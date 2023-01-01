Limited Liability Partnership pricing

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Best Value
Compare our Limited Liability Partnership packages and pricing

Economy

Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package

$149

+ state filing fees*

Standard

Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package + Popular Options

$259

+ state filing fees*

Get started

Express Gold

All-Inclusive Rush Package


$379

+ state filing fees*

Preliminary clearance of your LLP's name
 available available available
Filing of your certificate of limited liability partnership
 available available available
available available available
Deluxe LLP kit embossed with your company name
 not available available available
Personalized notebook
 not available available available
Priority Rush service (7-10 business days)
 not available not available available
Discounted, expedited federal tax ID (EIN)
 not available not available available
*Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, newspaper publication fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.

**The Nevada LLP filing fee includes a Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership.

How it works

1. Answer a few easy questions in as little as 15 minutes

2. We'll create your LLP documents and file them with the Secretary of State

3. You'll receive your official filed documents in the mail, along with easy instructions for next steps

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Pricing - Limited Liability Partnership Packages and Fees

A limited liability partnership (LLP) allows partners to be involved in making decisions about a business without sharing liability.  In an LLP, one partner is not responsible or liable for another partner's misconduct or negligence.  This allows a group of professionals to form an LLP with the goal of growing the business, but without the liability for the other partner's actions.  LegalZoom makes the process of forming a limited liability partnership simple and affordable.  The process begins with a simple questionnaire.  We create your certificate of limited liability partnership and file it with the appropriate state agency.  Then, we send you your official filed documents along with easy instructions for next steps.  The LLP cost includes lifetime customer support and a LZ Guarantee.  Let LegalZoom help you form a limited liability partnership online. Our online LLP formation process was developed by experienced attorneys.  Get started with no obligation and choose your package at checkout. 