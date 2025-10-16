Free Florida Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to search the Florida Secretary of State database and see if your business name is available.
Find a name, launch your dream
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that speaks to your company’s values and services. Avoid names that use unusual characters or that are overly complicated.
File your business formation documents with the Florida Secretary of State. You can also reserve your business name for 120 days.
Forming a business in Florida only protects your business name inside the state. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
How to Conduct a Florida Business Search
When forming a business in Florida, you’ll need to conduct a business name lookup to avoid potential legal disagreements with businesses already registered in the state.
Key takeaways
The Florida Secretary of State's official records are the starting point for legally checking the availability of LLC and corporate names.
LegalZoom’s free business name search will confirm the availability of your desired business name within the Florida Secretary of State database.
Perform this search before submitting your formation documents to prevent choosing a name that is either already in use or misleadingly similar to an existing one, which could cause your application to be rejected.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in Florida.
Why conduct a Florida business search
A business name search helps you figure out if your preferred name is available for use in Florida. You should search the exact name you want, plus variations and similar names. If you try to form your business with a name that’s already in use or is too similar to an existing name, the Secretary of State will reject your application, and you’ll have to start over. This can cost you money and keep you from opening your doors quickly.
Example: If "Sunshine Coffee" is already registered in Florida, avoid confusion by choosing something distinctive, like "Sunshine Coffee Corner" or "The Coffee Café."
Who needs to conduct a Florida business name search
Any business that plans on operating in Florida should conduct a business name lookup before registering their business. This is because your name must be distinguishable from others already on file. You should conduct this search before filing your formation documents to ensure your chosen name meets the state’s legal requirements and is accepted upon submission.
The entities required to register a unique name are:
Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. These businesses must file formation documents with the Florida Secretary of State, making a name check non-negotiable. These business names must also include an entity type designator, such as “LLC” or “Inc.”
Limited partnerships. Like LLCs and corporations, these entities must register their name with the Secretary of State and adhere to name availability rules.
- Nonprofits. Like for-profit corporations, nonprofits must follow naming guidelines and must register with the state to qualify for nonprofit tax incentives.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. These structures generally do not need to file documents with the state so long as they operate under the owner or owners’ name(s). However, if they operate under a trade name (a doing business as, or DBA), that name must be registered at the county level.
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom’s free Florida business name lookup tool streamlines the search process by checking the official state database on your behalf. Enter the name you wish to use and let the tool do the work. It will check your preferred name’s availability against existing Florida corporations, partnerships, and other registered business entities. If it passes the name check, you can get everything ready for filing and registration.
LegalZoom’s business name lookup tool is completely free to use and gives you an idea of the availability of your name in Florida. However, you should also search for similar names and consider state and national trademark searches.
How to conduct a trademark search
LegalZoom makes it easy to conduct a trademark search for your preferred business name. You have two options.
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks for exact matches with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The search will highlight exact and similar matches to your query.
Get more information with a comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select a federal search or a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your needs.
With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Florida
Though checking the Florida Secretary of State’s database or using LegalZoom’s business name search is the best way to make sure your name is available, it’s not the only search you may need to do when starting your business
USPTO trademark search
If your name is available in Florida, you’re protected all the way from Pensacola to Jacksonville and down to the Keys. However, your business name may infringe upon a federal trademark even if it’s available to use in Florida, so it’s important to run a search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to avoid infringing on another brand’s federal rights.
You have a few options:
Do a free search with LegalZoom. Our free trademark search will tell you if your slogan, name, or other brand asset is already in use by another company.
Use the USPTO's trademark search tool. The USPTO offers an online search tool that allows you to search by exact names, words, phrases, and even designs. Be sure to search not only for exact matches but also for phonetic similarities and related meanings.
Conduct a comprehensive trademark search. A comprehensive search typically reviews state-level registrations, common law uses (unregistered marks), and the USPTO's federal database. LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search for Florida businesses starts at $199.
Trademarks can help you protect your brand’s identity, including logos, names, and slogans, across the United States. Running a search before you register your business can reduce your risk of trademark infringement and ensure you’ll be able to register a trademark if you wish.
