticsSummit Cold FreightNorthern Chill TransportFrostline Hauling Co.ArcticStar Refrigerated HaulingDeepFreeze Transport

Catchy refrigerated names

CoolWave HaulersChillFleet ExpressFrostFlow LogisticsFreezeMotion TruckingArcticRush FreightIceStream TransportPolarShift HaulingFrostPulse ShippingCoolGlide LogisticsGlacierGo Cargo

Flatbed trucking company names

Unlike a traditional box trailer, flatbed trucks have no walls or roofs on the bed. This allows them to haul tied-down, oddly shaped goods. 

Funny flatbed names

Flat Out Haulin'Road Pancakes TransportFlatbed Fred's FreightHeavy Metal HaulersFlatty Patty TruckingBig Bed Haul ExpressNo Bed Too FlatWide Load WarriorsHaulzilla FlatbedBedrock Transport Co.

Authoritative flatbed names

Flatbed Precision TransportApex Load SolutionsIronFlat Hauling CorpEdgeLine LogisticsPeak Performance FreightSolidGround TruckingTitanBed LogisticsStraightLine TransportIndustrial Edge HaulingEagleFlat Cargo Systems

Catchy flatbed names

FlatGear FreightLoadLink FlatbedWideWing TransportOpenRoad Flatbed HaulersFlatbedFlex LogisticsMaxFlat HaulingFlatEdge Cargo MoversSmoothBed Freight Co.LoadLifter FlatbedOpenAir Haulers

Tanker trucking company names

In the trucking industry, tanker trucks are specifically designed to haul liquids or gas. They may be transporting natural gas, milk, gasoline, or other types of fuel. 

Funny tanker names

Liquid Luck HaulersFuel Me OnceTank You Very MuchWet Wheels ExpressBig Gulp TransportFluid O'ClockSplash & Dash HaulersH2O Go FreightGas Guzzlers UnitedDrip Drip Trucking

Authoritative tanker names

Apex Liquid LogisticsVanguard Tanker ServicesPrimeFlow HaulingTitan Liquid TransportFortress Tanker SolutionsSafeGuard Fluid CarriersCommandTank LogisticsDominion Fluid SystemsIronTank FreightlinesLiquidGold Transport

Catchy tanker names

TankerPro LogisticsAquaLine HaulingFuelForce TransportFluidFlex CarriersSwiftStream TankersHydroMove FreightJetFlow Tanker HaulingLiquidPulse LogisticsHydroLift TransportAquaSpeed Haulers

Heavy haul trucking company names

All vehicles have a weight limit. When you need something to go from one location to another, and it’s too heavy to be hauled by a semi, you need a heavy haul trucking company. These trucks have larger engines and other equipment that make it possible to carry such heavy payloads.

Funny heavy haul names

Big Haul BrawlersHaulzillaGoliath HaulersLoad & HulkHeavy Metal MoversHulk Haul ExpressChunky Cargo Co.Loadzilla HaulingBehemoth HaulersMammoth Movers Inc.

Authoritative heavy haul names

Titan Heavy HaulApex Power HaulersIronclad Load MoversVanguard Heavy Load TransportDominion HaulageHercules Heavy FreightFortress Heavy TransportCommandLoad HaulersPrecision Heavy MoversEverest Load Solutions

Catchy heavy haul names

PowerMove HaulersHeavyFlex TransportLoadLift Heavy HaulStrongArm FreightMaxLoad MoversTitanEdge HaulersBulkForce TransportHeavyShift HaulingGigaHaul LogisticsHeavyHorizon Freight

Moving and relocation trucking

company names

We’ve all been there. Looking at a pile of boxes in our home and wondering how we’re going to get all our stuff to our new house. That’s where moving and relocation companies come in. Some offer to load and drive the truck, others pack the stuff in someone’s home, and others simply rent trucks for people to use.

Funny moving names

We Haul Y’allMove It or Lose ItBye-Bye BoxesThe Moving MaestrosYou Call, We HaulMoving Groovin’ Co.Bye Bye BaggageMoving on Up Co.Pack Rats RelocationBoxed and Loaded

Authoritative moving names

Apex Relocation ServicesPinnacle Movers Co.Prestige Moving SolutionsVanguard Relocation ServicesElite Moving & LogisticsPremier Packing & MovingDominion Moving SystemsSovereign Movers GroupCommand Transport & RelocationIronclad Moving Co.

Catchy moving names

SwiftMove HaulersGoGo MoversSmoothShift RelocationQuickLift Moving Co.Lift & Shift MoversEasyStreet MoversMoveMaster LogisticsGlide Movers & RelocationPack & Dash MovingRelocateRight Co.

LTL (less than truckload) trucking company names

Sometimes, a customer has only a small amount of stuff they need to be hauled. This is known as LTL or less than truckload hauling. These trucks may combine small loads from multiple customers into one truck and then deliver. 

