Common questions

What are some advantages of forming a limited partnership? A limited partnership can take on investors while allowing the general partners to focus on running the business.



Limited partners are shielded from most liability.



Limited partners can leave or be replaced without any need to dissolve the partnership.

In a limited partnership, what is each partner's liability? The personal liability of a limited partner is limited to the capital that the partner has invested. A general partner is personally liable for all business debts or claims.