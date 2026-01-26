2026 Guide to Alaska Annual Reports: How to File Your Biennial Report and Maintain Compliance

What is an Alaska annual report, and why is it called 'biennial'?

An annual report is a document that updates the state on your business' basic information, such as ownership and registered agent details. Most states require business entities to file annual reports to remain active. Once filed, the document is generally accessible to the public.

Annual reports in AK work a little differently. Rather than file once a year (annually) you file every other year (biennially) on an odd or even year, depending on when you formed your business. Domestic corporations (profit and nonprofit) and limited liability companies (LLCs) also have an initial report that's due within six months of formation.

Which Alaska businesses must file a biennial report?

Foreign or domestic, most Alaska businesses need to file a biennial report, but the due date differs. There are two main factors that influence the timeline: your business structure and formation year.

These businesses need to file by January 2:

For-profit corporations

Professional corporations

Limited liability companies

Limited liability partnerships

These businesses need to file by July 2:

Nonprofit corporations

Cooperatives

Religious corporations

While you'll always need to file by January or July 2 depending on your business structure, the year the biennial report is due differs based on when you initially filed.

When is the Alaska biennial report due for my business?

If you formed your business in an even-numbered year, your biennial report is due every even-numbered year. For example, an LLC that forms in 2026 needs to file by Jan. 2, 2028, 2030, 2032, etc. If you formed your business in an odd-numbered year, you file every odd-numbered year. In other words, a nonprofit that forms in 2027 needs to file by July 2, 2029, 2031, 2033, etc.

The filing period opens three months before the due date. That means that businesses with January 2 due dates can file as early as October 2, and those with July 2 dues dates can file as early as April 2.

How much does it cost to file an Alaska biennial report?

The filling fee for a biennial report also varies by business structure.

Domestic LLCs, LLPs, and corporations: $100 by January 2, or $137.50 on or after February 2

$100 by January 2, or $137.50 on or after February 2 Foreign LLCs, LLPs, and corporations: $200 by January 2, or $247.50 on or after February 2

$200 by January 2, or $247.50 on or after February 2 Nonprofit/religious organizations: $25 by July 2, or $30 on or after August 2

$25 by July 2, or $30 on or after August 2 Cooperatives: $100 by July 2, or $110 on or after August 2

There's no cost to submit the initial report, which all domestic LLCs and corporations (including nonprofit corporations) need to file.

What information do I need to file my Alaska biennial report?

The biennial report is meant to update the DCCED on your business' ownership, management, and contact details. Here's the basic information you'll have to provide:

Alaska entity number (you need this to access the online filing portal)

Business name

Primary office address

Mailing address (if different)

Alaska registered agent details (if you need to change this information, you'll have to fill out and attach a Statement of Change form along with the $25 filing fee.)

details (if you need to change this information, you'll have to fill out and attach a along with the $25 filing fee.) Business purpose

NAICS code

What other information you'll need depends on your business structure.

What do LLCs need to include in their biennial report?

In addition to the above information, LLCs must also provide the following:

Management structure. Is your LLC managed by its members or managers?

Is your LLC managed by its members or managers? Members. List the name, address, and ownership percentage of all members who own 5% or more of the LLC. It must have at least one member.

List the name, address, and ownership percentage of all members who own 5% or more of the LLC. It must have at least one member. Managers. If your LLC is managed by managers, then you must provide the name, address, and ownership percentage of at least one manager.

What do corporations need to include in their biennial report?

Corporations need to include the following information in their biennial report:

Officers. List the name, address, and ownership percentage of your corporation's president, secretary, and treasurer. The president and secretary can't be the same person unless the president owns 100% of company shares.

List the name, address, and ownership percentage of your corporation's president, secretary, and treasurer. The president and secretary can't be the same person unless the president owns 100% of company shares. Directors. Provide the name, address, and ownership percentage of at least one director. The director can also act as any of the above officers.

Provide the name, address, and ownership percentage of at least one director. The director can also act as any of the above officers. Shareholders. Fill in the name, address, and ownership percentage of all shareholders that own 5% or more of the corporation's shares. Shareholders can be individuals or other entities.

Fill in the name, address, and ownership percentage of all shareholders that own 5% or more of the corporation's shares. Shareholders can be individuals or other entities. Alien affiliates. Designate any officers, directors, or shareholders who are not U.S. individuals or entities.

Designate any officers, directors, or shareholders who are not U.S. individuals or entities. Share details. Give the number of shares that your corporation has issued. This number can't be above the number of authorized shares.

What do nonprofits need to include in their biennial report?

Nonprofit biennial reports must contain the following information:

Officers. List the name and address of the president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. The president and the secretary can't be the same person. Otherwise, one individual can hold two or more positions.

List the name and address of the president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. The president and the secretary can't be the same person. Otherwise, one individual can hold two or more positions. Directors. At least three individuals need to act as directors and provide their name and address.

At least three individuals need to act as directors and provide their name and address. Property value. Give the collected estimated value of the corporation's real and/or personal property.

