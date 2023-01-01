Utility Patent Pricing – Utility Patent Services and Fees

|The complete patent application pricing includes:
|
Step One
Preliminary Assessment and Drawings
$699
*
|
Consultation and review by a USPTO-registered patent attorney or agent
|
For an extra $499, get a comprehensive search for patents similar to your invention. Your patent expert will then give you advice on up to 3 of the inventions in your search results
|
Patent drawings drafted by a professional patent illustrator (up to 4 pages)
No-risk advantage: If you decide not to pursue a patent after receiving your consultation, there's no obligation to buy the Patent Filing Package (Step Two).
Preliminary Assessment and Drawings
$699
No-risk advantage: If you decide not to pursue a patent after receiving your consultation, there's no obligation to buy the Patent Filing Package (Step Two).
|The complete patent application pricing includes:
|
Step Two
Utility Patent Application Filing
$2700
+ federal filing fees**
|
Additional Fee for Chemical Composition or Biological/Biotechnological,electrical device or system, or computer software Invention
|$1000
|
Follow-up consultation with a USPTO-registered patent attorney or agent
|
Professional preparation and drafting of a non-provisional utility patent application, including 10 claims (up to three independent claims) and five pages of specifications
|
Preparation of an Information Disclosure Statement
|
Electronic filing of your utility patent application with the USPTO and payment of initial filing fees
Utility Patent Application Filing
$2700
+ federal filing fees*
*The federal government filing fees include the basic filing, search and examination fees for utility patent applications, and do not include the required issuance fee once an application has been reviewed and allowed by the USPTO. Additionally, an inventor's entity type is based on several factors. We can help you determine your entity type and applicable filing fees through our simple online questionnaire. Most LegalZoom customers fall under either small- or micro-entity status.
1. Complete our questionnaire and speak with an expert patent attorney or agent
2. A technical illustrator will draft up to 4 pages of patent drawings
3. Your patent attorney will prepare and file your completed utility patent application with the USPTO
For a more detailed view of our utility patent application process, click here.
When ordering the patent filing package (Step Two), you can select the Enhanced Package to include additional application materials. This package includes:
Questions? Call us at (888) 791-0227 or send us an email.
(866) 679-2319
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT,
Weekends 7am-4pm PT
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement. This portion of the LegalZoom website is not a lawyer referral service or prepaid legal services plan. The sole basis for the inclusion of this advertisement is the payment of a fee for exclusive advertising rights. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. We do not make any representation and have not made any judgment as to the qualifications, expertise or credentials of any participating lawyer. The information contained on this site is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your need for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, South Dakota, Utah or Wyoming, please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the sponsoring attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.