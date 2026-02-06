Indiana Registered Agent Requirements: Your Complete 2026 Guide

When starting and running a business in Indiana, it’s important to know all the paperwork, tax, licensing, and other state requirements. Even though every state mandates that businesses maintain a registered agent, there are some key details specific to The Hoosier State that no business owner should overlook.
Get all your most pertinent questions answered about Indiana registered agent requirements, from how much one costs, how and where to update registered agent details, and much more.
What is a registered agent in Indiana?
A registered agent in Indiana is an individual or another company whose job it is to receive legal service of process and government correspondence, then forward it to your business. The registered agent (also called a resident or statutory agent in other states) acts as a liaison between your business and the state, ensuring that all important documents are received and acted upon in a timely manner.
According to Indiana Code § 23-0.5-1-4, all filing entities must continuously maintain an Indiana registered agent, including:
- Corporations
- Nonprofit corporations
- Limited liability companies (LLCs)
- Limited partnerships
- Limited liability partnerships
- Foreign entities that are authorized to do business in the state (including all of the above business structures)
Non-filing entities, including sole proprietorships and general partnerships, don’t file formation documents with the Indiana Secretary of State, so they’re not required to maintain a registered agent.
Why does Indiana require every business to have a registered agent?
Indiana, like other states, requires formal business entities to have a registered agent to comply with state law and ensure reliable delivery of any important documents or legal notices. Registered agents may accept various types of documents:
- Service of process, such as lawsuits, subpoenas, and other legal notices
- Tax documents from the Indiana Department of Revenue
- Official correspondence from the Indiana Secretary of State, such as business entity report reminders
- Other business-related mail
In addition to remaining compliant, having an Indiana registered agent brings businesses peace of mind that important legal matters or state documents won’t slip through the cracks.
What are the specific registered agent requirements in Indiana?
When designating an Indiana registered agent, make sure that they adhere to the following requirements:
- If an individual, they must be at least 18 years old, reside in the state, and have a business office that is identical to the registered office
- If another business entity, it must be a domestic or foreign LLC, corporation, or nonprofit corporation whose business office is identical to the registered office
- The registered office address must be a physical street address in Indiana, not a P.O. box (unless accompanied by a Rural Route number).
- The registered agent must be available and at the registered office during normal business hours (typically Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- They must consent to the appointment.
Can I be my own registered agent in Indiana?
Yes, you can be your business’ own registered agent in Indiana, but it’s important to fully understand the responsibilities and potential consequences of taking on the role yourself before committing.
What are the advantages of being your own registered agent?
Deciding to be your own registered agent can be beneficial for a couple of reasons:
- Cost savings. You won’t have to pay an annual fee to a professional Indiana registered agent service.
- Direct receipt of documents. Instead of waiting for an intermediary to forward documents, you’ll receive them immediately as your own registered agent.
- Simplified recordkeeping. Keeping the role in-house means one less vendor relationship to manage.
What are the disadvantages of being your own registered agent?
The DIY registered agent route does come with some potential downsides:
- Privacy exposure. Registered agent information and addresses become part of the public record in Indiana. So, if your business address is your home address, that means that your home address will become public—a concern for many home-based business owners.
- Compliance issues. You’ll need to ensure that you’re following Indiana registered agent requirements, including being at the registered office address during typical business hours. If you’re not, that could become a compliance issue.
- Risk of missing important documents. If you’re traveling for work or personal reasons or taking a meeting away from the registered office address, you’ll risk missing important documents, compliance reminders, and more.
- Potential for service of process in front of employees or clients. When you serve as your own registered agent, you can be served legal paperwork at the registered office, which would be your place of business or your residence. In these cases, employees or clients may witness service of process, which can cause embarrassment or a lack of professionalism.
- Address change complications. If you move business or home addresses, you’ll need to notify the Secretary of State of the new address by filing a Statement of Change of Registered Agent by a Noncommercial Registered Agent form. Professional services, on the other hand, take care of any Indiana registered agent address changes so that you don’t have to.
