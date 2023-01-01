Protect your work from competitors
You're an inventor. An innovator. And you've created something special. Your next smart move? Protect your work. Whether you need a utility patent for an invention, or a design patent for a product design, we can help. Not quite ready for a utility patent? We can help you file a provisional patent application so you're protected while you perfect your invention.
3 ways to protect your work
Provisional patent application
Take the time you need to perfect your invention while averting competitors with patent pending status.
Utility patent
Keep competitors from making, using, or selling your invention without permission.
Design patent
Protect your product design from competitors who want to copy and sell your unique creation.
Frequently asked questions
A utility patent protects an invention. A design patent protects a product's design. The utility patent protects how the invention works. The design patent protects how it looks. If the design and function are both unique, and the design doesn't affect function, your invention may qualify for both.
If you're not done perfecting your invention but want to protect it from competitors, you should file a provisional patent application. This essentially holds your place in line with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office for up to one year, ensuring no one else gets the rights to your invention by filing before you.
We're here to walk you through the process, so we'll let you know what's needed for your application as we move along.
Some of the information we'll need includes:
- Invention title
- Inventors' names and addresses
- Address for correspondence
- Summary of what your invention does
- Detailed description of and how your invention works
- Background information about your invention
- Drawings of your invention (highly recommended, but optional)
- U.S. government interest or ownership information (if applicable)
You have one year from the date your provisional patent was filed to file your patent. Please note you cannot extend this deadline or file another provisional application for the same invention.
No, they're for utility patents only.
