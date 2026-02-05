Connecticut Registered Agent: Complete 2026 Guide

What is a registered agent in Connecticut?

A registered agent in Connecticut acts as a liaison between businesses and the state. The individual registered agent or company must receive official government mail, legal notices, and other business-related mail, then forward these documents to the business in a timely manner.

According to Connecticut Statute § 33-660 , any entity that must file an annual report must also maintain a registered agent. This includes the following types of business entities:

Corporations

Nonprofit corporations

Limited liability companies (LLCs)

Limited partnerships

Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)

Foreign entities authorized to operate in Connecticut

What are Connecticut's legal requirements for registered agents?

Connecticut registered agent requirements are similar to eligibility criteria in other states:

Can be an individual 18 years or older who is a resident of Connecticut

Can be a domestic corporation, LLC, LLP, or statutory trust, or it may be a foreign entity that’s authorized to do business in the state

Must maintain a physical street address in the state (P.O. boxes are not acceptable)

Must be available at the registered office address during normal business hours (typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday)

Must provide consent in writing to serve as registered agent (they have to sign your formation paperwork or Change of Agent form

An interesting allowance with Connecticut law is that foreign entities can designate the Secretary of State as their registered agent. This means that the Secretary of State will receive service of process and forward official mail and notices to the foreign business. While this can save businesses money, delivery of service of process and other official mail can take up to two days and may only be provided by mail (not digitally). Choosing a registered agent that is dedicated to the role may be the best option.

What documents will your Connecticut registered agent receive?

Registered agents can receive various types of legal notices and official mail, such as the following:

Service of process, including lawsuit notifications, subpoenas, summons, complaints

Compliance notices, reminders, and correspondence from the Connecticut Secretary of State

Official correspondence from other state agencies, such as the Connecticut Department of Revenue

Other business-related mail that is sent to the registered office address

Most of your general business mail, such as banking statements, vendor communications, and local government correspondence, will be sent to your business address—not your registered agent’s office address.

Can I be my own registered agent in Connecticut?

Yes, you can be your own registered agent in Connecticut. You could even designate a corporate officer, LLC member, business partner, family member, or friend. Whomever you choose must follow the legal requirements: You must be 18 years of age or older, be a resident of the state, and have an office at a physical street address (not a P.O. box).

What are the advantages of being your own registered agent in Connecticut?

The clear benefit of serving in the registered agent role yourself is cost savings, as you don’t have to pay someone else or a professional registered agent company to take on the role. Plus, you’ll receive documents as they arrive rather than waiting for them to be forwarded, which can give you peace of mind that certain matters will be taken care of immediately.

What are the disadvantages of being your own registered agent in CT?

While saving money and having immediate document receipt is enticing for some business owners, designating yourself as a registered agent can have some significant drawbacks: