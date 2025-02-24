10 Best Small Business Grants in Georgia

How do small business grants work?

A small business grant is a monetary award given to a company to help it grow. Typically, a government agency, private organization, corporation, or foundation funds the grant and requires the small business to use the money in a specific way.

Unlike small business loans, which typically require repayment, your business does not need to pay back a grant unless you misuse the funds or do not use them in accordance with the grant's terms.

You can often find grants by researching professional organizations or through federal, state, and local businesses development agencies. For instance, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) provide resources for federal grants, and many federal agencies list opportunities on grants.gov . Meanwhile, the Council for Community and Economic Research's State Business Incentives Database and your local Small Business Development Center may offer regional options.

Every grant will have different eligibility criteria and requirements. Depending on the extent of the grant application, you may need to provide a detailed business plan, tax returns, and bank statements.

Types of small business grants

There are several types of small business grants. Some are offered by specific agencies or organizations, while others are designed for certain industries and operations.

Federal business grants

Federal business grants come from federal agencies and go across the country to small businesses.

Oftentimes, a federal agency will provide funding to businesses that operate in the same field as them. For instance, the U.S. Department of Education (DOA) designates grant money for education-focused businesses, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sets aside funds for businesses in rural communities.

State business grants

As the name suggests, state business grants are generated at the state level. To qualify for this kind of grant, your company must do business in that respective state. For example, certain businesses in Georgia will qualify for the Go Global Georgia Grant, funded by Georgia’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

Research and development grants

The Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs oversee research and development (R&D) grants. These grants focus on business activities involved in researching, designing, and developing new technology, processes, techniques, formulas, and more.

Nonprofit and community development grants

Nonprofit and community development grants are set aside for initiatives aimed at bettering a specific region. For instance, they might oversee affordable housing projects or infrastructure improvements within a certain community.

Industry-specific grants

Industry-specific grants are geared toward businesses in certain fields. Examples include the Rural Business Development Grant, which supports agricultural businesses, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant, which funds artistic and cultural projects.

Private business grants

Private businesses may also provide grants in addition to the other financial assistance they offer small business owners. Chase, FedEx, Wells Fargo, and Comcast are examples of companies that offer grants to entrepreneurs.

10 best small business grants in Georgia for 2025

The good news is that there are all kinds of funding opportunities available for small businesses in Georgia. The following list includes a few grants that might apply to your small business.

All of these funding options are available to Georgia businesses. However, some are Georgia-specific, while others are open to businesses in other states, too.

1. Go Global Georgia Grant Program

Georgia’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) features a Go Global Georgia Grant Program to help GA businesses expand into international markets.

To qualify, your for-profit company must engage in export activities and certify that its products or services are of U.S. origin or have at least 51% U.S.-based content. Your Georgia business must also be in good standing with the state and federal government and have been in business for at least a year.

This is considered a reimbursement grant, meaning applicants are generally eligible to receive funding for up to 75% of their actual business expenses. Only certain things are eligible for reimbursement, such as international trade show booths, international marketing materials, export credit insurance premiums, and the UGA Small Business Development Center ExportGA training course.

You can find the grant application process on the Global grant page on the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) website.

2. Cobb County Entrepreneurship Grant Program

The Cobb County Entrepreneurship Grant program is designed to encourage economic development in this rapidly growing part of Atlanta. This opportunity offers up to $10,000 for Cobb County businesses to put toward marketing, technology, equipment, property renovations, and operations.

Your Cobb County business cannot be more than seven years old, and you must agree to operate in the county for at least another three years to qualify for this grant. You must also be in good standing with the state and prove that you've completed an entrepreneurial program within the last five years.

You can learn more about this funding and apply for it on the Cobb County Economic Development website .

3. Athens Downtown Development Authority (ADDA) grants

The ADDA provides a number of funding options for small businesses in the hometown of the Georgia Bulldogs.

