How to form an Indiana corporation

Want to start a corporation in Indiana but unsure how to get started? Find more information about the forms you’ll need, the fees, timelines, filing requirements and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
Benefits of a corporation
When you form a corporation, you establish limited liability, which means that the corporation’s shareholders do not have personal liability for the corporation’s debts and obligations. A corporation’s limited liability cannot shelter shareholders from liability for their own wrongdoing, but it may protect them from being personally liable if an employee or another shareholder is sued. There may also be other benefits, such as tax savings, from forming a corporation.
Your corporation’s existence begins when you file articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State, unless the articles specify a later date. To incorporate, you need to file the articles of incorporation and pay a fee. The articles must contain the following provisions:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example, one can offer voting rights while another may not. Regarding stock structure, the articles must state the following:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
Before forming a corporation, you should investigate whether your proposed corporate name is available. You can search for the availability of a business name on the Secretary of State’s website. You may reserve a name for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your corporation name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator is responsible for signing and filing the articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State. Incorporators’ names and addresses must be listed in the articles of incorporation.
The following are requirements for specifying incorporators in the state of Indiana:
Corporate directors manage the corporation’s affairs and establish and implement corporate policies and strategies. Directors owe a fiduciary duty to the corporation, which means they must use good business judgment and place the corporation’s interests ahead of their own.
Indiana does not have specific eligibility requirements for directors, but eligibility requirements may be contained in the articles of incorporation or bylaws. Directors do not have to be shareholders or Indiana residents unless required by the articles or bylaws.
The following are guidelines for specifying your corporation’s directors:
A registered agent is responsible for receiving official correspondence and legal documents on behalf of the corporation. A registered office is the registered agent’s place of business.
The following are requirements for specifying a registered agent:
All Indiana corporations have a purpose of engaging in any lawful business. You are not required to state any additional purpose in the articles of incorporation.
A corporation’s bylaws describe its internal rules and operating procedures. Bylaws are not required for incorporation, but they must be adopted by the directors and kept at the corporation’s place of business.
Bylaws can contain any provisions for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Typically, they include such provisions as the number of directors and officers, their duties, and the manner in which shareholders’ meetings are called and conducted.
Bylaws must be consistent with the law and the articles of incorporation.
The Indiana Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
LegalZoom can help you start a corporation in Indiana. LegalZoom provides corporate formation and filing services, including providing a registered agent in Indiana.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read