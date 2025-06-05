Small Business Loans for Women: A 2025 Guide

How are small business loans for women different?

Small business loans are functionally the same for both men and women. They’re designed to help business owners get the financing they need at rates and terms that are fair and competitive. However, since the lending market can be more challenging for women, finding lenders and resources that specialize in helping women business owners can make the process smoother.

These lenders and organizations understand the challenges that women face in business, not just in financing. They may examine applications more seriously and without the unconscious bias of traditional lenders.

The 5 best small business lenders for women

Lenders are supposed to assess each loan application on its own merits, regardless of the gender of the applicant. However, some loan officers may let their unconscious (or even conscious) biases get in the way of a fair review. Below are a few of the top lenders who have openly committed to helping women and business owners of all types get the financing they need.

1. Chase Bank

Chase Bank is an experienced SBA-approved lender and is widely known for its commitment to diversity and equality among its employees—and it carries this mission to help its customers. The bank offers a wide variety of small business financing options and business products that can help new and established entrepreneurs get the financing they need.

Chase offers the following types of business financing backed by the federal government:

SBA 7(a) loans. Borrowers can take out loans of up to $5 million and can use the money to purchase a business, buy real estate, invest in equipment, and access working capital to grow their company or bring their business ownership dreams to life. The loans can also be used to pay for improvements or to help with cash flow.

Borrowers can take out loans of up to $5 million and can use the money to purchase a business, buy real estate, invest in equipment, and access working capital to grow their company or bring their business ownership dreams to life. The loans can also be used to pay for improvements or to help with cash flow. SBA 504 loans. Business owners can borrow up to 90% of the estimated cost of a project or the value of the collateral securing the loan. Depending on the loan, borrowers may have up to 25 years to repay the loan.

Business owners can borrow up to 90% of the estimated cost of a project or the value of the collateral securing the loan. Depending on the loan, borrowers may have up to 25 years to repay the loan. SBA Express loans. Business owners can borrow up to $500,000 as a term loan or a business line of credit , depending on their needs and their financial situation. Rates are fixed or variable.

Business owners can visit local branches or speak with a loan officer online or by phone to learn more about the programs available or to start an application.

2. Huntington Bank

Huntington Bank is one of the biggest issuers of SBA loans, and the leaders of the SBA loan division are both women. Their loan officers openly express a commitment to fairly evaluate each application on its own merits, regardless of the gender or gender identity of the person applying for the loan.

In addition to the traditional SBA loans, Huntington also offers financing opportunities through their Lift Local program . This program focuses on providing new and stronger opportunities to veterans, women, and other underrepresented groups looking to start or grow their businesses by helping them access working capital.

3. Fora Financial

For female small business owners who need financing quickly and who are concerned about their ability to qualify for financing through the Small Business Administration loan program, Fora Financial may be a good alternative.

This lender offers online term loans that can be used for almost any business-related purpose, including real estate purchases, working capital, and equipment purchases. There are no collateral requirements for the loans, and their credit score requirements are lower than average. People need a minimum score of 570 to qualify.

That lower credit score requirement may help female entrepreneurs get the type of business financing they need without requiring a stable annual revenue for the business at the time of application.

4. Headway Capital

Headway Capital specializes in helping women entrepreneurs get business lines of credit for new ventures. They have flexible requirements for revenue and time in business, making it easier for newer companies to qualify. Credit limits are dependent on the applicant’s financial situation and the business’ projections and current profitability.

Because they specialize in helping women looking to open local businesses, Headway Capital may be a good fit for borrowers who have had trouble getting approval from other lenders.

5. Accion Opportunity Fund

Accion Opportunity Fund specializes in helping women, low-income business owners, and people of color get the financing they need. They offer small business term loans, truck financing for commercial vehicles, and food truck financing.

These loans are only available in 45 states. Businesses located in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, and the District of Columbia do not qualify.

How to avoid predatory lenders

Predatory lenders are lenders that take advantage of borrowers through questionable practices. They may charge outrageous fees, offer higher interest rates, or set unreasonable repayment terms that make it difficult for borrowers to repay their loans on time.

Finding ways to avoid working with them in the first place can save borrowers money, time, and stress. Here are a few tips to help: