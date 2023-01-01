You may want to register a trademark, copyright, or both
A trademark protects your rights to a design that identifies your business. A copyright protects a logo as an artistic work. If both sound like what you need, you can register each.
Trademark
Have legal evidence of ownership of your trademark
Gain exclusive rights nationwide
Be entitled to use the registered trademark symbol (®)
Copyright
There's a public record of your copyright claim
You have the ability to sue infringers in federal court
It may be used as evidence to prove ownership of your copyright