Alaska Registered Agent: Complete 2026 Guide to Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

What is a registered agent in Alaska?

A registered agent in Alaska is the person or corporation in charge of receiving all important legal mail and governmental documents for your business, such as service of process, state notices, and tax documents. They forward important mail and paperwork and may even notify you of upcoming deadlines.

The state details this requirement in various parts of the Alaska statutes. For instance, Alaska registered agent requirements are described in Statute § 10.06.150 for corporations and Statute § 10.50.055 for LLCs.

What types of businesses need a registered agent in Alaska?

Having a registered agent in Alaska is required by state law for all formal business entities, including:

Corporations

LLCs

Cooperatives

Nonprofits

Professional corporations

Limited liability partnerships

Limited partnerships

Foreign LLCs or foreign corporations authorized to do business in Alaska (or other foreign entities allowed to operate in the state)

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not formally register with the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing, so they are not required to maintain a registered agent.

What documents does an Alaska registered agent receive?

An Alaska registered agent may receive a variety of state-related or legal documents for your business, such as the following:

Service of process in Alaska, including lawsuits and subpoenas

Notices from the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing

Biennial report and business license reminders or correspondence from the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing

Tax-related notices and documents from the state or local boroughs

Who can serve as a registered agent in Alaska?

When it comes time to choose a registered agent, make sure to follow Alaska’s legal requirements for the role:

An Alaska registered agent can be an individual resident or a corporation.

If an individual, they must be a resident of Alaska (meaning that they are physically present in the state and intend to remain there indefinitely).

If a corporation, it must be authorized to transact business in the state. You can’t use any other business entity other than a corporation as a registered agent.

Registered agents in Alaska must have a physical address (not a P.O. box) and a mailing address in the state.

They must be available during normal business hours to receive service of process and other mail.

Can I be my own registered agent in Alaska?

If you meet the residency and availability requirements of a registered agent in Alaska, then you can serve in the role yourself. While this can save money compared to hiring another individual or a professional service, it’s important to be aware of the potential drawbacks of serving as your own registered agent:

Missed deadlines. There’s a potential for missed documents and important paperwork, whether you’re in a meeting or traveling for work.

There’s a potential for missed documents and important paperwork, whether you’re in a meeting or traveling for work. Loss of privacy. Your physical and mailing address becomes public record, a crucial decision-making factor especially for home-based businesses.

Your physical and mailing address becomes public record, a crucial decision-making factor especially for home-based businesses. Lack of availability. There may be scheduling conflicts in which you might be away from the office, resulting in not fulfilling the availability requirement.

There may be scheduling conflicts in which you might be away from the office, resulting in not fulfilling the availability requirement. Added responsibilities. You’ll have to add registered agent duties to your already full day-to-day operations.

While the DIY route can be enticing, hiring a registered agent might be best, as the tasks are part of their dedicated job.

Keep in mind that the state doesn’t allow business entities to serve as their own registered agents. If you want to keep the role in-house, you must designate an individual as your registered agent.

Can I use an out-of-state registered agent for my Alaska business?

No, you can’t use an out-of-state registered agent for your business in Alaska. Every registered entity doing business in the state must maintain a registered agent that has a physical and mailing address in Alaska. This is a common requirement in most states because certain types of paperwork, like lawsuits and specific department notices, can be delivered in person.

Some national registered agent services have a physical presence in the state (and other states) even though that’s not their base. In this case, hiring this type of service is allowed as long as it’s a corporate entity and has a physical and mailing address in Alaska.

How much does a registered agent cost in Alaska?

Alaska registered agent costs typically fall between $100 and $300 per year for a professional service. The total price you pay depends on the types of services you receive, which could range from basic mail forwarding to additional services like compliance reminders, document scanning, and document storage.

LegalZoom’s Alaska registered agent services, for example, cost $249 annually and provide a number of features that help to keep your business in compliance, protect your privacy, and free up your time for other high-value tasks. And remember that you can usually deduct registered agent fees on your taxes, so chat with your accountant to see if this is an option for your situation.

What's included in Alaska registered agent services?

Alaska registered agent services can range from basic to full-service, offering a variety of features that you can choose from:

Document receipt and forwarding

Privacy protection through the service’s address

Business hour availability guarantee

Compliance reminders, such as for biennial reports and business license renewals

Document scanning and cloud storage access through an online account

Mail scanning for other business-related mail that’s sent to the registered agent’s address

Junk mail filtering

Are there hidden fees I should know about?

Some Alaska registered agent services may have hidden fees or extra costs for some features, so be sure to research what’s provided and the prices involved before making your decision. You may find that many registered agent services:

Charge for document scanning per page, not per document

Only allow up to a certain number of scans per month

Have additional fees for same-day, expedited forwarding

Charge add-on pricing for sending state compliance reminders or forwarding other types of business-related mail

Increase their prices after the first year

As with any business decision, it’s crucial to thoroughly understand the features, terms, and pricing of any service you hire—registered agents included. With LegalZoom’s Alaska registered agent services, there are no hidden fees or surprises. The amount you pay annually includes all of our helpful features, with no extra costs.

How do I appoint a registered agent in Alaska?

To appoint a registered agent in Alaska, first determine if you’ll be serving in the role yourself, designating someone within your company, or hiring a professional service. If using a registered agent service or another individual, be sure to sign up or let them know before filling out your business formation paperwork, as they need to be aware of their upcoming responsibilities. Then, it’s time to add their details to your formation documents.

How do I appoint a registered agent when forming a new Alaska LLC or corporation?

You’ll designate a registered agent when officially forming your business in Alaska. Whether you're starting an Alaska LLC or a corporation, you’ll need the registered agent information before filling out your formation documents. On both the articles of incorporation and articles of organization, registered agent name and address information is requested in article 3 (section 3) of the document.

Here’s how to access and submit corporation or LLC formation paperwork.

Articles of incorporation: File online, or fill out the PDF version and mail

File online, or fill out the PDF version and mail Articles of organization: File online, or fill out the PDF version and mail

No matter if you’re forming an LLC or a corporation, both PDF versions can be mailed to: