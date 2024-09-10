How to Conduct an Indiana Business Search

Updated on: September 10, 2024 · 3 min read

When starting a new business, the last thing you want is waste time renaming it because of simple oversights. Beyond legal challenges and potentially having your registration denied, choosing the wrong name---or just one too similar to another company's---can also be a nightmare for branding, advertising, and reputation management.

Luckily, a quick Indiana business search can avoid all of those problems.

Website

https://www.in.gov/sos/

Mailing address

Business Services Division

302 W. Washington St.

Room E018

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone number

317-234-9768

Hours of operation

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

How to do an Indiana business search in 3 steps

Since the Indiana SOS website redesign, finding information about other businesses takes only three easy steps:

1. Head to the Indiana SOS website

First navigate to the Indiana Secretary of State website and head to the Business Services page. There, under "Online Services," you'll find the "Search Businesses" option. This gives you access to information about all businesses currently operating within the state.

2. Choose your search parameters

There are several ways to search for businesses in the state, from business ID and name to trademarks and address. If you only want to check a name's availability, search that way, but experiment with other methods if your goal is to find information on competitors.

3. Save your search results

Once you have the information you need, you can either download or print the results. Even if you only need to reserve a business name now, having that information on hand can help for further research down the line.

Indiana's business naming guidelines

There are three main rules when naming a business in Indiana:

Distinguishability. Any new business formed in Indiana must be distinguishable from existing businesses. This means that whatever name you choose cannot be an exact match for another business' name, and it must be different enough that the public can easily distinguish between your company and others.

Business entity designations. Your business name must include some indication of its business structure, such as LLC, corporation, or LTD.

Prohibited terms. Unless you obtain specific approvals from the state, your business name cannot contain a word from the prohibited terms list. These include terms like bank, insurance, or trust.

Other tips for choosing a business name

Outside of the legal requirements for choosing a business name in Indiana, there are some other things to remember to boost your chosen name's impact.

Check domain name availability

Even the most eye-catching name can struggle without a domain name to match. Before you register your business name with the state, spend a little time thinking about how you'll name your website and whether your top choices are available.

Reserve social media handles

Just like domain names, social media handles (Instagram, X, etc.) can be incredibly important for branding and advertising. Make sure to reserve names on any social media platforms you intend to use for your business.

Search for trademarks

Trademark infringement law is complicated, expensive, and time-consuming---which is why you should avoid it at all costs. Make sure that any business name you choose doesn't step on the toes of an existing intellectual property, especially if that property is known to litigate cases of infringement.

FAQs

How do I find a business ID?

A business' identification number is registered online with the SEC, can be found on many of its public business documents, or can be requested directly from the business itself.

Who can register a business' name?

A business name can be chosen by that business' governing person, meaning someone who is in charge of running or managing the company's affairs.