Connecticut Registered Agent: Complete 2026 Guide

Launching a business in The Constitution State requires different types of formation paperwork and complete compliance with various state laws. One such requirement is ensuring that you have a Connecticut registered agent throughout the tenure of your business, whether you’ve started a Connecticut LLC, Connecticut corporation, or other type of business entity.
But keeping track of state laws can be cumbersome, especially for busy business owners. This guide is a one-stop shop for helping you understand what exactly a registered agent does, who can be a registered agent, when to hire a service versus do it yourself, and more, along with answers to common questions about registered agents in Connecticut. We’ll briefly cover specific state statutes and direct you to the forms and government information you need to stay in compliance with Connecticut requirements.
What is a registered agent in Connecticut?
A registered agent in Connecticut acts as a liaison between businesses and the state. The individual registered agent or company must receive official government mail, legal notices, and other business-related mail, then forward these documents to the business in a timely manner.
According to Connecticut Statute § 33-660, any entity that must file an annual report must also maintain a registered agent. This includes the following types of business entities:
- Corporations
- Nonprofit corporations
- Limited liability companies (LLCs)
- Limited partnerships
- Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)
- Foreign entities authorized to operate in Connecticut
What are Connecticut's legal requirements for registered agents?
Connecticut registered agent requirements are similar to eligibility criteria in other states:
- Can be an individual 18 years or older who is a resident of Connecticut
- Can be a domestic corporation, LLC, LLP, or statutory trust, or it may be a foreign entity that’s authorized to do business in the state
- Must maintain a physical street address in the state (P.O. boxes are not acceptable)
- Must be available at the registered office address during normal business hours (typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Must provide consent in writing to serve as registered agent (they have to sign your formation paperwork or Change of Agent form
An interesting allowance with Connecticut law is that foreign entities can designate the Secretary of State as their registered agent. This means that the Secretary of State will receive service of process and forward official mail and notices to the foreign business. While this can save businesses money, delivery of service of process and other official mail can take up to two days and may only be provided by mail (not digitally). Choosing a registered agent that is dedicated to the role may be the best option.
What documents will your Connecticut registered agent receive?
Registered agents can receive various types of legal notices and official mail, such as the following:
- Service of process, including lawsuit notifications, subpoenas, summons, complaints
- Compliance notices, reminders, and correspondence from the Connecticut Secretary of State
- Official correspondence from other state agencies, such as the Connecticut Department of Revenue
- Other business-related mail that is sent to the registered office address
Most of your general business mail, such as banking statements, vendor communications, and local government correspondence, will be sent to your business address—not your registered agent’s office address.
Can I be my own registered agent in Connecticut?
Yes, you can be your own registered agent in Connecticut. You could even designate a corporate officer, LLC member, business partner, family member, or friend. Whomever you choose must follow the legal requirements: You must be 18 years of age or older, be a resident of the state, and have an office at a physical street address (not a P.O. box).
What are the advantages of being your own registered agent in Connecticut?
The clear benefit of serving in the registered agent role yourself is cost savings, as you don’t have to pay someone else or a professional registered agent company to take on the role. Plus, you’ll receive documents as they arrive rather than waiting for them to be forwarded, which can give you peace of mind that certain matters will be taken care of immediately.
What are the disadvantages of being your own registered agent in CT?
While saving money and having immediate document receipt is enticing for some business owners, designating yourself as a registered agent can have some significant drawbacks:
- Your business and residence addresses become public record.
- If you move your business or residence to a different address, you’ll have to file a Change of Agent’s Address form and pay a filing fee of $50.
- You have to be physically present at the registered office address (whether that’s your business or home) during regular business hours.
- You risk missing important documents if you’re unavailable or traveling.
- You could be served legal documents in front of clients and employees.
- You won’t be able to take advantage of all the services that professional registered agents provide.
When should Connecticut business owners consider being their own agent?
When it comes time to designate a registered agent, it’s recommended that you only consider doing it yourself if:
- You’re comfortable with your residential address being disclosed and made part of the public record.
- You have a limited budget that doesn’t allow for hiring a registered agent service.
- You’re always at the registered office address on file during business hours and don’t have any plans to take personal time off.
