Initial Report pricing

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Compare our Initial Report packages and pricing

Standard

Best price for the basics

$35

+ state filing fees

Rush

Expedited and full service

$55

+ state filing fees

Creation of your initial report paperwork
 available available
Filing with state agency
 available available
Immediately marked for special handling
 not available available
Upon filing, confirmation shipped via 2-day delivery
 not available available

Filing fees include the required state fees and state expedite, name reservation, walk-in and other fees. Only includes required state fees to meet delivery time. Additional late fees may be required if your initial report is submitted after the state deadline.

How it works

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

2. We’ll create your Initial Report paperwork

3. We’ll file your Initial Report with the state and send you the paperwork

Initial Report Pricing – Initial Report Services and Fees

Protect your company’s good standing by filing mandatory business reports with the Secretary of State or other state agency. Some states require business owners to file an initial report shortly after their companies are formed. Filing an initial report with LegalZoom is fast and affordable. Choose from two packages, including a standard package or rush package. The standard package initial report price includes creation of initial report documents and filing with the state agency. The rush package initial report cost includes everything from the standard package, plus expedited handling and filing of your initial report documents. LegalZoom’s initial report services also come with lifetime customer support and a LZ Guarantee. The process of filing an initial report through LegalZoom begins with answering a few simple questions. We will create your initial report documents. We will file your initial report with the state and send you the paperwork. Get started filing an LLC initial report, corporation initial report, partnership initial report, or nonprofit initial report