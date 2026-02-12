Free Tattoo Shop Name Generator
Your business name should have as lasting an impression as your ink. Try our free AI-powered tattoo shop name generator.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
You've got great ideas—now make your vision a reality.
How to use our tattoo shop name generator
To use our name generator, type in a short description of your tattoo business and use the sliding scales to set the parameters. You can choose how serious, funny, creative, and conventional the name is and decide whether you want it to be a local or global name.
For instance, you could enter a description that says, "I run a laidback tattoo studio offering vintage-style tattoos," and decide that you'd like your name to be somewhat serious, very creative, and local. The generator may then spit out names like Vintage Ink Spot, Heritage Tattoos, Vintage Visions, or Throwback Ink Enthusiasts.
Our name generator is free to use, so you can experiment with your inputs as much as you like until you receive the desired results.
Why start a tattoo shop?
The tattoo industry saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2019 and 2024, and the trajectory has continued since. The future looks bright if you're a tattoo artist interested in opening your own tattoo shop.
180 Tattoo Shop Name Ideas
Need some inspiration? Explore our list of 180 unique tattoo studio titles, which include professional, classic, catchy, cool, hard-core, and funny name ideas.
Professional tattoo shop names
While every tattoo studio should be a professional operation, some may want to convey their level of professionalism in their name. Therefore, tattoo artists looking to go this route may use words like "integrity," "legacy," and "premium" in their names to convey their elite status and commitment to quality and professionalism.
Professional business names
Classic tattoo shop names
Other tattoo studios may prefer more classic names. These tattoo shop names often conjure images of traditional tattoos or the early days of ink artistry. If you'd prefer a classic name, consider adding words like "vintage," "retro," or "old-school" to help convey your shop's style and specialty.
Classic tattoo shop names
Catchy tattoo shop names
Consider a catchy name if you want a tattoo studio name that leaves a lasting impression. These creative names can help set your business stand out from the competition and attract potential clients. Examples of catchy names might include a silly phrase, alliteration, or a made-up word.
Catchy tattoo shop names
Cool tattoo shop names
Choosing a cool name for your tattoo parlor can help entice potential customers. After all, a hip name suggests that your tattoo shop, ink gallery, and studio ambiance have a chill and laid-back vibe. Cool names might feature words like "urban," "electric," or "bold" to help show off the essence of your ink studio.
Cool tattoo shop names
Hardcore tattoo shop names
While ink artistry has become more mainstream in recent years, some tattoo shops celebrate the early days of tattooing, when it was prevalent among sailor and biker subcultures. For instance, a hard-core tattoo studio might embrace outlaw tattoos, offering a tattoo gallery with skulls and cross bones, barbed wire, eagles, flames, and even gothic themes. In this case, you might select an edgy name with words like "bone," "black," skull," or "dark."
Hardcore tattoo shop names
Funny tattoo shop names
Some tattoo artists prefer to brainstorm funny name ideas. These playful names are fun and creative but also memorable, as potential customers will likely chuckle at the name and commit it to memory. Some of the best funny tattoo shop names feature wordplay or puns that make you use your imagination.
Funny tattoo shop names
How to choose the best tattoo shop name
You can't just choose a name you like and slap it on the front of your tattoo studio—the name must first meet several criteria. Your desired name should resonate and connect with your target audience, follow naming guidelines, and be available.
Personalize your business name
When brainstorming your tattoo parlor name, consider your brand identity and what sets your business apart from other tattoo studios. For example, maybe you only offer watercolor tattoos or specialize in stick-and-poke tattoos. Or, perhaps, your studio is connected to a cafe where your customers can receive a free cup of coffee after their appointments. Because these attributes make your business special, consider incorporating aspects of them into your title.
It's also crucial to research and pinpoint your target audience. Who is your ideal customer? Is it someone receiving their first tattoo or someone who is already covered in ink from head to toe? Your ideal customer might be someone familiar with your niche style of pointillism or someone new to your minimalistic design specialty. Understanding these valuable insights about your customers can help you create a name that will attract the kinds of people who will most appreciate your business.
Pick an unforgettable name for your tattoo shop
The perfect business name is a memorable one. You want potential customers to see the name of your tattoo studio and make a mental note of it, filing it away and recalling it when they're ready for some fresh ink. That's why it's important to brainstorm distinguishable, catchy, and creative names.
For example, a name like "Permanent Ink" or "Skin Studio" is more likely to stick with your potential clients than a name like "Body Art" or "Artful Ink," which are more on the forgettable side. That said, avoid choosing a name that's too obscure or vague to prevent confusing your target audience.
When selecting an unforgettable, unique name, it's also important to stay away from titles that are too localized. For instance, "Ink on Adams St." or "Ocean Ave. Ink Lab" is great if you plan to stay on Adams Street or Ocean Avenue forever, but if you have intentions of expanding your business to other parts of the town, state, or even country, a localized name might hold you back. Brainstorm tattoo shop names that can grow with your business.
Comply with state naming guidelines
Once you've come up with a memorable and catchy name, you must ensure that it aligns with government naming guidelines. The following are a few examples of the naming guidelines:
- Your tattoo shop name must be unique and distinct.
- Your tattoo studio name cannot include offensive words.
- Your tattoo parlor name cannot include restricted words, such as bank, trust, or insurance.
- Your name cannot falsely imply that it's a government entity or associated with a government agency.
- Your tattoo parlor cannot share the same name as another registered business in the state.
Your Secretary of State won't allow you to register your name if it doesn't comply with these requirements.
Check availability
You don't want your customers to confuse your business with another tattoo shop, so you must select a name that is unique, distinct, and distinguishable from already registered names.
To determine if your name is available, conduct a business name search. Simply visit your Secretary of State's website, navigate to the business entity search tool, type in your potential name into the search bar, and review the results.
We also encourage you to run a trademark search to ensure there isn't a trademark associated with your potential business name, which can help you avoid trademark infringements. You can review registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) or hire LegalZoom to perform a trademark search for you.
If your desired name doesn't appear in any of these results, then it's fair game to use it.
How to reserve your tattoo shop name
Once you've picked a unique name that aligns with your brand identity, connects with your target audience, and complies with government naming guidelines, it's time to reserve your tattoo studio name.
Reserving your tattoo parlor name prevents other businesses from registering your preferred name while you're busy forming your business. Navigate to your Secretary of State's website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee to reserve your business name for 120 days.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
Frequently asked questions
What tools can help me brainstorm a tattoo shop name?
Our name generator is a free online tool that suggests tattoo shop names based on your preferences. Use the advanced features to set your parameters and then review the results. Since the tool is free, you can experiment with your inputs until you generate the ideal suggestions.
A thesaurus offers another convenient way of brainstorming tattoo studio names. Start by making a list of some words that represent your brand and then search for them in the thesaurus to find similar words. Mix and match the synonyms until you arrive at the perfect name.
Can my business have more than one name?
Yes, you can register an official business name for your tattoo shop and then choose a different name to use when conducting business. This additional name is called a fictitious name or doing business as (DBA). You can register your DBA with your state, city, or county, depending on your state's requirements.
Can you change a business name after you register it?
Yes, you can change your business name by submitting articles of amendment to your Secretary of State. When changing your business name, you must also update your internal documents to reflect the name change.
What if my desired name is already registered to another business?
Per government guidelines, your business name must be unique and distinguishable from already registered businesses. Therefore, if the name is already registered, you must select a different one.
