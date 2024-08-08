How to Conduct an Idaho Business Entity Search

Updated on: August 8, 2024 · 5 min read

An Idaho business search lets you browse a database of all the existing businesses registered with the Idaho Secretary of State (SOS). When forming an LLC or corporation in Idaho, it's important to conduct an Idaho business entity search or ID business lookup.

This helps ensure no other companies are already registered under your business' name.

Selecting a distinct name for your business is essential because it helps avoid confusion and legal issues. In addition to conducting an ID business search, there are a few other steps to take when choosing an appropriate business name, such as ensuring the name complies with state guidelines, checking domain availability, and performing a trademark search.

The Idaho Secretary of State maintains a public record of all the Idaho business entities registered in the state. The Idaho Secretary of State business search contact details are:

Website: sos.idaho.gov

Phone number: (208) 334-2301

Office address: 450 N. 4th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Mailing address: P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0080

Email: business@sos.idaho.gov

Step-by-step guide to an ID SOS business search

Before registering your LLC or corporation in Idaho, you must determine if there are existing businesses registered under the same or similar name, and that's where the Idaho SOS business search comes into play.

Follow these steps to conduct an ID business search:

2. Search by the business name, file number, or trademark

3. Click the "advanced search options" drop-down menu to apply more filters

You can enter the registered agent or search active entities only. You can also search by the filing start and end date or broaden your query by searching names that start with or contain certain words.

Why conduct an Idaho business search or LLC lookup

Conducting an Idaho business lookup provides you with the names of existing business entities in the state so that you can select a distinct name.

Choosing a unique name is essential so that your business entity doesn't cause confusion or lead to legal issues.

Aside from avoiding the issues associated with having a similar or same business name, selecting a unique name is one of the state's naming rules. In fact, the SOS has several legal requirements for business naming in Idaho. For instance, your new business cannot have a misleading or offensive name.

Moreover, to register your business and obtain a business license in Idaho, your business name must adhere to these state guidelines. If the name isn't compliant, your application won't get approved.

Important naming guidelines in Idaho

The following are just a few of the naming requirements for Idaho businesses:

LLC requirements. An LLC must include its business entity in its name, such as LLC, Limited Liability Company, Ltd. Liability Co., or Limited Liability Co.

An LLC must include its business entity in its name, such as LLC, Limited Liability Company, Ltd. Liability Co., or Limited Liability Co. Misleading names. The name cannot use words that falsely imply government affiliation.

The name cannot use words that falsely imply government affiliation. Distinguishable names. The business name must be distinguishable from other business names to prevent confusion.

The business name must be distinguishable from other business names to prevent confusion. Prohibited words. The ID Secretary of State’s office has a list of restricted words that businesses cannot include in their names, such as bank and engineer.

The ID Secretary of State’s office has a list of restricted words that businesses cannot include in their names, such as bank and engineer. Offensive words. The business name cannot include words that are deemed grossly offensive.

Checking domain name availability

Once you've performed an Idaho entity search, check the domain availability to determine if your business name has an online presence. This step is important because you'll want your business name to match your website name so that your company is easily searchable online.

Search your business name on domain sites like GoDaddy.com, GoogleDomains.com, or LegalZoom's Domain Management. Also, check if any businesses share your name on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Conducting a trademark search

The last step in your Idaho LL search involves searching existing trademarks so you can select a unique business name and avoid trademark infringements.

The Idaho business lookup state website has a trademark search option. However, you can also search for registered trademarks via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark search system or let LegalZoom conduct a trademark search for you.

Next steps to start your business in ID

Once you've conducted a business name search and selected a compliant business name, follow these next steps to start your business:

Register your business name and entity with the Secretary of State.

Apply for applicable business licenses and permits. Idaho doesn't have a state business license, but depending on your business operations and location, you may need to file with the local city clerk's office or relevant licensing agencies.

Consider registering your trademark with the state or USPTO to help protect your brand's identity.

Register your domain so that your business name matches your website address.

Idaho business entity searches made easy

Conducting an ID entity search is just one of the many steps associated with forming a business in the state. There is a lot to juggle, from choosing a business name and searching trademarks to checking domains and filing the appropriate documents with the state, and that's where our business services can help.

Our business formation services oversee the entire process, ensuring you have everything you need to start your own business in Idaho.

FAQs

To learn more about Idaho business formation, review our FAQs.

How do I find out if a business name is taken in Idaho?

You can use the Idaho LLC lookup feature on the ID Secretary of State website to run a name search. This database shows all the existing business names in the state.

Why do I need to select a unique business name?

Selecting a unique business name helps distinguish your business from other existing businesses. A distinct name also helps avoid confusion and legal action. For example, if you select a business name that is already trademarked within the state, that trademarked business could file a lawsuit against you for trademark infringement.

Do I need a business name to register my business in Idaho?

Yes, you must select a business name that adheres to state guidelines to register your business with the state. If your business name doesn't comply with the legal requirements, the Idaho Secretary of State won't approve your application.

How do I register my business in Idaho?

Register your business name and entity with the Idaho Secretary of State's office. In doing so, you may need to hire a registered agent, such as LegalZoom, to oversee and process government correspondence.