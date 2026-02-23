Iowa Registered Agent: A Complete Guide

What is an Iowa registered agent?

A registered agent is an individual or business entity designated to receive service of process for your company. Examples of service of process include important legal documents like lawsuits or subpoenas, but registered agents also receive other official correspondence like tax notices and annual report reminders. In some states, registered agents are also called statutory agents or agents of service of process.

Who can serve as a registered agent in Iowa?

In Iowa, a registered agent may be a business entity or an individual aged 18 years or older. They must reside within the state and maintain an office in the state where they are available to receive service of process during regular business hours.

Can I be my own registered agent in Iowa?

You may choose to act as your own registered agent in the state of Iowa. However, you must be available at your registered office every business day, during normal business hours, without exception. For this reason, many business owners opt to appoint another trusted individual to serve as their agent, or hire a professional agent or agent service, to fulfill the requirement.

Serving as your own registered agent could put great limitations on your ability to move freely during normal business hours, which—depending on your field of business—could keep you from handling other important company tasks that require your attention. It could also impact your ability to take vacations or complete business travel. And, since your registered agent office becomes part of the public record, it could create privacy issues if you choose to use your home address as your registered office.

How much does a registered agent cost?

Professional registered agent services aren’t costly, typically ranging from $100 to $300 annually. But the exact cost you’ll pay may be determined by what–if any—additional services you receive as part of your package.

What’s included in LegalZoom’s registered agent service?

If you choose LegalZoom as your Iowa registered agent service, you’ll benefit from unlimited free document scanning and uploading of your important documents, along with unlimited cloud storage with anytime digital access. We notify you as soon as we receive important correspondence that requires your attention and send email alerts for annual report deadlines. We also filter out any junk mail to save you additional time and effort.

When you change your registered agent to LegalZoom, we cover the change fee and handle all the paperwork required by the Iowa Secretary of State.

How to appoint a registered agent in Iowa

In Iowa—and most other states—you’ll need to appoint a registered agent when you file your business formation documents. For limited liability companies (LLCs), this is your articles of organization. For corporations, you’ll include your registered agent information (name and registered office address) on your articles of incorporation.

Unlike some other states, Iowa does not require registered agents to provide a separate written consent form, nor do they require their signature on the initial formation documents.

You can easily complete your initial filing online via the Iowa Secretary of State’s fast track filing website or by mailing your formation documents to: