Utility Patent Pricing – Utility Patent Services and Fees

Utility Patent pricing

The complete patent application pricing includes:

Step One

Preliminary Assessment and Drawings

$699

*
Consultation and review by a USPTO-registered patent attorney or agent
 available
For an extra $499, get a comprehensive search for patents similar to your invention. Your patent expert will then give you advice on up to 3 of the inventions in your search results
 available
Patent drawings drafted by a professional patent illustrator (up to 4 pages)
 available

No-risk advantage: If you decide not to pursue a patent after receiving your consultation, there's no obligation to buy the Patent Filing Package (Step Two).

The complete patent application pricing includes:

Step Two

Utility Patent Application Filing

$2700

+ federal filing fees**
Additional Fee for Chemical Composition or Biological/Biotechnological,electrical device or system, or computer software Invention
 $1000
Follow-up consultation with a USPTO-registered patent attorney or agent
 available
Professional preparation and drafting of a non-provisional utility patent application, including 10 claims (up to three independent claims) and five pages of specifications
 available
Preparation of an Information Disclosure Statement
 available
Electronic filing of your utility patent application with the USPTO and payment of initial filing fees
 available

$364.00
$680.00
$1820.00
Federal filing fees (required)*
Micro entity
Small entity
Large entity

*The federal government filing fees include the basic filing, search and examination fees for utility patent applications, and do not include the required issuance fee once an application has been reviewed and allowed by the USPTO. Additionally, an inventor's entity type is based on several factors. We can help you determine your entity type and applicable filing fees through our simple online questionnaire. Most LegalZoom customers fall under either small- or micro-entity status.

How it works

Complete our questionnaire and speak with an expert patent attorney or agent

1. Complete our questionnaire and speak with an expert patent attorney or agent

A technical illustrator will draft up to 4 pages of patent drawings

2. A technical illustrator will draft up to 4 pages of patent drawings

Your patent attorney will prepare and file your completed utility patent application with the USPTO

3. Your patent attorney will prepare and file your completed utility patent application with the USPTO

For a more detailed view of our utility patent application process, click here.

Enhanced patent preparation option: add $1000

When ordering the patent filing package (Step Two), you can select the Enhanced Package to include additional application materials. This package includes:

  • Up to 15 claims prepared by a patent professional
  • Up to 8 pages of patent specifications

Questions? Call us at (888) 791-0227 or send us an email.

Utility Patent Pricing – Utility Patent Services and Fees

An important step in applying for a utility patent through LegalZoom involves obtaining professional patent drawings. When you choose LegalZoom to file your utility patent application, you will receive a consultation and review by a USPTO-registered patent attorney or agent. The utility patent cost includes up to four pages of patent drawings prepared by a professional patent illustrator. You will also receive answers to your legal questions and a patent assessment – all for an affordable price. For an additional fee, you can request a comprehensive patent search for patents similar to your invention. A registered patent agent or patent attorney will then review and advise you on up to three of the inventions in your search results. Get started filing a utility patent with the U.S. Patent Office through LegalZoom by completing a simple online questionnaire and submitting sketches or drawings of your invention. A USPTO-registered patent professional will provide a consultation by phone and a technical illustrator will draft professional patent drawings

