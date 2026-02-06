Indiana Registered Agent Requirements: Your Complete 2026 Guide

The Indiana Secretary of State will send business entity report reminders 90 and 30 days prior to the due date, either via email or to the address on file (if you haven’t signed up for email notifications). Your registered agent will receive these reminders and forward them to your business, so that you can complete the report and pay the filing fee on time.

Do foreign LLCs need a registered agent in Indiana?

Foreign LLCs and other foreign business entities authorized to operate in Indiana need to designate and maintain an Indiana registered agent, just like domestic entities do. Registered agents are required for any legal entity (except for sole proprietorships and general partnerships) doing business in Indiana. So, if you’re considering expanding your Ohio or Michigan company into The Hoosier State, you’ll need to appoint an Indiana foreign LLC registered agent and provide their information on your foreign registration statement.

How does LegalZoom's registered agent service work in Indiana?

When you choose LegalZoom as your registered agent, you’ll be onboarded in no time. After we receive answers to a few simple questions about your business, we’ll help you complete the necessary paperwork (such as formation documents or a change of registered agent form) so that your business stays in compliance with Indiana law.

As your registered agent, LegalZoom will:

Locally scan service of process and official government mail at our office in Indianapolis

Provide you with access to an online portal where you can access documents and mail at any time

Send instant notifications when documents are scanned to the secure portal

Filter out all junk mail

Help you meet deadlines, such as your Indiana business entity report due date

Our Indiana registered agent service seamlessly integrates with other LegalZoom services, such as business license and report management and our business entity formation packages . Experience the peace of mind you need to have continuous Indiana registered agent coverage with LegalZoom.

FAQs about Indiana registered agents

Can I use a P.O. box as my registered agent address in Indiana?

No, a P.O. box is generally not allowed as a registered agent address unless it’s accompanied by a Rural Route number. Registered office addresses must be physical addresses where someone can accept hand-delivered documents during normal business hours.

What happens if my registered agent resigns?

If your registered agent resigns, they need to file a Statement of Resignation of Registered Agent with the Secretary of State and let your business know immediately. Then, you have 30 days to appoint a new registered agent and file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent. You can file this form online through your INBiz account or access the paper form .

Can my registered agent be located outside of Indiana?

Indiana businesses can’t have registered agents who reside or are located outside of Indiana. The registered agent or service must have an office with a physical street address in the state.

Do sole proprietorships need a registered agent in Indiana?

No, only formal business structures in Indiana (corporations, LLCs, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships) require registered agents. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not file registration paperwork with the Secretary of State, so they don’t need to maintain a registered agent.

How long does it take to change my registered agent in Indiana?

The time it takes to change your registered agent in Indiana may depend on the filing method. For instance, online filings through your INBiz online account could be processed on the same day or within a few business days, while paper filings may take longer.

Can I use my registered agent's address as my business address?

There are few instances when your registered agent’s address could be the same as your business address, such as if you serve as your business’ registered agent. Otherwise, you typically cannot use a professional registered agent’s office as your business location. If you would like to use a different mailing address for your business mail, consider a virtual mail service (some registered agents also provide this).