For instance, the Janey Mae Cooley Façade Grant and Business Reach Grant for Interior Renovation both offer 50% matching funds (up to $10,000) for exterior and interior small business renovations in the community. The ADDA also provides a Business Marketing Grant and Art Grant, among other funding opportunities.

To qualify for funding, applicants must do business or plan to do business within the ADDA boundary.

Navigate to the ADDA's resources webpage to learn more about eligibility and application guidelines.

4. City of Clarkston Small Business Facade Matching Grant Program

The City of Clarkston Small Business Facade Matching Grant Program allocates money for Clarkston commercial property owners to improve the exterior of their businesses. This grant incentives business owners to enhance the appearance of their property, which could include painting, installing new windows, replacing their signage, decorating, landscaping, and more.

This grant provides reimbursement for up to 50% of property improvements, ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. To qualify, applicants must have commercial property located within the Clarkston zoning districts and receive approval from the program prior to starting renovations.

Visit the Clarkston grant program webpage to learn more.

5. Early Stage Innovation Fund

The Small Business Administration has set up a $1 billion Early Stage Innovation Fund that matches capital for Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) in Georgia. It's meant to help encourage small business growth in the Peach State.

To apply for this grant, you must first find an eligible SBIC fund manager to support your business and provide them with information about your initiatives, including a business plan and financial details. Once they agree to fund your business, the SBIC must apply to SBA's program to initiate the process.

Visit the SBIC page on the SBA website to learn more.

6. Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SARE) On-Farm Research Grant

The SARE program, which supports sustainable farming practices, has a special initiative focused on the southern states, known as Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SSARE). This program offers competitive grants to fund research, education, outreach strategies, and professional development associated with permaculture.

Georgia businesses that work in the sustainable farming industry or partner with farmers and ranchers may qualify for these funding opportunities.

SARE releases its 2025 grant schedule in March, so visit the program's grant resource page to keep track of application requirements and deadlines.

7. Georgia Venture Capital Program

Invest Georgia and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs have teamed up to provide the Georgia Venture Capital Program, offering venture capital to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (SEDI)-owned businesses with 750 employees or fewer. The program extends a minimum of $1,000,000 and a maximum of $3 million in private venture capital funds.

Venture capital is different from a loan and a grant in that venture capitalists provide funding to small businesses in exchange for a stake in their companies. Although the small business owner does not need to pay back the money, they may have to hand over a large share of company equity in exchange for the funding.

Visit the DCA's Georgia Venture Capital Program webpage to discover more about this opportunity.

8. Amber Grant

The Amber Grant, funded by WomenNet, is an example of a program that's open to entrepreneurs all across the U.S., including Georgia entrepreneurs.

This grant is specifically for women-led businesses, and it gives out three $10,000 grants to three women entrepreneurs each month. If you're at least 18 years old and have a business that is at least 50% women-run, you can apply for this monthly grant.

To start the application process, visit the Amber Grants for Women website .

9. Georgia-Pacific Grant Program

The Georgia-Pacific Grant Program provides financial opportunities for charitable, non-profit organizations and company-sponsored volunteer programs in the Metro Atlanta area or regions where there are Georgia-Pacific facilities located. The program supports initiatives that align with its four areas of focus: Education, Enrichment of Community, Entrepreneurship, and Environment.

The grant program decides how much money it grants an organization based on its individual perceived community impact, so there are no predetermined grant amounts.

Visit the Georgia-Pacific stewardship page to see if your organization qualifies for financial assistance.

10. NAACP and Leslie’s Certification Boost grant

The NAACP and Leslie’s Certification Boost grant is designed to cover the cost of special business certifications, such as the Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). It’s set aside for entrepreneurs who are women, disabled, or people of color and businesses located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZones), which include areas in Georgia.

The grant awards $5,000 to 17 applicants. To qualify, you must meet several criteria. For example, your business must be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women, persons of color, or persons with a disability, and your business must be in the consulting or food services industry.

To learn more, visit the NAACP and Leslie’s Certification Boost grant page .

Bonus: State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)

The SSBCI features two small business lending programs in Georgia: The Georgia Loan Participation Program (GA LPP) and the Georgia Small Business Credit Guaranty (SBCG).

