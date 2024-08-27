How To Conduct an Alaska Business Search

Updated on: August 27, 2024 · 7 min read

Alaska is known as the coldest state in the U.S., but it is also the largest, with small businesses representing a central pillar of its economic development. If you’re ready to embark on the entrepreneurship journey in Alaska, you must start with a business name search. To accomplish this, you must use the Alaska Secretary of State business search tool to ensure that your business name is highly distinguishable from registered businesses in Alaska.

As you conduct your search, note the importance of sticking to state guidelines. Doing this will prevent legal issues such as trademark infringement. Trademark laws and state guidelines will also serve as protection for your business name, which can be used as your domain name to increase visibility online. You can check for domain name availability using free platforms such as GoDaddy and Bluehost.

Website: https://www.alaska.gov/

Phone number: (907) 465-2550

Office address: 333 Willoughby Ave., 9th Floor, Juneau, AK 99801-1770

Mailing address: P.O. Box 110806, Juneau, AK 99811-0806

Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Email: corporations@alaska.gov

Step-by-step guide to an AK SOS business search

The Alaska Secretary of State website offers a free business entity search tool that eliminates the guesswork for business name availability and delivers detailed information about registered businesses in Alaska.

Step 1: Go to the Alaska Secretary of State Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing webpage

To locate the business entity name search engine, you must start from the Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing webpage. This is where you will find and gain access to the corporations database.

Before exploring your options, you can search by the entity name or number. However, to streamline your search results, you can conduct a search that contains or starts with a specific word that matches your desired business name.

Step 2: Review your search results

After you enter a word or phrase to begin your search, the Alaska business entity search engine will generate a list of similar or matching business names in the state of Alaska. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to gather detailed information, such as the entity number, type, name, and the current status of the business.

Step 3: Business registration details

If you are interested in learning more about a specific entity, you can select the registered business to retrieve further information that will include the following:

Filing date

Registered agent

Mailing address

Physical address

Home state

Biennial report due date

Why conduct an Alaska entity search or LLC lookup?

Naming your business is an exciting step, but there are legal requirements you must follow before registering your Alaska business name. First, you must choose a name that will stand out from your competitors. The goal is to create a business name that is memorable and recognizable to prevent customer confusion. Thankfully, you don’t have to do this on your own.

The Alaska Secretary of State provides assistance for your Alaska business name search and registration. Whether you decide to start a corporation or limited liability company, there are legal penalties associated with choosing a name that is comparable or identical to a registered business in Alaska. To avoid the risk of infringing on an existing business, it’s recommended to contact the Alaska Secretary of State Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing to confirm business name availability.

Important naming guidelines in Alaska

Deciding on a distinguishable business name is not the only decision you have to make; you must also choose a business structure. If you have decided to start an LLC or corporation, you are not alone. These are two common business structures for small and medium-sized businesses. However, there are additional naming requirements you must consider as you finalize your business name.

After you complete your Alaska LLC name search, you must follow state guidelines to name your LLC. It is mandatory to include specific words in your business name, such as Limited Liability Company, Limited Company, or abbreviations like L.L.C, LLC, L.C., or LC. If you plan to start a corporation, you must include Corporation, Incorporated, Company, Limited, or abbreviations such as Corp., Inc., Co., or Ltd.

Additionally, it is important to refrain from prohibited terms that inaccurately portray your business or require authorization and professional licensing. For instance, “bank,” “insurance,” or “credit union” cannot be included in your business name without approval.

Other naming considerations

Social media continues to take the lead as a vital source of communication that builds a bridge between businesses and consumers. Therefore, consider implementing a strong brand presence by securing your business name on social media platforms.

Check domain name availability

After securing a name for your business, you should start a business website to build credibility and visibility in the growing digital world. While selecting a unique business name is important, in this case, choosing a matching domain name is a crucial step to avoid causing customer confusion. You can use domain name search tools such as GoDaddy or Bluehost to find matching domain name availability.

Additionally, you can visit popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to begin your matching name search.

Conduct a trademark search

To avoid committing trademark infringement, which represents the prohibited use of an existing trademark, you should ensure that the trademark is not in use to prevent legal issues. You can begin your trademark search using the Alaska Secretary of State online trademark search tool, or visit the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

Next steps to start your business in AK

Selecting a business name can be a challenging task; therefore, reserving your business name once you have determined its availability is highly recommended. To reserve a business name in Alaska, you can file a new business name reservation on the Alaska Secretary of State Division of Corporation, Business, and Professional Licensing website.

An online reservation will be processed immediately and cost $25 to preserve your business name for up to 120 days. If you prefer to file a hard-copy reservation, you can print a physical copy of the application and submit it to the Alaska Secretary of State, which will take 10 to 15 days to process.

To complete your business name registration, you must acquire a business license, which is required to start a new Alaska business entity. You can purchase a new Alaska business license online for immediate processing or submit a hard-copy application that will take 10 to 15 business days to process. Your business license application will cost $50 and an additional $50 per year to renew.

After you receive your business license, you can officially register your business. To start, you must appoint a registered agent to assist you with filing and processing legal documents for business registration. Your registered agent must be an Alaska resident over 18 years of age or a business entity in the state of Alaska. This service can cost between $50 to $200; however, you can be your own registered agent at no cost.

To begin filing your new business registration, you can complete the articles of incorporation form online for zero wait time or a hardcopy form that will take 10 to 15 days to process. Depending on the business entity, new business registrations will cost between $50 to $250 and must be renewed within five years.

Trademarking your business is not a state requirement, but it is an extra step that many business owners who want to protect the branding of their business may consider. Branding material that solidifies your business identity will gain increased protection from competitors. You can submit a trademark application to the Alaska Secretary of State Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing with a $50 filing fee that will remain valid for up to five years.

Additionally, you should register your domain name with trusted sites like GoDaddy to secure a matching domain name to maintain consistent branding on the internet. Your domain name can cost as low as $0.01 to get started.

Alaska business searches made easy

If conducting a business name search feels intimidating, or you simply want to free your time to focus on the additional steps to jumpstart your business, then LegalZoom can help you accomplish your goal. Our business search service will simplify the business name and registration process with valuable experts who are readily available to alleviate your workload. This includes assistance with business licensing, business formation, and business search follow-up services.

FAQs

Do I have to reserve the business name in Alaska?

No, it is not a requirement if you plan to start your business immediately.

How long can I reserve a business name in Alaska?

You can reserve your business name for up to 120 days and file for renewal twice if more time is needed.

How often do I need to renew my business license in Alaska?

You must renew your Alaska state business license annually for a fee of $50. Some municipalities require additional licenses and permits.