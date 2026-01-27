Idaho Annual Report Filing: Your Complete Guide to Staying Compliant (and What Happens If You Don't)

What is an Idaho annual report and why does my business need to file one?

An Idaho annual report is a mandatory yearly filing that updates your business’ contact information, registered agent details, and management information with the Idaho Secretary of State. This report is required by Idaho law, laid out in Idaho Code § 30-21-213 , which mandates that all domestic and foreign businesses, as well as limited liability partnerships, file annually. Doing so ensures that your business entity stays in good standing and maintains its legal protections.

Some new business owners may think that an Idaho annual report is a type of financial statement, but that’s not the case in The Gem State—these reports simply serve as informational updates for the Secretary of State. For business-related state taxes, you’ll refer to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Which Idaho businesses are required to file annual reports?

All filing entities in Idaho must submit an annual report.

Domestic filing entities, including corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and nonprofits

Any foreign entity registered to do business in Idaho

There are no exceptions to Idaho annual report requirements based on size, revenue, or activity level. For instance, even if your business was inactive in a given year, you’re still required to submit this yearly report to avoid penalties.

When is my Idaho annual report due?

Your Idaho annual report is due by the last day of your business’ anniversary month (the month your entity was originally formed or registered in Idaho). This deadline repeats every year. So, if your LLC was officially registered on March 7, 2022, your Idaho LLC annual report is due by March 31 every year thereafter.

How do I find my specific anniversary month and due date?

One way is to reference your formation document (like your articles of incorporation, certificate of organization, or foreign registration statement), which will list the official date of formation or registration. The month listed is when your report is due.

You can also search the Idaho Secretary of State’s Business Search portal . Visit the portal and type your business name or a key word into the search bar. Find your business in the results and click on the name. On the right-hand side of the screen, you’ll see details about your business, including the initial filing date. Just below that date in red font is “AR Due Date,” which is the due date of your annual report in Idaho.

If you’ve been conducting business in Idaho for awhile, you’ve likely received reminder postcards in the mail in past years. These were mailed by the Secretary of State’s office to remind business owners of their upcoming Idaho annual report due date. However, that practice has been replaced with the creation of the SOSBiz online filing system, where you may be able to get email reminders if you opt in to email notifications.

What happens if I miss my Idaho annual report deadline?

While other states have strict annual report deadlines and financial penalties for not filing on time, Idaho is a bit more lenient. The Secretary of State doesn’t charge late fees and even provides a 60-day grace period after the due date, during which you can still file your report without being penalized. However, if you still haven’t filed by the time the grace period is up, the Secretary of State may begin steps to administratively dissolve your business, which can result in:

A loss of active standing

The potential loss of funding, banking access, and business licenses

Having to cease operations until the business is reinstated

Reinstatement fees

How much does it cost to file an Idaho annual report?

There is no filing fee if you file your Idaho annual report online through SOSBiz. If you want to use the paper form, it can only be completed and filed in person at the Secretary of State’s office and includes a $20 fee.

The lack of Idaho annual report fees adds to the state’s business-friendly environment. For context, many other states charge for these reports. In California, a corporation’s statement of information (another term for an annual report) costs $35, and a Colorado periodic report costs $25, with a $50 late fee.

What information do I need to file my Idaho annual report?

Here’s what you need to complete your Idaho Secretary of State annual report filing:

Entity name and address

Jurisdiction of formation (Idaho for domestic entities or another state for foreign entities)

Registered agent name and registered office address

The name of at least one governor (e.g., manager, member, officer, director)

What information is required for Idaho LLCs vs. corporations vs. nonprofits?

All entity types provide the same core information on their annual reports. The only difference in information between Idaho LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits is who is listed as the business’ governor. “Governor” in this case refers to a person of authority in the business, specifically a manager or member of an LLC, a director or officer of a corporation, a general partner of a limited partnership, a director or trustee of a nonprofit corporation, and so on.

For example, if you own a manager-managed LLC , you can list an LLC manager in the governor portion of the annual report, and if you own a member-managed LLC, you can list a member in that section.

How do I file my Idaho annual report online through SOSBiz?

Now that the Secretary of State asks businesses to complete and file their annual reports online through the SOSBiz portal, it’s important to understand how to navigate the site and your account. Follow these instructions for a seamless filing experience.

How do I create a SOSBiz account and link my Idaho business?

Create your Idaho SOSBiz account in a few simple steps:

Visit the SOSBiz login page and click “Create an Account.” In the pop-up box, fill in all of the fields, including name, email address, phone number, and password. A business search box will appear, where you can search for your business and link it to your account. Once you see your business, click on the name. A sidebar will appear on the right-hand side with information about the business. At the bottom of this sidebar, click “Request Access.” In the pop-up box that appears, click the “Request PIN” button. A PIN will be sent to the email address you provided when you made the account. Check your email for the PIN, then enter it in the pop-up box. Click “Get Access.”

Here are some potential issues you may encounter when creating an account or trying to find and link your business:

An account already exists. If you submitted formation documents online, that means you already have an SOSBiz account. Formation documents filed by mail or in person may not have an account, so creating one is necessary. For existing accounts, enter the email address and password you have on file for SOSBiz. You can always select “Forgot or Change Password?” for help with logging in.

If you submitted formation documents online, that means you already have an SOSBiz account. Formation documents filed by mail or in person may not have an account, so creating one is necessary. For existing accounts, enter the email address and password you have on file for SOSBiz. You can always select “Forgot or Change Password?” for help with logging in. You haven’t received an email with a PIN. It may take up to 5 minutes for the email to be sent. If you still haven’t received it after 5 minutes, check your spam folder or contact the Secretary of State by phone at (208) 334-2301 or by submitting a contact form .

It may take up to 5 minutes for the email to be sent. If you still haven’t received it after 5 minutes, check your spam folder or contact the Secretary of State by phone at (208) 334-2301 or by submitting a . Your business doesn’t appear in the search results. Make sure that you’ve entered the business name exactly as it appears on your formation document.

What are the step-by-step instructions for filing through SOSBiz?

Here’s how to file your Idaho annual report in minutes, with easy-to-follow steps:

Log in to your SOSBiz account . Navigate to the sidebar on the left-hand side of the screen, and click “My Records.” Then, click on your business name that appears in the results. A sidebar will now appear on the right-hand side. Click “File Annual Report.” You’ll now be taken to the annual report online form. Fill in all of the required fields and update any outdated information (such as a new registered agent), clicking “Next” when you’re finished with each section. When the form is complete, you’ll be prompted to electronically sign and file.

Can I file my Idaho annual report by mail or in person instead of online?

You can file in person and submit online, but you can’t mail in a paper form.

To file in person, visit the Secretary of State’s office during business hours. You can fill out and submit your annual report paper form there, along with a $20 payment for manual processing. Note that paper filings may have longer processing times.