The GA LPP will purchase up to 25% of a loan ranging from $100,000 to $5,000,000, while the SBCG offers a 50% loan guaranty for loans up to $1,000,000.

It's important to note that these are loan programs, meaning unlike a grant, your business must pay back the money to the lenders. Visit the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) website to find out more and contact the program manager for application and eligibility information.

How to apply for a small business grant

When you're ready to apply for grants for your Georgia business, get started with the following steps.

Step 1: Create a list of relevant grants

There are many grants available to small businesses in Georgia, so you need to track down the ones that pertain to your business operations.

Review the state and federal grant databases, contact your local Small Business Development Center, and research specific grants that align with your business or your personal demographics. For example, you may be able to find grants that support minority-led businesses or programs designated for niche industries.

You can also visit the Georgia Grantwatch website for more Georgia-specific funding options.

Step 2: Double-check eligibility requirements

With a list of several programs to explore, look into the eligibility requirements to ensure your business qualifies. Depending on the grant, you may need to have a certain number of employees, conduct business in a specific geographical area, or work in a specific industry.

Also, make note of the submission deadline to avoid missing the cut-off date.

It's crucial that your business complies with all the requirements. Otherwise, the funder may toss out your application.

Step 3: Prepare the required documentation

Next, review what kind of information you need to provide with your application. For example, you may need to include your business plan , a budget, financial statements, or a certificate of good standing .

Again, it's important to provide all the requested information to ensure your application advances.

Step 4: Tell your business’ story

A big part of drafting an application involves showcasing your business and telling its unique story. This is your opportunity to provide a compelling reason why your business deserves funding.

Clearly define the problem your business wants to solve and discuss your solutions. Your business story should include valuable details, like your mission, goals, and impact. Describe your passion for your business and use data, real-life examples, case studies, and testimonials to support your claims and make your case for funding.

At this stage, many businesses choose to hire a grant writer—especially in highly competitive grants or when there is a lot of money at stake. These consultants have specific experience navigating the grant application process and can provide a competitive advantage.

Step 5: Submit your application

After triple-checking that you've followed the instructions and included all the requested information, you can submit your application for review. This usually involves uploading your application to the grant program's online platform before the submission deadline.

Step 6: Follow up

While it's important to be patient, following up about your application status can help increase your chances of securing the grant. This shows that you're proactive and still interested in receiving funding. After a reasonable amount of time has passed, consider sending an email or calling the coordinator for updates and information.

Business grant vs. business loan: How are they different?

While grants and business loans both refer to money given to businesses, they carry different stipulations.

In most cases, grant money does not need to be repaid as long as the business owner uses it in the way the funder intended. For example, if the money is designated for research, the business owner must prove they've spent the money on research initiatives. That said, if the business owner misuses the funds, there is a chance they'll need to pay back the money, depending on the grant's terms and conditions.

In contrast, small business loans are designed to be paid back, oftentimes with interest. This money is meant to help a business get on its feet or achieve certain goals with the intention of it being returned to the funder after a certain amount of time. If you fail to pay back a business loan, you could face penalties, such as late fees, a ding to your credit score, collateral collection, and sometimes even legal action.

FAQs

What are some other types of funding for small businesses?

Aside from grants, you can look into bank loans, SBA loans, crowdfunding, and venture capitalists to help fund your small business .

Do you have to pay a small business grant back?

In most cases, if you follow the terms and conditions of the grant, you are not required to pay back the money. However, if you misuse the funds, you may need to repay the funder.

Is a small business grant taxable?

Yes, most grants count as taxable income , meaning you must pay taxes on the money you receive. That said, some programs do offer grants with non-taxable statuses.

What can a small business grant be used for?

Small business grants are meant to help entrepreneurs grow and expand their companies. However, some grant programs require businesses to use the money for specific things, such as renovations, research, product development, marketing efforts, and technical assistance. Read the grant's guidelines to ensure you use the money for the allocated purposes.