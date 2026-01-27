Idaho Annual Report Filing: Your Complete Guide to Staying Compliant (and What Happens If You Don't)

Whether you’ve operated a business in Idaho for years or recently expanded your company to the state, it’s good to have a refresher on The Gem State’s requirements for business entities to stay in active standing. One of those requirements is an annual report in Idaho.
Idaho, like most states, requires businesses to file an annual report each year, but the state is unique in that it doesn’t charge a filing fee, which only adds to its business-friendly environment. Learn more about this compliance task, if your business needs to file and when, and what can happen if you don’t submit your report.
What is an Idaho annual report and why does my business need to file one?
An Idaho annual report is a mandatory yearly filing that updates your business’ contact information, registered agent details, and management information with the Idaho Secretary of State. This report is required by Idaho law, laid out in Idaho Code § 30-21-213, which mandates that all domestic and foreign businesses, as well as limited liability partnerships, file annually. Doing so ensures that your business entity stays in good standing and maintains its legal protections.
Some new business owners may think that an Idaho annual report is a type of financial statement, but that’s not the case in The Gem State—these reports simply serve as informational updates for the Secretary of State. For business-related state taxes, you’ll refer to the Idaho State Tax Commission.
Which Idaho businesses are required to file annual reports?
All filing entities in Idaho must submit an annual report.
- Domestic filing entities, including corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and nonprofits
- Any foreign entity registered to do business in Idaho
There are no exceptions to Idaho annual report requirements based on size, revenue, or activity level. For instance, even if your business was inactive in a given year, you’re still required to submit this yearly report to avoid penalties.
When is my Idaho annual report due?
Your Idaho annual report is due by the last day of your business’ anniversary month (the month your entity was originally formed or registered in Idaho). This deadline repeats every year. So, if your LLC was officially registered on March 7, 2022, your Idaho LLC annual report is due by March 31 every year thereafter.
How do I find my specific anniversary month and due date?
One way is to reference your formation document (like your articles of incorporation, certificate of organization, or foreign registration statement), which will list the official date of formation or registration. The month listed is when your report is due.
You can also search the Idaho Secretary of State’s Business Search portal. Visit the portal and type your business name or a key word into the search bar. Find your business in the results and click on the name. On the right-hand side of the screen, you’ll see details about your business, including the initial filing date. Just below that date in red font is “AR Due Date,” which is the due date of your annual report in Idaho.
If you’ve been conducting business in Idaho for awhile, you’ve likely received reminder postcards in the mail in past years. These were mailed by the Secretary of State’s office to remind business owners of their upcoming Idaho annual report due date. However, that practice has been replaced with the creation of the SOSBiz online filing system, where you may be able to get email reminders if you opt in to email notifications.
What happens if I miss my Idaho annual report deadline?
While other states have strict annual report deadlines and financial penalties for not filing on time, Idaho is a bit more lenient. The Secretary of State doesn’t charge late fees and even provides a 60-day grace period after the due date, during which you can still file your report without being penalized. However, if you still haven’t filed by the time the grace period is up, the Secretary of State may begin steps to administratively dissolve your business, which can result in:
- A loss of active standing
- The potential loss of funding, banking access, and business licenses
- Having to cease operations until the business is reinstated
- Reinstatement fees
How much does it cost to file an Idaho annual report?
There is no filing fee if you file your Idaho annual report online through SOSBiz. If you want to use the paper form, it can only be completed and filed in person at the Secretary of State’s office and includes a $20 fee.
The lack of Idaho annual report fees adds to the state’s business-friendly environment. For context, many other states charge for these reports. In California, a corporation’s statement of information (another term for an annual report) costs $35, and a Colorado periodic report costs $25, with a $50 late fee.
What information do I need to file my Idaho annual report?
Here’s what you need to complete your Idaho Secretary of State annual report filing:
- Entity name and address
- Jurisdiction of formation (Idaho for domestic entities or another state for foreign entities)
- Registered agent name and registered office address
- The name of at least one governor (e.g., manager, member, officer, director)
What information is required for Idaho LLCs vs. corporations vs. nonprofits?
All entity types provide the same core information on their annual reports. The only difference in information between Idaho LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits is who is listed as the business’ governor. “Governor” in this case refers to a person of authority in the business, specifically a manager or member of an LLC, a director or officer of a corporation, a general partner of a limited partnership, a director or trustee of a nonprofit corporation, and so on.
For example, if you own a manager-managed LLC, you can list an LLC manager in the governor portion of the annual report, and if you own a member-managed LLC, you can list a member in that section.
How do I file my Idaho annual report online through SOSBiz?
Now that the Secretary of State asks businesses to complete and file their annual reports online through the SOSBiz portal, it’s important to understand how to navigate the site and your account. Follow these instructions for a seamless filing experience.
How do I create a SOSBiz account and link my Idaho business?
Create your Idaho SOSBiz account in a few simple steps:
- Visit the SOSBiz login page and click “Create an Account.”
- In the pop-up box, fill in all of the fields, including name, email address, phone number, and password.
- A business search box will appear, where you can search for your business and link it to your account. Once you see your business, click on the name.
- A sidebar will appear on the right-hand side with information about the business. At the bottom of this sidebar, click “Request Access.”
- In the pop-up box that appears, click the “Request PIN” button. A PIN will be sent to the email address you provided when you made the account.
- Check your email for the PIN, then enter it in the pop-up box. Click “Get Access.”
Here are some potential issues you may encounter when creating an account or trying to find and link your business:
- An account already exists. If you submitted formation documents online, that means you already have an SOSBiz account. Formation documents filed by mail or in person may not have an account, so creating one is necessary. For existing accounts, enter the email address and password you have on file for SOSBiz. You can always select “Forgot or Change Password?” for help with logging in.