Although the less expensive DIY route for your registered agent can be appealing, hiring a professional Indiana registered agent service can provide peace of mind and take what can be a big responsibility off your plate.
How much does a registered agent cost in Indiana?
Registered agent in Indiana costs can range anywhere from $100 to $300 per year, depending on the types of services provided. While that might seem like a high price, remember that a professional registered agent service takes on the important—and often time-consuming—task of accepting and remitting important legal and government documents. Plus, registered agent fees might be tax-deductible business expenses.
Keep in mind that a lower price can affect the level of service. Some professional registered agents might charge per-page or per-document fees, have consistent renewal price increases, implement scanning and uploading fees, or have other hidden costs.
For context, LegalZoom’s Indiana registered agent service costs $249 annually and there are no hidden fees. The total cost covers a range of helpful services to help keep your company in compliance with Indiana state law.
What services are included with a professional registered agent in Indiana?
Professional Indiana registered agent services can include a variety of features, ranging from basic to comprehensive. Here’s a sampling of what a registered agent commonly offers:
- Acceptance of service of process and receipt of government and official mail during regular business hours
- Document scanning and digital delivery
- Notifications when documents are received and forwarded
- Alerts for upcoming deadlines, such as Indiana business entity reports
- An online portal for 24/7 document access
- Mail forwarding service
- A physical Indiana address for public records
Plus, with LegalZoom, you’ll have access to our qualified attorney network for legal or business-related questions as well as the option to add on any of our additional services, such as compliance concierge or business license and report management, for a fully integrated approach to keeping your company in compliance.
What happens if I don't maintain a registered agent in Indiana?
Here’s what might happen if you don’t continuously maintain a registered agent:
- Administrative dissolution of your business after 60 days by the Secretary of State
- The need to apply for reinstatement ($30 filing fee and about a four-week processing period)
- A loss of your business’ good standing status, which may affect your ability to get funding, enter into contracts, renew business licenses and permits, and maintain a business bank account
- Inability to operate legally in Indiana until reinstatement is approved
- The loss of rights to your business name, which becomes available to others after 120 days after administrative dissolution
- Important documents, such as lawsuits and government reminders, won’t be received, which could lead to default judgments or missed deadlines
A registered agent in Indiana is crucial for your business to stay in compliance, avoiding potential penalties and unwanted consequences.
How do I change my registered agent in Indiana?
You can change your registered agent in Indiana in just a few steps:
- Research and select a new registered agent. Obtain their consent to serve in the role.
- Access the Statement of Change of Registered Agent form. You can do this online through your INBiz account or download and complete the PDF version of the form, which is listed on Indiana’s Business Forms page.
- Fill out all of the required fields, including your business information (not part of the public record), the name of the current registered agent, and the details of the new registered agent.
- File the form online through your INBiz account or mail in the hard copy. There is no filing fee, and it can be mailed to:
Secretary of State
Business Services Division
302 West Washington Street, Room E-018
Indianapolis, IN 46204
When you switch to LegalZoom for your registered agent needs, we’ll handle all the Indiana paperwork for you, making the process as seamless as possible.
Many business owners wonder if they can simply update their organization’s registered agent information on their business entity reports. While noting registered agent changes on these reports is possible, the report due date doesn’t always align with the change. Remember that you need to notify the Secretary of State of changes to your registered agent as soon as possible to avoid the potential consequences of noncompliance.
What are Indiana's biennial report requirements for registered agents?
Many states require informational reports (also called annual reports or statements of information) submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, but Indiana businesses only need to file these types of reports every two years. The Indiana business entity report provides the Secretary of State with pertinent details about your business and ensures that this information is up to date.
