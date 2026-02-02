Arizona Registered Agents: What to Know and How to Get One

What is a statutory agent in Arizona?

In the state of Arizona, you’ll see registered agents referred to as “statutory agents”. In some other states, they’re referred to as “resident agents”. But no matter what name they go by, registered agents largely perform the same, or similar duties in every state.

The primary role of the registered agent is to receive official correspondence (often referred to as service of process) such as documents, legal paperwork, and compliance notices on behalf of the business. They serve as a consistent and reliable point of contact for time-sensitive matters, and they’re required to be available every day during regular business hours.

Who can serve as an Arizona registered agent?

Arizona statutory agents must meet the following requirements:

The agent can be an individual, an Arizona LLC or corporation, or a foreign corporation or LLC authorized to transact business in the state of Arizona.

An Arizona LLC or corporation cannot serve as its own registered agent, however, a business owner can serve or appoint another member or the corporation to serve as the agent.

The registered agent must maintain a physical address within the state.

The agent must be available during regular business hours to receive service of process

The individual or entity must give written consent to serve as a registered agent

Should you serve as your own registered agent in AZ or hire a registered agent service?

You can serve as your own statutory agent, but it might not be in your best interest to do so. Because registered agents must be available during regular business hours, every single day, at their appointment address, serving as your own agent could make it difficult to perform other essential functions related to your business.

You’ll likely find it more convenient to appoint someone else as your agent—like a family member or an employee—or hire a professional registered agent service to do the job for you. Commercial registered agents may cost more, but they typically provide additional services that may be appealing to you.

For example, when you appoint LegalZoom as your registered agent , we send you immediate alerts for every important piece of mail and maintain a compliance calendar that tracks all of your critical renewals, so you never miss a deadline. Our registered agent packages also include same-day document scanning with digital access and unlimited cloud storage for all your important items.

Using an Arizona registered agent service can also afford you a certain amount of privacy since it allows you to list the address of the agent service, rather than your personal address or principal business address, to receive service of process.

How much does a statutory agent cost in Arizona?

Serving as your own statutory agent can result in cost savings since the only fee you’ll need to pay is the filing fee associated with your business formation paperwork (typically $50 for an LLC or $60 for a corporation in Arizona ).

If you choose to hire a statutory agent service, the amount you’ll pay will likely depend on the additional services offered as part of your package. In general, you should expect to budget a few hundred dollars a year for professional statutory agent services. LegalZoom’s registered agent services start at $249 for the year.

How do I appoint a registered agent in Arizona?

You’ll appoint a statutory agent when filing your formation paperwork with the Arizona Corporation Commission. The forms for your articles of organization or articles of incorporation will include fields for your statutory agent’s address and name.

Additionally, Arizona law requires that statutory agents provide written consent to serve in their appointment using form M002 . This basic form includes three basic fields:

The entity name (business name) the agent is being appointed to

The statutory agent name

The statutory agent’s signature

Attach the signed form M002 when you file your formation paperwork.

What if I need to change my Arizona registered agent

If you need to appoint a new registered agent, or change your registered agent’s address, it’s important that you do so as quickly as possible to stay in compliance with the state. You can do this easily by filling out a statement of change form and filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission. There is no fee to file the statement of change form.

What happens if my Arizona business doesn't have a registered agent?

You’re required by law to operate with a statutory agent at all times in the state of Arizona. Failure to appoint an agent or update your agent’s name and address correctly can result in administrative dissolution by the Arizona Corporation Commission.