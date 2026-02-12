POWERED BY AI

Free Event Planning Name Generator

Looking for your business to make as big a splash as your parties? Try our free AI-powered event planning business name generator.

AI Business Name Generator

Turn your ideas into a standout business name with our free AI-powered generator.

Advanced settings

By clicking "Generate," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use and AI Additional Terms.

Start your business, guided by experience

From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.

Find a name, launch your dream

You've got fun ideas—now make your vision a reality.

Generate tailored names

Enter your business idea, select your preferred tone (playful, traditional, creative), and get a list of unique, memorable names.

Make it official

Finalize your name by choosing an entity type and registering it with the state as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or DBA.

Protect your business name

Secure exclusive rights to your name with our trademark registration services. Our trusted attorneys handle the process, helping protect your brand from copycats.

How to use our business name generator

The right business name can draw in customers, strengthen your company’s brand, and provide a shorthand way of stating what your business can provide. There are hundreds of names to choose from in the lists below, and thousands more options are available using our AI-powered business name generator.

To use the generator, simply describe your business and click “Generate.” If you want more control, you can adjust a set of sliders under Advanced Options to fine tune your tone, your brand identity, and your intended audience.

Once you’re happy with your settings, the generator will produce a variety of names using tried and true business naming guidelines and up-to-date marketing concepts.

Once you’ve found a business name you like, it’s important to register it quickly to ensure it’s still available once your business is ready to launch. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 5.5 million new businesses were registered in 2023—that’s a lot of names off the market, and finding out your business’ name was scooped up before you could register could turn into a major headache down the road.

Why start an event planning business?

Despite a brief hiccup during the pandemic, the event planning industry continues to grow and attract new entrepreneurs every day. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the event planning business is growing faster than many others, with 5% total growth expected between 2024 and 2034. The time has never been better to branch out and open your own.

210 Event Planning Business Name Ideas

Choosing the right name for your event company is one of the first important steps in showing prospective customers what your business does and what you believe in. While selecting the right name can seem daunting at first, with the right guidance and tools the process can be quick and easy to navigate.

Wedding planning businesses names

Wedding planning businesses help bring a new couple’s vision of their big day to life. A good wedding planning business name will reflect the type of clientele you wish to attract, whether it’s high-end black-tie affairs or casual, down-to-earth celebrations.

Professional wedding planning business names

Ever After EventsLegacy WeddingsTimeless Weddings Co.Radiant BeginningsElegance in PlanningHarmony WeddingsRefined CeremoniesBridal Bliss Co.Wedded PerfectionClassic Matrimony Co.

Trendy wedding planning business names

White Veil Co.Mon Amour EventsModern Vows CollectiveLuxe Nuptials StudioLove in Bloom EventsThe Wedding VaultHappily Planned Co.Chic Matrimony StudioGolden Hour WeddingsForever After Studio

Catchy wedding planning business names

I Do CreationsHitched & Happy Co.Kiss the Bride EventsThe Big Day MakersRing & Rose PlanningHappily Ever After Co.Wedding Bells StudioVows & VisionThe Aisle ExpertsSay Yes Events

Corporate event planning business names

Corporate event planning businesses can cover a lot of ground, focusing on anything from team-building workshops to yearly meetings and celebrations for individual employees. You’ll want to identify the types of businesses you wish to serve, and select a name that will appeal to those companies.

Professional corporate event planning names

Executive Events Co.Prestige Corporate PlanningTimeless Strategy EventsElevate ExperiencesPolished Planning Co.Refined Corporate EventsSkyscraper EventsElite OccasionsCornerstone Event SolutionsThe Professional Event Group

Trendy corporate event planning names

Boardroom to BallroomThe Corporate CollectiveChic & Suite EventsVisionary Planning Co.Luxe Office GatheringsMomentum MeetingsStrategy & Style EventsThe Prestige StudioCorporate Chic Co.Elevation Experiences

Catchy corporate event planning names

Work Hard, Party HarderSuit & Tie SoireesDesk to Dancefloor EventsPowerPoint to Party Co.Biz Bash ExpertsBrainstorm Bash Co.CEO CelebrationsThe Corporate Crowd Co.From Work to WowTeam Dream Events

Social event planning business names

Social event planning businesses often have easygoing, funny names, but that isn’t necessarily a requirement. Understanding the types of social engagements you want to plan will guide you to the right tone for your social event planning business name.

Professional social event planning names

Timeless Celebrations Co.Social Harmony EventsRefined Gatherings StudioPure Elegance SocialsLuxe Affair PlanningRadiant OccasionsSignature Socials Co.Graceful Moments EventsElevated GatheringsThe Social Refinery

Trendy social event planning names

Cheers & Co.The Gathering CollectiveVibe & Vision EventsThe Luxe Lounge StudioBloom & Bliss EventsChic Social Co.Golden Hour GatheringsElevated Moments CollectiveThe Trendy Host StudioAura Celebrations

Catchy social event planning names

Party Perfect StudioCelebrate Good Times Co.The Social ButterfliesFab & Festive EventsGather & Glow Co.Confetti & Co.Smiles & CelebrationsHappy Vibes OnlyToast & Host EventsFun & Fancy Gatherings

Luxury event planning business names

A good luxury event planning business name exudes quality and professionalism. A luxury event planner will rarely rely on wordplay or humor to draw in customers, focusing instead on serious, high-end clientele.