Note these important factors for your biennial report in Indiana:
- Due date. The first report is due two years after your business was established. Subsequent reports are then due every other year. The due date aligns with your business formation month (or the month that your foreign business was granted authority). For instance, if you registered your Indiana LLC on June 3, your report is due anytime in the month of June, every other year. Your report will be considered past due if you don’t file by the end of the month, so in this example, by June 30..
- Filing fee. Filing costs $32 for online filings and $50 for paper filings (nonprofit corporations pay $22 for online submissions and $20 for paper filings).
You can file your Indiana business entity report online through your INBiz account or download the PDF form of the report from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Business Forms page. Hard copies should be mailed to:
Secretary of State
Business Services Division
302 West Washington Street, Room E-018
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Indiana Secretary of State will send business entity report reminders 90 and 30 days prior to the due date, either via email or to the address on file (if you haven’t signed up for email notifications). Your registered agent will receive these reminders and forward them to your business, so that you can complete the report and pay the filing fee on time.
Do foreign LLCs need a registered agent in Indiana?
Foreign LLCs and other foreign business entities authorized to operate in Indiana need to designate and maintain an Indiana registered agent, just like domestic entities do. Registered agents are required for any legal entity (except for sole proprietorships and general partnerships) doing business in Indiana. So, if you’re considering expanding your Ohio or Michigan company into The Hoosier State, you’ll need to appoint an Indiana foreign LLC registered agent and provide their information on your foreign registration statement.
How does LegalZoom's registered agent service work in Indiana?
When you choose LegalZoom as your registered agent, you’ll be onboarded in no time. After we receive answers to a few simple questions about your business, we’ll help you complete the necessary paperwork (such as formation documents or a change of registered agent form) so that your business stays in compliance with Indiana law.
As your registered agent, LegalZoom will:
- Locally scan service of process and official government mail at our office in Indianapolis
- Provide you with access to an online portal where you can access documents and mail at any time
- Send instant notifications when documents are scanned to the secure portal
- Filter out all junk mail
- Help you meet deadlines, such as your Indiana business entity report due date
Our Indiana registered agent service seamlessly integrates with other LegalZoom services, such as business license and report management and our business entity formation packages. Experience the peace of mind you need to have continuous Indiana registered agent coverage with LegalZoom.
FAQs about Indiana registered agents
Can I use a P.O. box as my registered agent address in Indiana?
No, a P.O. box is generally not allowed as a registered agent address unless it’s accompanied by a Rural Route number. Registered office addresses must be physical addresses where someone can accept hand-delivered documents during normal business hours.
What happens if my registered agent resigns?
If your registered agent resigns, they need to file a Statement of Resignation of Registered Agent with the Secretary of State and let your business know immediately. Then, you have 30 days to appoint a new registered agent and file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent. You can file this form online through your INBiz account or access the paper form.
Can my registered agent be located outside of Indiana?
Indiana businesses can’t have registered agents who reside or are located outside of Indiana. The registered agent or service must have an office with a physical street address in the state.
Do sole proprietorships need a registered agent in Indiana?
No, only formal business structures in Indiana (corporations, LLCs, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships) require registered agents. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not file registration paperwork with the Secretary of State, so they don’t need to maintain a registered agent.
How long does it take to change my registered agent in Indiana?
The time it takes to change your registered agent in Indiana may depend on the filing method. For instance, online filings through your INBiz online account could be processed on the same day or within a few business days, while paper filings may take longer.
Can I use my registered agent's address as my business address?
There are few instances when your registered agent’s address could be the same as your business address, such as if you serve as your business’ registered agent. Otherwise, you typically cannot use a professional registered agent’s office as your business location. If you would like to use a different mailing address for your business mail, consider a virtual mail service (some registered agents also provide this).
LegalZoom offers a virtual mail service that provides a physical address in Idaho that you can use as your business address if you work from home and want to avoid making your home address publicly accessible. In some cases, depending on your industry and licensing requirements, you may need to provide your business’ physical location.