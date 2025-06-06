Small Business Loans for Veterans: A 2025 Guide

How do small business loans work in 2025?

A small business loan is borrowed capital that you repay (usually with interest) over a fixed term—whether to start or expand your company. This might be for purchasing equipment or property, covering renovation costs, hiring employees, or investing in growth opportunities.

Veterans can apply for a few different types of small business financing, including loans backed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and conventional loans directly from private lenders. Many lenders also offer lines of credit , which aren’t technically loans but provide flexible access to funds as needed.

Each lender sets its own requirements—some only accept applications from businesses operating for a minimum period, while others require specific credit scores, financial history, or revenue projections. Keep in mind that loan availability and terms can also shift based on policy changes and economic conditions.

The best 5 small business lenders for veterans

We’ve researched various lending options available to veteran small business owners this year. Here are five that stand out for their accessibility, veteran-focused resources, or unique approach to funding.

1. Small Business Administration (SBA)

SBA loans are federal government-backed financing options made through approved lender partners, usually with better rates and terms than conventional loans.

Where to apply: Small Business Administration

Funding amount: $500 to $5.5 million, depending on the loan type and eligibility

$500 to $5.5 million, depending on the loan type and eligibility Who can apply: Varies by lender (generally must meet SBA size standards, be a for-profit business in the U.S., and be able to repay the loan)

Although the SBA no longer offers the Patriot Express Loan for veteran-owned businesses, you may be able to apply for these loans to fund your small business.

7(a) loans: The SBA’s main lending program, with several financing options for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate, and other business expenses.

The SBA’s main lending program, with several financing options for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate, and other business expenses. 504 loans: Long-term financing for business growth and job creation, typically used to purchase major fixed assets (such as real estate or machinery)

Long-term financing for business growth and job creation, typically used to purchase major fixed assets (such as real estate or machinery) Microloans: Smaller loans up to $50,000, though they come with some restrictions on how the funds can be used

The SBA also operates 31 Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOCs) to support veteran entrepreneurs nationwide. While VBOCs aren’t lenders themselves, you can contact or visit your nearest center to get help with veterans' business development, preparing loan applications, and drafting a business plan, among other things.

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

Naval Federal is the largest credit union in the U.S., now with over 13 million members. Veterans who join Navy Federal can apply for several business financing options, including lines of credit and loans for real estate, vehicles, and equipment purchases.

Where to apply: Navy Federal Credit Union

Funding amount: Minimum of $10,000 for loans, $10,000 for secured lines of credit, and $500 for checking lines of credit

Minimum of $10,000 for loans, $10,000 for secured lines of credit, and $500 for checking lines of credit Who can apply: Naval Federal members, with additional eligibility requirements for each financing option

You can either apply online, call membership services, or visit your local branch to apply for financing. Here’s an overview of each option.

Business loans: Depending on what you need to finance, you can apply for commercial real estate, vehicle, or secured term loans.

Depending on what you need to finance, you can apply for commercial real estate, vehicle, or secured term loans. Business credit: Navy Federal offers lines of credit for short-term cash needs, as well as a business credit card with no annual fee.

3. Service Credit Union

Similar to Navy Federal, Service Credit Union has various financing programs specifically for active duty service members and veteran-owned small businesses. In addition to offering business lines of credit and loans, Service Credit Union can help members apply for SBA loans.

Where to apply: Service Credit Union

Funding amount: Varies by program

Varies by program Who can apply: Service Credit Union members who have been in business for at least two years, with additional eligibility requirements for each financing option

Service Credit Union has a universal application to apply for any of these funding types (except for SBA loans, which are handled through the government agency).

Commercial mortgages: Funds to purchase, renovate, refinance, or build a business property

Funds to purchase, renovate, refinance, or build a business property Business line of credit: A revolving line of credit for the first three years, followed by a repayment period over the next four years

A revolving line of credit for the first three years, followed by a repayment period over the next four years SBA loans: Service Credit Union can help determine if you’re eligible for an SBA loan and walk you through the application process.

Service Credit Union can help determine if you’re eligible for an SBA loan and walk you through the application process. Commercial vehicle loans: Fixed-rate auto loans for new and used vehicle purchases

Fixed-rate auto loans for new and used vehicle purchases Equipment financing: Loans specifically for commercial equipment purchases

4. Lendio

Lendio is a lender marketplace for all small business owners, with a dedicated application page for veterans. After submitting a free application, you can compare rates from over 75 lenders without impacting your credit score.

Where to apply: Lendio

Funding amount: Up to $50 million, depending on the loan type and eligibility

Up to $50 million, depending on the loan type and eligibility Who can apply: All veteran small business owners

The exact loan types and funding amounts depend on your time in business, monthly revenue, industry, and credit score, among other factors. According to Lendio, these are some of the most common funding types that veterans apply for.

Business line of credit: With 6–24 month terms, these funds help you cover cash flow needs, sudden large purchases, and emergency expenses.

With 6–24 month terms, these funds help you cover cash flow needs, sudden large purchases, and emergency expenses. Revenue-based financing: Businesses can borrow based on their expected revenue, with terms ranging from 1–15 months.

Businesses can borrow based on their expected revenue, with terms ranging from 1–15 months. SBA loans: Lendio can connect you with lenders who offer SBA loans, including SBA Express Loans (up to $500,000 in funding).

5. Kiva

Kiva is an unconventional but admirable funding platform that offers crowdfunded microloans. In short, your loan gets funded by individual lenders, and once repaid, you can spread those funds to support other borrowers—including other veteran small business owners.

Where to apply: Kiva

Funding amount: $1,000 to $15,000

$1,000 to $15,000 Who can apply: Veteran small business owners seeking a loan for business purposes. Businesses can’t be registered or have primary operations in Nevada or North Dakota.

If you’re struggling to qualify for traditional financing, need smaller amounts of capital, or want to be part of a larger mission to help other entrepreneurs, Kiva may be worth exploring. Here’s an overview of how the crowdfunding platform works.