Professional luxury event planning names

Luxe Occasions Co.Opulent Events StudioTimeless Elegance PlanningGraceful Gatherings Co.Pure Refinement EventsGilded Moments StudioRefined OccasionsSignature Luxe EventsElevated Elegance Co.The Prestige Refinery

Trendy luxury event planning names

Aura Luxe EventsRadiance CollectiveVelvet Touch OccasionsChic & Luxe GatheringsThe Golden Hour StudioBloom & Grace PlanningElegant Edge Co.Luxe Fusion CollectiveModern Luxe StudioGlow & Glam Events

Catchy luxury event planning names

Glam GatheringsFancy & Fabulous Co.Luxe OccasionsGlitter & Grace EventsShine Bright PlanningThe Gilded Party Co.Fancy Feels StudioGlam Goals EventsLuxe to the MaxSparkle Occasions

Party planning business names

Party planning companies cover all sorts of events, and their names can be as varied as their clientele. As with any business, identifying your audience will guide your tone in selecting a name—kids’ party planners will want something a little more fun, while retirement parties or golden anniversaries might call for a more serious approach.

Professional party planning names

Harmony Party StudioRefined Celebrations Co.Signature GatheringsPolished Parties Co.The Celebration CollectiveTimeless Joy StudioGraceful Events Co.Elevated CelebrationsThe Party RefineryConfetti Affair PlanningPremier Party Planners

Trendy party planning names

Confetti Chic StudioCheers CollectiveGlow Up EventsParty in BloomRadiant GatheringsModern Party StudioThe Luxe Bash CollectiveCelebration Vibes Co.Urban OccasionsTrendy Toasts

Catchy party planning names

Party Like a ProLet’s Celebrate Co.Festive Feels StudioGood Vibes EventsConfetti & Balloons Co.Happy Day PlannersLet’s Get This Party StartedParty Dreams StudioThe Celebration CrewThe Main Event Studio

Nonprofit event planning business names

Nonprofit event planners often have to consider their clients’ needs to raise funds at events, and should aim for a down-the-middle approach to naming that has the lowest possible likelihood of perturbing potential customers. The nonprofit space is typically not the right venue for taking risks with a name, and nonprofit event planners should consider this when making their selection.

Professional nonprofit event planning names

Legacy Events Co.Heartfelt Harmony PlanningRadiant Causes StudioPurposeful GatheringsMission Forward EventsRefined Giving Co.Elevated Purpose StudioGraceful FundraisersPolished Nonprofit EventsCompassionate Connections

Trendy nonprofit event planning names

Glow for GoodThe Giving CollectiveVibes & Vision EventsChic Cause StudioShine for ChangeTrendy Together Co.Purposeful Vibes StudioMission Makers EventsRadiant Heart CollectiveThe Trendy Cause Studio

Catchy nonprofit event planning names

Fundraise & CelebrateCharity Charmers Co.Giving & Glowing EventsThe Heart Party Co.Raise the Fun EventsGood Times, Great CausesEvents for ImpactDo Good GatheringsSmile & Give EventsThe Purpose Party Co.

Destination event planning business names

Destination event planning combines elements from luxury event business with some of the fun-loving tendencies of party planning. A good destination event planning business name reflects the types of destinations the business works with, along with the joy and excitement of traveling.

Professional destination event planning names

Luxe Destination EventsElevated Journey StudioRefined Travel OccasionsThe Destination RefineryPure Elegance JourneysSignature Abroad Co.Timeless Travels StudioRadiant Horizons EventsGraceful Getaways Co.The Luxe Destination Studio

Trendy destination event planning names

Passport to PartyThe Wanderlust CollectiveGlow & Go EventsChic Travels StudioDestination Dreams Co.Blissful Abroad EventsThe Luxe Voyage StudioRadiance Around the WorldModern Getaways CollectiveGolden Horizon Events

Catchy destination event planning names

Jetset & CelebrateParty on the Go Co.Wander & Wonder EventsBeach & Bliss BashToasts Abroad StudioThe Travel Party CrewTropics & Toasts Co.Adventures & OccasionsGlobetrotting GatheringsBon Voyage Celebrations

How to choose the best event

planning business name

Choosing the right business name is a critical step in developing your business’ brand and identity. A well-crafted name will reflect your company’s values and the services it provides, and most importantly will be a unique identifier for the niche you carve out in the event planning industry.

Consider your niche and audience

What works for one company’s name might be totally inappropriate for another, and it’s important to think about your business’ unique position in the market before settling on a name. Our data-gathering tools make honing in on your target audience easier than ever, allowing you to tailor your name and branding to your customers.