Funny LTL company names

Lite Freight LegendsHalf-Load HeroesMini Mighty MoversParcel PalsTeeny Tiny TruckersFreight Lite & QuickLess Mess ExpressBaby Load HaulersFreight SprintersBit by Bit Movers

Authoritative LTL company names

Apex LTL SolutionsTitan LTL LogisticsPinnacle Less Load FreightPrecision LTL ServicesCommandLoad TruckingIronclad LTL CarriersVanguard LTL TransportSovereign LTL HaulingLegacy LTL FreightDominion LTL Systems

Catchy LTL company names

SwiftShift LTLQuickHaul LiteLiteLine FreightZipFreight LTLLiteSpeed MoversFlexFreight LTLLoadLink LTLLift & Move LiteEasyLoad ExpressTinyTrail Logistics

Expedited freight trucking company names

If you need your product within a few days, or maybe even overnight, you need an expedited freight company. They’re able to get loads to their end destination faster than other companies.

How to choose the best trucking

company name

When choosing a name for your trucking company, there are so many factors to consider:

  • You want the name to be memorable to your customers.
  • You need the name to be unique due to state regulations.
  • The name should represent you and your brand ideas.
  • You should be able to get social media handles and website URLs to represent your company name.

Consider your company identity

The first thing you want to consider when going through this brainstorming process is who you are as a business owner, what you want your company brand to represent, and the type of customer you want to attract.

All of this comes together to form your business identity.

If your business will be in expedited freight, you want to represent that in the name, using words like fast or efficient. If you’re specifically going to haul liquids in a tanker, you can do a play on words for your business name.

Choose a memorable name

A memorable name is one that customers might see out in the wild, not need your services, and then remember the name months later when they need something hauled.

A memorable name is also going to be distinguishable from other companies while still describing what you do. Calling your business something generic, such as St. Louis Moving Company, isn’t going to let your business stand out from all the other moving companies in St. Louis.

There’s a balance to strike between being memorable, descriptive, and not too narrow. If you name your business after a specific product or service, it may limit your options for expanding your business in the future.

Follow government naming rules

Your business will be registered with the state where you live. That state will have business name guidelines and requirements. For example, most states do not allow profanity or racial slurs in your business name.

There are also some federal naming guidelines that you must follow. For example, you cannot misrepresent your business and use a term such as “banking” in your business name unless you are a bank.

Check your business name’s availability

The final thing you need to consider is whether or not the business name you want to use is available for use.

To check the availability, you’ll want to follow a few steps:

  • Check that the name isn’t already in use in your state.
  • Make sure you can get the social media handles you want.
  • Find a URL or website address you like.

If your name isn’t available, you may want to choose another option. States require that your business name be distinguishable from all others so as to not create customer confusion and to protect your business name and the names of other businesses.  

How to reserve your business name

Once you’ve gone through the process and found a business name that you like and is available, it’s time to register your business with the state.


In most states, this is a simple process that requires you to go through the Secretary of State. From there, you will choose your business entity, fill out some forms, pay a fee, and submit the forms to the proper place.


If you are ready to register your business but not sure what the process is, we can help you. LegalZoom offers business formation services for a small fee. We take the stress of registering your business off your hands. 

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.

Read about LLCs

Corporation

(S corp or C corp)

A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.

Explore corporations

Partnership

(LP or LLP)

Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.

Partnership basics

Doing business as

(DBA)

A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.

Dig into DBAs

What to do after you’ve registered your business name

Reserve a domain name and social handles

Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:

checkmark

Claim your domain name

﻿Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.

checkmark

Check social media availability

﻿Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers. 

checkmark

Think long-term

Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.

Protect your brand with a trademark

A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:

checkmark

Exclusive rights

Prevents competitors from using your name.

checkmark

Legal protection

Enforces your rights in court if necessary.

checkmark

Brand credibility

Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.

LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.

Frequently asked questions

What tools can help me brainstorm a trucking company name?

Coming up with a business name all on your own can feel next to impossible. Luckily, you don’t have to do it on your own. There are many tools out there to help you through this process. You might:

  • Use an online thesaurus.
  • Recruit your friends and family to get their ideas.
  • Research online for name options.
  • Check out competitors' and trucking companies' names for inspiration.
  • Input your ideas to our trucking company business name generator.
What should I avoid when naming my trucking company?

When it comes to your business name, you want to avoid being too similar to your competitors and avoid adding any profanity or racial slurs. These are all banned by either state or federal business name guidelines.

How can I make sure my business name is future-proof?

Naming your business is tricky. You want to make sure that it’s specific to what services you offer and represents you and your brand. But, you don’t want it to be so specific that it limits the services you can offer. 


For example, if you name your business Apple Hauling, customers may assume that you can’t haul oranges but only apples. You want to make sure you keep your business name future-proof, in case you want to expand into additional services.

Should I trademark my business name?

Trademarking your business name is not required, but it can give you grounds for legal action against copycats. It can also help you scale your trucking business down the road. If you decide to register a trademark for your trucking business, LegalZoom can help.

