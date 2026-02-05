Idaho Registered Agent: A 2026 Guide

There's no filing fee for this form, but the SoS does charge a $20 manual processing fee for paper copies. We'll handle the charge for you if you switch to LegalZoom.

What happens if my registered agent resigns in Idaho?

If your registered agent resigns in Idaho, they need to contact both you and the Secretary of State's office in advance to inform you both of their intent to resign. Thirty one days after the agent files this statement, they no longer have a responsibility to your business. That means you need to appoint a new registered agent within that time.

What happens if I don't have a registered agent in Idaho?

Several things can happen if you don't have a registered agent in Idaho. First, the Secretary of State will likely reject your formation documents if you don't list a registered agent. In other words, you won't be able to form your Idaho business.

Second, you also risk missing important documents if there isn't someone managing your business' legal and official correspondence. If your business faces a lawsuit and misses the court date due to not receiving the original notice, it could lose its chance to defend itself in court.

Lastly, your business can lose its good standing in the state. Eventually, the Secretary of State may dissolve your business if it continues to fail to appoint a registered agent.

How do I find a company's registered agent in Idaho?

You can find a company's registered agent pretty quickly by conducting an Idaho business search. Here's what to do:

Navigate to the Idaho Secretary of State's website. Select, "Business Services." Click, "Records Search." Enter the name of the business whose registered agent you wish to find. Basic information about the business should pop up, including the name of its registered agent.

You can click on the name of the business to learn more information, such as the registered agent's address.

Why choose LegalZoom as your Idaho registered agent?

With more than 20 years of registered agent experience, we know how to not just keep you compliant, but also how to help you thrive. LegalZoom's registered agent service has an office in Boise where we can reliably receive documents for your business. We'll notify you as soon as important mail comes in, scan it, and upload it to your account for immediate access from anywhere.

Our dedicated staff stays ahead of ongoing Idaho compliance requirements, like filing your annual report and will notify you of any changes or upcoming deadlines. LegalZoom can help you form your business and support you every step of the way, from compliance management to business attorney plans, dissolution services, and more.

FAQs about Idaho registered agents

Can I use my registered agent's address as my business address in Idaho?

That depends. If you act as your business' registered agent, then you can certainly use the same address for both. However, you generally cannot use a professional registered agent’s office as your business location. If you would like to use a different mailing address for your business mail, consider a virtual mail service (some registered agents also provide this).

LegalZoom offers a virtual mail service that provides a physical address in Idaho that you can use as your business address if you work from home and want to avoid making your home address publicly accessible. In some cases, depending on your industry and licensing requirements, you may need to provide your business’ physical location.

Do I need a registered agent if I'm the only owner of my Idaho LLC?

Yes, all LLCs need to appoint a registered agent regardless of its owner or employee count.

Can I change my registered agent anytime during the year?

Yes, you can change your registered agent at any time throughout the year by informing your current agent and filing a form with the Idaho Secretary of State's office.

What's the difference between a registered agent and a registered office in Idaho?

A registered agent in Idaho is the individual or entity that receives service of process (delivery of legal documents) and official correspondence on behalf of your business. The registered office is the physical location where the agent receives those documents.

Does Idaho require annual reports, and how does my registered agent help?

Yes, Idaho requires most registered business entities to file an annual report updating the SoS on their basic information. Your registered agent can help you stay on top of annual report deadlines. LegalZoom also has a supplemental annual report service where we file the report for you.