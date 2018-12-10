Trademark Cease and Desist Letter Packet: A How-to Guide

Find out more about business management
Excellent
Updated on: December 18, 2023 · 5 min read
You’ve started a business, established a brand name, and built up a strong reputation for quality and service. Unfortunately, your competitors may not be willing to let you walk away with a strong market position. In some cases, those companies may want to cash in on the hard work that you’ve put into growing your business, using a brand name or symbol that looks enough like yours to cause confusion among your customers and the public at large.
Your trademark is your marketplace signature, an indicator that your company produced the items for sale and a promise that those items will meet the quality standards you’ve worked to establish. If another company or individual attaches a similar mark to their goods or services, it’s akin to a forgery, a use of your ‘signature’ to obtain customers or signal your approval of those products. This forgery will not only cause an immediate decrease in your sales by siphoning purchasers to a different company’s merchandise, but will cause a long-run decrease as well, as the power of your brand will be diluted by association with lesser quality goods.
By law, you must challenge any infringement on your trademark to hold onto the protections you’ve earned: in other words, to keep your trademark you have to defend it. The letter included in this packet is constructed to help you get what is rightfully yours. Of course, you know your industry and competitors better than anyone else: this may be an intentional appropriation or an honest mistake. In any event, you may want to alter the sample letter to best suit your business needs.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your sample cease and desist letter. The numbers below correspond to numbers in the letter. Please review the entire document before starting your step-by-step process.
A company that uses the tools provided in this package can protect the brand it has worked so hard to build. If additional legal action needs to be taken, you can demonstrate your vigilant defense of the trademark and provide the documentation needed to protect your business from future dilution and infringement.
You may also like
Why Do I Need to Conduct a Trademark Search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
July 31, 2024 · 4min read
How to Get an LLC and Start a Limited Liability Company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
July 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
July 29, 2024 · 22min read