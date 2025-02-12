How to File a Colorado Annual Report

What is an annual report?

An annual report is a short document submitted by a business manager or owner that provides information about the business. The report is submitted each year to the Secretary of State's office so the state can record the business’s most up-to-date information.

These business filings typically must include the name and address of the business, contact information for those who operate and own the business, and the name and address of the registered agent. Filing your annual report correctly will ensure that your business remains in good standing and you can continue operating.

The requirements around annual reports vary by state, with some states not requiring an annual report and others charging high fees to submit the annual report. If you operate in another state in addition to Colorado, you may need to report to different state agencies other than the Secretary of State, and they may have limitations on who can be a reporting entity.

In Colorado, an annual report is known as a periodic report. It must be submitted by all limited liability companies (LLCs), corporations, LPs, LLPs, and nonprofit organizations. Periodic reports can be filed online with the Colorado Secretary of State. If you do not file your report on time, your business will no longer be in good standing with the state.

What information must a Colorado periodic report contain?

Your Colorado periodic report must contain the following information about your business :

Business name

Business ID number

State where the business was formed

Principal address

Mailing address

Name and address of your registered agent

Business’s email address

Name and address of the person filing the report

Your Colorado periodic report can be filed by an officer, member/manager, or someone the business hires to file on its behalf. The filing fee must be paid with a credit or debit card.

How to file a Colorado periodic report in 3 steps

Filing your periodic report in Colorado will require you to gather necessary business information, go to the Secretary of State’s website, and submit the requested information.

Step 1: Gather the necessary information

Your first step in filing your report is to find the information you’ll be required to submit on your form.

In Colorado, you’ll need to know:

Make sure to have your credit card handy as you’ll need it to pay the required filing fee.

Step 2: Go to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website

All periodic reports are filed online through the Colorado Secretary of State’s website .

Click “Business” in the top navigation bar Under “Search & file,” select “Periodic report filing” Type in your businesses name in the search box and hit “Search” From the search results, locate your business and click on your business ID number (write down or copy this number—you’ll need it later) Click “Confirm” to begin the filing process

Next, you’ll move on to filling out and filing your periodic report form.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

The final step in the periodic report filing process is to fill in the form with your gathered information and file it with the state.

Once you’re in the online system and have clicked “confirm” from the process above, you’ll have the option to make changes to the periodic report.

Fill out all required fields, which are marked with an asterisk (*) When finished, click “Submit” (errors will be marked and red and must be corrected before you can proceed) Next, you may need to upload an attachment which includes information for additional individuals who are part of the filing Click “Continue” Next is the review page, where you can preview your periodic report. You can go back and make changes if needed. If no changes are needed, click “Accept” Pay with a credit card or debit card. Click “Pay now” You’ll next see a confirmation page, which you can print for your records

Once you’ve completed the filing process, you should double-check that it’s been received. To do this, you’ll go back through a similar process.

Navigate to the periodic report filing section of the website Type in your business name or ID number On the summary page for your business, click on “View history and documents” If your form was properly filed, it will appear in the history and documents list, which is listed in chronological order

If your periodic report doesn’t appear here, you’ll need to file it again.

How to file a Colorado periodic report with LegalZoom

There are a lot of steps to filing a periodic report in Colorado. If your eyes glazed over reading through the above instructions, here’s a little secret: there’s an easier way!

LegalZoom can file your Colorado annual report for you. If you don’t want to stress about remembering to file, incurring late fees, or filing the report incorrectly, you can hire LegalZoom to do it for you.

For just $99 + state fees , your process turns into just three steps:

Gather the necessary information Provide it to LegalZoom We do the rest for you—no hassle, no worry

We’ll take it from there and send you confirmation of your filing, plus physical and digital copies for your records.

How much does it cost to file an periodic report in Colorado?

In Colorado, the fee to file your periodic report is $25 , no matter your business entity. The only option is to file online.

If you fail to file your report by the due date, your business will become noncompliant and you will incur a $50 late fee. After 90 days, your business will become delinquent and incur a $100 late fee. To correct the delinquency, you’ll be required to file a Statement Curing Delinquency.

When is Colorado's periodic report deadline?

In Colorado, your periodic report is due each year on the anniversary of your business’s founding. If you don’t remember your founding date, you can find that by searching the Colorado Business Database .

Click "Business" in the top navigation bar Under "Search & File" choose "Search business database" Type in your business name or ID number and click "Search"

Colorado also offers an open period to file periodic reports. You can file up to two months before or after your founding month without penalty. This gives you five months to file your periodic report.

As an example, if you founded your company on October 18, your filing window opens on August 1 and closes on December 31.

What are the penalties for not filing a periodic report in Colorado?

If your periodic report isn’t filed within the five month window that Colorado allows, it will incur a late fee. The initial late fee is $50 and is charged the day after the grace period closes .

So, in the above example, a company founded October 18 has until December 31 to file its annual report. The $50 late fee will be charged on January 1.

If you still don’t file your report after an additional 90 days, your business enters delinquent status and incurs a $100 penalty. To remove the delinquent status and get into good standing with the state, you’ll need to file a State Curing Delinquency.

Do all business entities need to file a periodic report in Colorado?

In Colorado, all business entity types that are formally registered with the state must file an annual report. This includes corporations, LLCs, nonprofits, and partnerships. Sole proprietors do not need to file an annual report.

FAQs

Can you submit a periodic report early?

Yes, Colorado offers a five-month window for filing your annual report. You can file it two months before your founding month and two months after.

Do I need to pay a franchise tax in Colorado?

The only business entity type that pays a state income tax in Colorado is a C-corporation .

Does Colorado send a reminder that your periodic report is due?

Yes, Colorado sends a month before your periodic report month, which is the anniversary of the founding of your business.

For example, if your business was founded April 18, 2024, you’ll receive a reminder to file your periodic report in March 2025.

Can you file a periodic report by mail?

No, Colorado businesses must file periodic reports online.

Do nonprofits need to file a periodic report in Colorado?