Domain name search & social media search
Your website is your online storefront. Acquiring a good domain name is vital for establishing your digital presence and preventing customer confusion.
Check availability. Use any major domain registrar's website (e.g., GoDaddy or Bluehost) to verify if your desired business name or a variation is available as a top-level domain, such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. Search tools like Google or Bing can help you discover domain names that are similar to the one you are considering. Search for your ideal domain name or a near variation to see if it is currently in use.
Browse social media. Do a quick name search on various social media platforms (like Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and Facebook). If an existing business is already using your name on these websites, you may want to pick a different name to distinguish yourself, avoid confusion, and secure a stellar account handle.
A solid online presence is one of the best ways to market your business, so a thorough web search will ensure your business can secure a foothold in the digital space.
What to do after a Florida business name lookup
Once you know that your preferred name is available for use in Florida, you can register your business with the state.
Register your name with the Florida Secretary of State or reserve it for up to 120 days so no one else can use it. You can also work with an LLC formation service like LegalZoom to start your Florida business with confidence.
Register trademarks for any slogans, names, logos, or symbols you want to use. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO. 1
Register a doing business as (DBA) if you want to run your business under a different name than the one registered with the state. This is useful for businesses who want to drop “LLC” or “Inc.” from their names or that simply want to use a name that speaks to their brand. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service handles the paperwork for you.
Reserve your domain name and create a website for your business.
Set up social media accounts using your preferred handles. Try to keep them aligned with your company name if possible.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Florida business
If you’re trying to find information about a Florida business, there are multiple avenues depending on the type of information you have and what exactly you’re looking for.
Searching with an employer identification number (EIN)
While the Florida Secretary of State search is primarily name-based, an employer identification number can be used for certain financial and credit verifications.
Check the state’s database. You can search for a business by EIN through the Florida Division of Corporations website. Choose the FEI/EIN search option, enter the number you have, and view the results.
Use third-party services. Data providers like Dun & Bradstreet allow you to search for a company using its EIN, often for a fee.
Run a search with credit bureaus. Credit bureaus like Experian let you run searches for businesses by EIN for a fee. This gives you insight into the company’s financial and business credit health.
These searches are a good choice if you’re trying to decide if a partner is financially stable and worth working with. It’s ideal for B2B transactions where choosing a long-term partner to support your business can help provide stability and growth.
Searching with a registered agent
The registered agent is the required, legal point of contact for an LLC or Florida corporation, responsible for receiving official legal and tax notices on behalf of the business.
Step 1: Find the agent. Utilize the Florida Secretary of State's public business search, searching by the company name, to find the name and address of its registered agent. This data is part of the public record.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You may reach out to the registered agent if you need additional information about the business, as they are the official contact for legal service and can sometimes be a source for general contact details.
Searching by or for the registered agent is most useful when you need to formally deliver legal documents or obtain contact information that is not otherwise publicly provided by the state. You can often use partial names if you are unsure of the registered agent’s full name.
Frequently asked questions
What happens if my Florida business name lookup shows that my name is taken?
If the name search shows that another business has registered your preferred name with the Florida Secretary of State, you’ll need to choose a different name. This is true even if the business using your preferred name is operating in a different county than you.
If my business name is approved, does that prevent others from using similar names in Florida?
Yes. If your name is approved and registered with the Secretary of State in Florida, others can’t use the name for their businesses. However, that protection only applies to businesses operating in Florida. Businesses outside of Florida may still be able to use your business name. If you want to protect your name, logo, or other asset nationally, you’ll want to register a federal trademark.
Does Florida have rules for business names?
Yes, Florida does have rules regarding the names you can use for your business. For example, the name must be unique and not deceptively similar to names already in use in the state. Your name must also include any required designators like LLC, Inc., or Corp., depending on the structure you register under. You must also avoid using words that imply a different type of business than the one you’re running.
Do I still need to register a trademark for my Florida business?
Registering a business in Florida only prevents others from forming businesses with that name; it doesn’t offer trademark protection. If you want to protect your brand’s assets nationally, you’ll need to register for a federal trademark with the USPTO. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service can make the process easy, saving you time and money over using an attorney.
