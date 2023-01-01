Certified Copies pricing

See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Compare our Certified Copies packages and pricing

Standard Package

Best price for the basics

$45

+ state filing fees*

Rush Package

Fastest delivery

$75

+ state filing fees*

Immediately marked for special handling
 not available available
Request filed with state agency
 available available
Expedited as appropriate for your state
 not available available

*Please note that after you have placed the order, we will determine the state filing fees for the document type requested and will contact you regarding these additional charges. Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk-in and other fees.

How it works

Complete our simple online questionnaire

We'll request your certified copies from the state

Once we receive them from the state, we'll send you your certified copies

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Certified Copy Pricing—Obtain Certified Copies of Filed Documents Your Company Has on Record with the Secretary of State for an Affordable Price

From time to time, businesses may need a certified copy of filed documents on record with the Secretary of State. The most common documents requested are: articles of incorporation, amendments, dissolutions, DBA filings, annual reports and initial reports. Many business owners aren't sure how to get a certified copy, but LegalZoom can help. LegalZoom can order an official copy of any filed document on record with the Secretary of State that will be certified as a true copy of that document. There are two affordable packages to select from. The certified copy cost for the standard package includes your certified true copy request filed with the state agency. The rush package price includes expedited handling of your request with the state agency for certified copies. The certified copy price also includes lifetime customer support and a LZ Guarantee. Ordering certified copies through LegalZoom is simple and affordable. Get started now. 