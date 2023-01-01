Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Pricing - Limited Liability Partnership Packages and Fees

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.
You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|
Best Value
|Compare our Limited Liability Partnership packages and pricing
|
Economy
Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package
$149
+ state filing fees*Get started
|
Standard
Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package + Popular Options
$259
+ state filing fees*Get started
|
Express Gold
All-Inclusive Rush Package
$379
+ state filing fees*Get started
|
Preliminary clearance of your LLP's name
|
Filing of your certificate of limited liability partnership
|
Deluxe LLP kit embossed with your company name
|
Personalized notebook
|
Discounted, expedited federal tax ID (EIN)
|Get started
|Get started
|Get started
*Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, newspaper publication fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.
**The Nevada LLP filing fee includes a Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership.
Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package
$149
+ state filing fees*
Basic Limited Liability Partnership Package + Popular Options
$259
+ state filing fees*
All-Inclusive Rush Package
$379
+ state filing fees*
*Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, newspaper publication fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.
**The Nevada LLP filing fee includes a Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Registration of Limited-Liability Partnership.
1. Answer a few easy questions in as little as 15 minutes
2. We'll create your LLP documents and file them with the Secretary of State
3. You'll receive your official filed documents in the mail, along with easy instructions for next steps
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.