How do I file my Alaska biennial report?

There are several filing methods that you can use to submit your Alaska biennial report. For many businesses, filing online is the fastest and easiest option. Here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Navigate to the DCCED website

From the DCCED website, you want to go to the Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing. Then, head to the Corporations section. Toward the top of the page, you'll see a title that says, "File a Report Online." Click, "Biennial Report."

The other option is to conduct a business search from the DCCED website. In this case, all you have to do is locate your entity, click on your entity number, and select "File Biennial Report."

Step 2: Complete the online form

If you open the Biennial Report page from the Corporations section, it will ask you to review the filing instructions. When you're ready, proceed to the online filing portal and enter your entity number to pull up your biennial report. If you conducted an entity search, the biennial report link will take you straight to the filing portal. Fill in all the required fields based on your entity type.

Step 3: Pay the filing fee and submit your report

Once you've added all the required information and reviewed your filing, move on to the payment section. Keep in mind that this is a nonrefundable purchase, so you want to make sure there are no mistakes in your report. Here, you can pay the filing fee by credit card.

The DCCED accepts all major credit card companies. But, if you'd rather pay by cash or check, you can also fill out and mail a paper form.

How to file by mail

The Division of Corporations also allows businesses to file a hard copy of your biennial report by mail or fax. The first step is the same as when you file the biennial report online. Navigate to the DCCED website and either go to the "Corporations" section or conduct a business search.

Once you reach the online filing portal, provide your entity number and click, "print form." Fill in the required information and then mail the form along with the fee in U.S. dollars or a check payable to the State of Alaska. Send your biennial report to the following address:

State of Alaska Corporations Section

P.O. Box 110806

Juneau, AK 99811-0806

What happens if I miss the Alaska biennial report deadline?

That depends on how long you've neglected to file your biennial report. If you file on or after February 2 or August 2, you have to pay a late fee. Similar to the filing fee, late fees vary based on your business details. For example, foreign corporations pay $247.50 with the late fee, while domestic corporations pay $137.50.

If you continue to not file a biennial report, your business entity will eventually lose its active status with the state and the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing will dissolve your business.

To avoid late fees, make sure all of the information in your report is correct and submit or mail it by February 2 or August 2 of your filing year.

Should I hire a service to file my Alaska biennial report?

It's smart to work with a business compliance service if you want to guarantee that your biennial reports will be on time and accurate. LegalZoom's compliance coverage includes initial and biennial reports, amendment filings for business or registered agent changes, and alerts when compliance deadlines approach.

Plus, our team of attorneys will track any updates to Alaska compliance requirements and inform you on how those changes could impact your company. If a report is ever rejected due to our mistake, we'll refile it with no extra charge to you. Let us handle compliance filings so you can focus on running your business.

What else do I need to maintain my Alaska business compliance?

In addition to a biennial report, there are a few more important things every business will need to do to stay on top of to remain active in Alaska.





Maintain a registered agent. All Alaska businesses need a registered agent. Your agent must have a physical address in the state and be available at that address to receive legal and official mail on behalf of your business.

All Alaska businesses need a registered agent. Your agent must have a physical address in the state and be available at that address to receive legal and official mail on behalf of your business. Keep up with business licenses and permits. Most Alaska businesses need a general Alaska Business License to operate in the state. It costs $50 and needs to be renewed every year by December 31. Check out the DCCED's licensing page for more info on what business licenses or permits you may need. Or, have LegalZoom do the research for you.

Most Alaska businesses need a general Alaska Business License to operate in the state. It costs $50 and needs to be renewed every year by December 31. Check out the for more info on what business licenses or permits you may need. Or, Pay taxes. Alaska doesn't have state individual income tax, but businesses that aren't pass-through entities will have to file tax returns and pay corporate taxes. You may also have other tax obligations, such as local taxes or employer taxes, depending on your business makeup and location. Visit your local city or county website and the Alaska Department of Revenue for more information.

FAQs about Alaska biennial reports

Can I file my Alaska biennial report early before the due date?

Yes, you can file as early as three months before the due date. In other words, businesses with January 2 due dates can file any time on or after October 2, and those with July 2 dues dates can file on or after April 2.

How long does it take for Alaska to process my biennial report?

That depends on how you file. Online filings process immediately. However, paper filings can take two to three weeks or more to process, depending on what time of year you file. October to February tend to have slower processing times due to higher traffic.

Do I need to prepare financial statements for my Alaska biennial report?

No, you don't need to prepare financial statements for your Alaska biennial report.

Can I amend my Alaska biennial report if I made a mistake?

Unfortunately, you may need to refile and pay a new filing fee if there are mistakes in your biennial report. This is another reason why it's great to work with a service like LegalZoom that will guarantee accuracy.

What is the difference between Alaska's initial report and biennial report?

The Alaska initial report is only for domestic LLCs and corporations, including nonprofit corporations. While the information you need to provide is similar, there is no filing fee for an initial report, which is due within six months of formation.