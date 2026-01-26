Hawaii Annual Report Filing: Complete Guide to Deadlines, Fees, and Requirements

What is an annual report in Hawaii?

Most, but not all, states require businesses to file annual reports , which provide an overview of the company’s financial performance and activities. These reports can sometimes go by different names in different states. For example, in Texas, businesses file a public information report that serves the same purpose.

The purpose of a typical annual report is to provide the public—including shareholders, current employees, and prospective investors—with information regarding all aspects of the business, including finances. However, annual reports in Hawaii do not contain financial information at all. Instead, they serve as an opportunity for a business to confirm or update basic information such as its name, principal office address, and registered agent name and address.

Because it is typically a mandated compliance filing, failing to complete an annual report in a state where it’s required can risk your business’ good standing with the state.

Which business entities are required to file an annual report in Hawaii?

The state of Hawaii requires all corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs) , and partnerships to file an annual report with the Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division.

New businesses formed within the fiscal year do not need to file their annual report until the following year.

What information goes into an annual report?

Your annual report will include basic, but critical, information about your business, including:

Your business name and mailing address

Principal office address

The registered agent name and address (for LLCs)

A brief description of business activities (required for corporations; optional for LLCs)

Whether the company is manager-managed or member-managed (for LLCs). And, if member-managed, the number of managers

The names of any members or managers (for LLCs) or officers and directors (corporation)

It can be helpful to gather this information ahead of time before filing out your report.

How to file an annual report in Hawaii: Step-by-step guide

Follow these steps to complete and file your annual business report in Hawaii.

Step 1: Determine your filing date

In many states, businesses file their annual reports on the anniversary of their registration. However, Hawaii annual report due dates are based on your quarterly formation date, not a specific anniversary.

To determine your quarterly formation deadline, reference your business formation date and consult the following chart:

For businesses formed between January 1 and March 31, the annual report is due by March 31.

the annual report is due by March 31. For businesses formed between April 1 and June 30 , the annual report is due by June 30.

, the annual report is due by June 30. For businesses formed between July 1 and September 30 , the annual report is due by September 30.

, the annual report is due by September 30. For businesses formed between October 1 and December 31, the annual report is due by December 31.

Step 2: Fill out the required form

If you’re filing your annual report by mail, you’ll need to download and fill in the correct form for your business entity type. Forms can be found on the DCCA website. LLCs can search for form C5 , while corporations need form D9 .

Step 3: Choose your filing method and pay the required fee

In addition to filing by mail, Hawaii business owners have the option to file an annual report by email, fax, online at the Hawaii Business Express website, or in-person at the Business Registration Division. Note that if you file online at Hawaii Business Express, and you have any overdue or delinquent reports, you’ll be required to file those past reports before you can file for the current year.

You’ll also need to pay the fee to file your annual report. Fees vary, depending on business entity type and whether you choose to file online or use a paper form, with online fees being slightly cheaper for many business types. Most costs range from $2.50 to $15 for standard processing. Check the list of fees on the DCCA’s help page to determine your specific cost.

You may pay online by credit card or eCheck. If you’re filing by paper, you may pay by credit card, cash, paper check, or money order.

Should I use a professional service to file my Hawaii annual report?

Annual reports are important compliance documents that keep your business active with the state of Hawaii. Using a professional service like LegalZoom , to file your annual report helps ensure your report is filing correctly and on-time, and saving your from potential late fees and penalties. We’ll also track your filing to ensure it’s received by the DCCA business registration division, and remind you about future deadlines so you never miss a filing date.

FAQs about Hawaii annual reports

Do I need to include financial information on my report?

No, while annual business reports in different states often include a general overview of financial performance, Hawaii does not require this. Instead, a Hawaii annual report only serves to give you an opportunity to make any changes needed to ensure that basic information about your business, like its address and managers or directors, is up to date.

When is my Hawaii annual report due?

Your annual report due date is determined by the quarter in which your business was formed. For example, entities formed between January 1 and March 31 must file their report by March 31.

Consult the chart on this page and on the Department of Commerce & Consumer affairs website to find your specific due date.

How do I find my business formation date to determine my filing deadline?

If you’re unsure of your business formation date, you can perform a business search through the DCCA Hawaii Business Express website to find your business formation details, which can help you determine the correct filing date according to your formation quarter.

How much does it cost to file a Hawaii annual report?

Filing your annual report online doesn't just result in time savings—it can also result in a small discount in the filing fee for many business types. LLCs and corporations will pay $15 to file by paper or $12.50 to file online. Other business entities may have different fees; check the fee breakdown on the DCCA Business Registration Division FAQ page for more detailed info.

Expedited 1–3 day processing is available for an extra $25. A $1 state archive fee also applies to all filings.

What happens if I file my annual report late?

Filers who miss their annual report deadline or don't file at all risk financial penalties and the loss of good standing with the state of Hawaii. Failure to file annual reports for two or more years can result in the involuntary dissolution of your business.

How can I verify my annual report was received?

The best way to track your annual report’s status is to file online. The DCCA will email you to let you know it has received your submission, but you will not receive a notice when your report is approved. Later, you can log on to your Business Express account and find your approved documents in the “My Filings” tab.

How long does it take for my annual report to be approved?

According to the Business Registration Division website, annual report filings are often approved the same day they’re received, provided they have no changes to the business information on file. Documents that do require changes or are being filed for a delinquent report may take up to 6–8 weeks to process, or 1–3 days for those filers who have selected and paid for expedited processing.