The experience of setting up my own LLC… The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple Brian Pannebecker February 12, 2026

Efficient and professional assistance… Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable. Jeanne Gamba December 30, 2025

BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025 Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You! Shirley Hester December 25, 2025

My LLC setup My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today. customer December 12, 2025

Starting a new LLC Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!! Christopher Eggert December 12, 2025

Piece of Cake! Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it! Lori Ann Farrell October 16, 2025

Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation… Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC Sarah Collins October 12, 2025

They made creating my llc such an easy… They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option. Cassaundra Eckleberry October 11, 2025

Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help. Cassandra E October 8, 2025

LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience Bruce. M September 27, 2025

Out-of-State LLC Business Formation I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you! Cheryl Williams September 23, 2025

Legalzoom help me set up my LLC efficiently. The instructions were simple, and I had a positive experience overall. Legalzoom made starting my LLC fast, easy, and stress-free. CoreSpan Technologies August 25, 2025

legal Zoom Concierge legal Zoom Concierge agent, Jelly, called me and walked me through the process of selecting how I wanted to set up my LLC with through explanations. I recommend using the Legal Zoom concierge for customers not yet familiar with the process of creating and LLC. CC September 16, 2025

Smooth, Professional, and Worth It — LegalZoom Made My LLC Easy I recently used LegalZoom to form my Cleaning LLC, and overall I had a very positive experience. From start to finish, the process was efficient, transparent, and far less stressful than I expected. What went well: Easy to Navigate: The LegalZoom website clearly guided me through every step. I didn’t get lost in jargon or red tape. Clear Pricing & No Surprises: Costs were laid out ahead of time, and all required state fees were explained. No hidden fees popped up afterward. Fast Processing: Once I submitted my paperwork, things moved quickly — I got my official LLC documents sooner than I anticipated. Helpful Customer Support: When I had a few questions (about the operating agreement, registered agent, etc.), their support reps were attentive and professional. They helped clarify things without rushing me. All-in-One Convenience: LegalZoom handled all the official filings and paperwork. I didn’t need to go to the Secretary of State or juggle multiple portals. That saved me a ton of time. What could be better: Upsells & Add-ons: LegalZoom offers several add-on options (e.g. expedited processing, kits, templates, etc.). While some were useful, it felt like a lot of extras pushed along the way. I’d recommend reviewing each optional service carefully before adding it. Turnaround Time on Some Documents: A few documents (beyond the core LLC formation) took longer than anticipated. If you’re under a tight deadline, you may want to choose expedited options. Customization Limits: For standard LLCs with typical needs (like mine, a cleaning business), everything was fine. But if your business is more complex (multi-member, special licensing, etc.), you might hit limits on how much the template-based services can tailor to your specific case. Overall Recommendation: If you’re looking to form an LLC without hiring a law firm or figuring out all the legal and bureaucratic steps yourself, LegalZoom is a solid choice. For my Cleaning LLC, it delivered excellent value. The convenience, guidance, and peace of mind it provided were well worth the cost. I’d definitely use them again or recommend them to others starting a business. Sasha Shalimov September 11, 2025

Was very easy to use and I got my LLC… Was very easy to use and I got my LLC the same day. I was SHOCKED. I know every state is different but it was like a miracle. Thank you LZoom! Erica Walters July 9, 2025

My experience has been excellent from… My experience has been excellent from the first day opening my LLC, and continues to be great now that my business is thriving. All of my important documents are organized and secured on their sight. Which is amazing when getting loans and doing my taxes. They also provide great customer service every time I call with questions. Would highly recommend using LegalZoom. Plan to start another business and will be using them again. Thank you LegalZoom! George Wells July 8, 2025

Five Stars For LegalZoom LegalZoom offers a streamlined and accessible platform for creating an LLC, simplifying complex legal procedures for entrepreneurs. Their user-friendly interface and comprehensive guidance ensure that even individuals without legal expertise can confidently establish their businesses. Overall, LegalZoom enhances efficiency and provides valuable support in the LLC formation process. CLC July 2, 2025

So Helpful… Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance. customer Kim August 14, 2025

I’m new to all this basically my first… I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know Brenda Reynoso June 12, 2025

Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help! Kate Lively May 27, 2025

Genaro was great! Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes. Folger Emerson February 19, 2025

Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him! Cheryl-Lyn LaRocca February 10, 2025

I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of… I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect! Mary Thorpe December 29, 2025

Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. Leah Arteaga December 27, 2025

Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly… Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support! Charlene Carroll July 11, 2025

Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support! I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation) LaTonya White June 25, 2025

The couple of representatives I spoke… The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable. Charles McGee June 4, 2025

LegalZoom has been a great source to… LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent! Gabrielle Johnson April 20, 2025

Willie is the man!! Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience! Cody Daniels March 4, 2025

In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you! Ms. Maria February 18, 2025

Incredibly helpful! I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit. Andrea February 16, 2025

Being a business owner of two businesses... Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient. Eujon S. Hughes, M.Ed. February 3, 2025

Gerald was extremely helpful to me in… Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit. Allison Melendez January 20, 2025

Outstanding Work The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much. Mary G January 2, 2025

Smooth Process Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process. Courtney Jackson December 17, 2025

Easy and professional I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone. Linda Crossley September 3, 2025

10/10 customer service Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business! Kate August 19, 2025

Very helpful everyone I spoke with was… Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results. karl anderson July 11, 2025

KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service! Tenika Ashley July 2, 2025

Customer Service exceeded my expectations. After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom! Clinton Goodrich May 19, 2025

Very helpful I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed. Kevin McCarthy February 23, 2025

Joe was extraordinary Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here! Juan Ferrer February 19, 2025

Legalzoom has handled all our business… Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website. KOTEKA OGBURN JENKINS October 20, 2025

Love how easy to understand the process… Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made! Y.A August 26, 2025

The request I made for formation… The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed. Bruce Fleishaker August 9, 2025

I had the absolute pleasure of working… I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team! Diego Louis May 24, 2025

Using Legal Zoom made my business… Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly. Anna Silvia Mejia April 19, 2025

Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend. Steve Robbins March 21, 2025

The agent was extremely helpful and… The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation! Joshua Roberts March 17, 2025

Seamless Support from Day One I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve. Rosemart Aoki March 6, 2025

ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance. ClarisseTravel LLC February 20, 2025