- You haven’t received an email with a PIN. It may take up to 5 minutes for the email to be sent. If you still haven’t received it after 5 minutes, check your spam folder or contact the Secretary of State by phone at (208) 334-2301 or by submitting a contact form.
- Your business doesn’t appear in the search results. Make sure that you’ve entered the business name exactly as it appears on your formation document.
What are the step-by-step instructions for filing through SOSBiz?
Here’s how to file your Idaho annual report in minutes, with easy-to-follow steps:
- Log in to your SOSBiz account.
- Navigate to the sidebar on the left-hand side of the screen, and click “My Records.” Then, click on your business name that appears in the results.
- A sidebar will now appear on the right-hand side. Click “File Annual Report.”
- You’ll now be taken to the annual report online form. Fill in all of the required fields and update any outdated information (such as a new registered agent), clicking “Next” when you’re finished with each section.
- When the form is complete, you’ll be prompted to electronically sign and file.
Can I file my Idaho annual report by mail or in person instead of online?
You can file in person and submit online, but you can’t mail in a paper form.
To file in person, visit the Secretary of State’s office during business hours. You can fill out and submit your annual report paper form there, along with a $20 payment for manual processing. Note that paper filings may have longer processing times.
Missouri Secretary of State
Idaho Secretary of State
450 N. 4th Street
Boise, ID 83702
While the in-person filing method is an option for your annual report in Idaho, it’s recommended that you file online through SOSBiz to avoid the $20 fee and longer processing time.
What happens if my Idaho business is administratively dissolved for not filing?
Administrative dissolution in Idaho means that the Secretary of State has officially dissolved your business (as opposed to voluntary dissolution by the business itself). When this happens, your business:
- Can no longer operate legally in Idaho until it provides the required forms and is reinstated
- Loses its active standing status and liability protections
- Can’t enter into contracts, apply for bank accounts, or request funding
- May lose its business licenses and be required to reapply through licensing agencies once reinstated
- May make your business name available for others to claim after 6 months of dissolution
How do I reinstate my Idaho business after administrative dissolution?
If your business has been administratively dissolved, don’t lose hope. You can reinstate your business by taking the following steps:
- Log in to your SOSBiz account and file all overdue annual reports.
- Find the option to file a reinstatement.
- Fill out the reinstatement form, completing all required fields, including entity details, registered agent information, the effective date of the Idaho administrative dissolution, and noting that the grounds for administrative dissolution have been cured.
- Pay the $30 filing fee (or $40 for expedited processing or $100 for same-day processing).
- If the Secretary of State approves the reinstatement application, they will cancel your administrative dissolution and send you a copy of their statement of reinstatement.
While you can have your business reinstated after administrative dissolution, it’s best to try to avoid this situation altogether by keeping your business compliant and filing your annual report on time.
Who can file an Idaho annual report on behalf of my business?
Any authorized person can file an annual report in Idaho, including:
- Business owners or partners
- Officers or directors of corporations
- Members or managers of LLCs
- Directors or trustees of nonprofits
- Registered agents
- Attorneys
- Professional compliance services, like LegalZoom
As you can see, there are many types of people and companies that can file your annual report, just so long as you have authorized them to complete and submit business filings.
Should I file my Idaho annual report myself or use a professional service?
Deciding whether to file your own annual report in Idaho or rely on a professional service depends on your preferences, level of comfort with the SOSBiz system, and the amount of time you have to dedicate to compliance tasks.
Many business owners choose to spend a little extra on professional services, like LegalZoom, because they’re busy running their company and might not have time to track state filings deadlines and complete required documents. Here are some advantages of using a professional service for your Idaho annual report:
- Their compliance calendars help to prevent missed deadlines that could dissolve your business.
- They handle the entire filing process from start to finish, filling out your annual report form completely, accurately, and on time.
- Businesses operating in multiple states can rely on one service to manage various state filings, requirements, and deadlines.
LegalZoom’s Compliance Services, for example, are a great choice for Idaho business owners who would rather spend time running their companies than keeping track of various state filing deadlines. We help you stay on top of annual reports, file amendments, understand your business license requirements, and more—providing end-to-end compliance and peace of mind.
FAQs about Idaho annual reports
Can I file my Idaho annual report before the due date?
Yes, you can file an annual report in Idaho as early as the month before your anniversary month. For instance, if your Idaho LLC’s anniversary month is November, you can file as early as October 1.
How long does it take to process my Idaho annual report?
The Idaho Secretary of State’s website doesn’t note specific processing times for annual reports. However, it does specify that online filings through SOSBiz are processed faster than paper forms submitted in person.
What if my business information has changed since I filed my formation documents?
If any basic business information has changed since you filed your initial formation documents, you can simply update the applicable details on your annual report:
- Entity address
- Registered agent information
- Governor information
However, if other types of information have changed, like your business name, you’ll need to file a separate amendment and pay the required filing fee. You can find the correct amendment and other paper forms on the Secretary of State’s Business Forms page, or you can file online through your SOSBiz account.
Can I get a copy of my filed annual report for my records?
Yes, you can get a copy of your filed annual report by logging into your Idaho SOSBiz account, selecting “My Records,” and downloading the relevant annual report form.
Another option is to visit the Idaho Secretary of State’s Business Search online portal, enter your business name, select your business from the results, click “View History” in the right-hand sidebar, and select and download the annual report.
Do I still need to file an annual report if I'm planning to dissolve my business?
Yes, just because you stop business operations in Idaho doesn’t mean that you’re excused from the annual report obligation. You must continue filing annual reports until your business is officially dissolved, which involves filing dissolution paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State.