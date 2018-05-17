Need someone to handle your business' important legal documents? Your registered agent has you covered. Here is what you need to designate a registered agent in Florida.
by Edward Hartman
Updated on: December 27, 2023 · 4 min read
Are you forming a corporation, LLC, or limited partnership in Florida? Or, will your out-of-state business be operating in Florida? If so, you need to know about designating a registered agent with the Florida Secretary of State.
A "registered agent" (or RA) is designated by a business to receive official legal documents, such as lawsuit papers, subpoenas, and other legal notices. The RA's business office is called the registered office and must have a street address in Florida.
Florida requires a registered agent and a registered office for every corporation, limited liability company (LLC), and limited partnership that is either organized in Florida (a domestic entity) or organized in another state, territory, or country and that conducts business in Florida (a foreign entity). This includes entities that own real estate in Florida or own a mortgage on Florida real estate.
A company failing to comply with Florida's RA requirements is prohibited from filing or defending a lawsuit in Florida courts.
It is also subject to a penalty ranging from $5 per day to $500 per year, and court action to enforce compliance.
The registered agent's responsibilities are to:
RAs sometimes offer additional services, such as preparing and filing registration documents, sending reminders when annual reports or license renewals are due, and keeping documents.
A registered agent can be an individual person who is a Florida resident, or a registered agent company authorized to do business in Florida (typically a corporation or LLC). The RA's registered office must be staffed during regular business hours by either the individual RA or an owner or employee of the RA.
You have two options for an RA. You can either designate an owner or employee of your company to be your "in-house" RA or hire an outside RA, who may be an individual person but is most often a company that is in the business of serving as a registered agent for multiple entities.
You need to choose an RA who can be relied upon to notify you promptly when important legal papers are received.
An "in-house" RA saves the cost of an outside agent ($50 to $500 per year) and makes it likely that you will immediately know of any lawsuits or other important matters. Disadvantages may include:
It will be necessary to hire an outside RA if your business does not have a regular office with a street address in Florida that is staffed during regular business hours.
The advantages to hiring an outside RA include:
Your company's initial formation or registration document filed with the Secretary of State must designate a registered agent, and the RA must sign the form to accept the appointment.
If the RA changes, the entity must file a change of registered agent and/or registered office address form with the Secretary of State. If the registered office address changes, either the entity or the RA must file.
A corporation or limited partnership may indicate a change of RA or registered office address on its annual report. A change of RA for a corporation must be authorized by a board of directors' resolution, or by a corporate officer authorized by the board.