If your audience is young and fun-loving, you might choose a light-hearted name that appeals to their sense of humor. If your event planning business serves a more buttoned-up, international business clientele, you’ll want to make sure your name reflects that. 

Whatever the nature of your event planning business and your audience, our AI-powered name generator is equipped to provide a variety of options to suit your needs.

Choose a memorable event planning business name

Your company’s name is your first chance to stand out among your competitors, and choosing a memorable name will make it easier to establish brand recognition among your potential customers. Choose something creative or noteworthy that’s more likely to stick in customer’s minds while still conveying your business’ core messaging.

Selecting a memorable name is also a balancing act between establishing a close connection to your business’ products and leaving room for expansion in the future. If your company name is too narrowly focused on one particular product, it can be harder to grow into new markets and new products. It’s best to choose a name that represents your company’s long-term goals and values, rather than zooming in too closely on one particular aspect of the business.

Follow government guidelines for business names

There are legal requirements for business names at the federal level, and many states also require certain criteria to be met when choosing a name.

The most prominent legal requirement for business names is that the name must be unique. In some states this requirement prohibits businesses in the same industry from sharing a name, while other states prohibit businesses of any kind from sharing names.

Business names are also prohibited from using certain words based on their industry and public decency standards. While it might be a no-brainer that a business name shouldn’t include profanity, it’s not just bad for business—in most cases, it’s probably illegal, too.

The list of restricted words don’t just stop at profanity, though. In many places, certain keywords like “bank” or “pharmacy” are reserved for businesses in that industry and might require specific licenses and certifications before they can be used.

There are also requirements for certain types of business structures when choosing a name. Businesses are also typically required to include a signifier of how the company is organized in the name, like “LLC” for limited liability company names or “Corp.” for corporations.

Check your business name’s availability

Once you have some ideas for a business name, you need to check that it hasn’t already been registered in the state in which you plan to incorporate. We offer a convenient business name checker tool to ensure your prospective name won’t run into any conflicts once you’re ready to register.

Once you're ready to move forward, consider a comprehensive trademark search before registering your business.

How to reserve your event

planning business name

Reserving your chosen name is just one part of the process of registering your business, and it’s easiest to complete the entire process all at once. Our business registration services make setting up your business as simple and straightforward as possible, allowing you to focus on the important details of running your business without getting bogged down in paperwork.


While you’re setting up your event planning business’ legal structure and completing important tasks like choosing a strong business name, it’s a good idea to also register the appropriate elements of a strong online presence for your company. This includes things like registering a domain name and ensuring memorable social media handles for your business are still available in order to ensure your web presence will accurately reflect the name you’ve chosen. 

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.

Read about LLCs

Corporation

(S corp or C corp)

A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.

Explore corporations

Partnership

(LP or LLP)

Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.

Partnership basics

Doing business as

(DBA)

A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.

Dig into DBAs

What to do after you’ve registered your business name

Reserve a domain name and social handles

Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:

Claim your domain name

﻿Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.

Check social media availability

﻿Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers. 

Think long-term

Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.

Protect your brand with a trademark

A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:

Exclusive rights

Prevents competitors from using your name.

Legal protection

Enforces your rights in court if necessary.

Brand credibility

Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.

LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.

Frequently asked questions

What tools can help me brainstorm an event planning business name?

Aside from our business name generator, you might find inspiration for a business name in a wide variety of places. Some companies choose an identifiable quality of their headquarters’ location, like a prominent landmark or distinctive piece of geography. Others rely on unique phrases related to their business’ industry. Even something as simple as a thesaurus can provide inspiration when looking for the perfect business name.

What should I avoid when naming my event planning business?

There are many pitfalls to avoid when selecting a name for your business. It’s important to avoid choosing a name which is too generic or too hyper specific, or one which doesn’t accurately reflect the nature of your company’s offerings. The wrong name can confuse customers who don’t make the connection between what your business is called and what it offers. It’s best to avoid obscure, niche terminology unless you’re absolutely certain it will resonate with your target audience.


It’s also important to choose a tone that reflects your desired audience. A funny, clever name might be great for a wedding event planning company, but that same name would be entirely inappropriate for a company which organizes memorial services.

Where can I find state-by-state regulations for choosing a business name?

Every state is different, but most states administer business name regulations through their Secretary of State’s office. In many places, the Secretary of State will have a specific division for handling these matters, and that division can often serve as a powerful tool for helping to navigate the requirements for business names in that jurisdiction.


If you are unsure of what restrictions are in place in your area, a quick online search will typically point you in the right direction.

Is it possible to change my business name?

While it is possible to change your business’ name, it’s usually not a good idea to make the switch without a very good reason. Abandoning your name also means abandoning all of the brand equity you’ve built with past, current, and future customers.


If you determine it’s absolutely necessary to change your name, you’ll need to follow a checklist provided by the IRS to ensure you’ve completed the process correctly and have up-to-date information in their system, along with updating all of your internal documentation and things like domain names, social media handles, and marketing materials.

Get helpful tips and information

1 AI-generated business names may not be complete or available in your area. Get guidance from experienced business attorneys.

2 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.