You may want to register a trademark, copyright, or both

A trademark protects your rights to a design that identifies your business. A copyright protects a logo as an artistic work. If both sound like what you need, you can register each.

Trademark

Benefits of a trademark registration:
Have legal evidence of ownership of your trademark

Gain exclusive rights nationwide

Be entitled to use the registered trademark symbol (®)

Copyright

Benefits of a copyright registration:
There's a public record of your copyright claim

You have the ability to sue infringers in federal court

It may be used as evidence to prove ownership of your copyright