If these criteria don’t apply or you’re not comfortable with making these commitments, go with a professional registered agent service like LegalZoom. Our Connecticut registered agent services take several tasks off your already full plate, allowing you to focus on running your business. Enjoy timely reminders and alerts, secure online document storage, and more.
How much does a registered agent cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut registered agent costs can range anywhere from $100 to $300 per year. Of course, prices may vary depending on the registered agent company, what features it offers, and any hidden fees.
On the lower end, basic Connecticut registered agent services may only provide a registered agent in one state and only forward legal and government mail to your business’ mailing address. Premium services may offer a variety of helpful features:
- Same-day scanning
- Compliance alerts and timely reminders
- Both mail forwarding and digital scanning
- Discounts for using the service for multiple states
- Junk mail filtering
- Document uploads to cloud storage for anytime online access
While premium Connecticut registered agent services are a bit more expensive than basic services, the additional features they offer can help keep upcoming deadlines on track and ensure that timely alerts are sent.
How do you choose the best registered agent service in Connecticut?
Choosing a reliable registered agent service in Connecticut is an important step in your business formation process. After all, this is the service that will help ensure you receive important legal and government mail quickly so that you can take care of business matters and keep your company in compliance.
Here are top features to look for and questions to ask a registered agent service before hiring them.
What features should you look for in a Connecticut registered agent?
- Same-day document scanning and electronic delivery
- Secure online portal for 24/7 document access
- Notifications about upcoming compliance deadlines (such as for your Connecticut annual report)
- Junk mail filtering
- Responsive customer support with business formation expertise
- Clear pricing with no hidden fees (such as cancellation fees, document scanning limits, and so on)
- Multistate registered agent services
- Sign-on perks, such as one free year, discounted services, or additional features to try during first year
How do you appoint a registered agent in Connecticut?
Once you choose a registered agent, follow these filing processes for designating them on your formation paperwork or changing registered agents later on.
How do you designate a registered agent when forming a Connecticut business?
When forming your business in Connecticut, you’ll complete and submit formation paperwork to officially register your company with the Secretary of State. For example, Connecticut LLCs fill out a certificate of organization and corporations fill out a certificate of incorporation. These documents are where you’ll appoint your first registered agent.
Here are the steps to complete both your certificate of incorporation and organization:
- File online through a CT.gov account or access the PDF forms: certificate of incorporation and certificate of organization.
- Provide registered agent information in section 6 of the certificate of incorporation or section 4 of the certificate of organization.
- Ensure that the designated registered agent provides their signature to accept the appointment.
- Fill out all other required sections of the form.
- Pay the $120 filing fee either online or via check (for hard copies).
Mailing address for hard copies:
Business Services Division
Connecticut Secretary of the State
P.O. Box 150470
Hartford, CT 06115-0470
Address for in-person delivery:
Business Services Division
Connecticut Secretary of the State
165 Capitol Avenue, Suite 1000
Hartford, CT 06106
The fastest filing method is through your CT.gov online account, as most business filings are automatically accepted. Paper document filings may take longer to process.
How do you change your registered agent in Connecticut?
Changing a registered agent in Connecticut is fairly straightforward—you need only to submit the Change of Agent form and pay the filing fee to the Secretary of State.
- Change your agent online through your CT.gov account or download and fill out the PDF form.
- Fill in every section, ensuring that the new registered agent information and signature are provided in section 2.
- Pay the filing fee ($20 for nonprofits and $50 for all other entities) either online or via check (for hard copies).
- Submit the form online through your CT.gov online account, or mail or deliver the form and payment in person to the applicable Secretary of State address provided above.
What happens if you don't have a registered agent in Connecticut?
A Connecticut registered agent is crucial for more than just your peace of mind. Here’s what might happen if you don’t designate or keep a registered agent for your business:
- The Secretary of State will reject your business formation filing if no registered agent has been designated.
- Service of process may be delivered to your place of business, potentially resulting in clients or employees witnessing legal action taken upon your company.
- Legal deadlines might be missed, resulting in default judgments in lawsuits.
- The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business.
- If your business is dissolved, you can’t legally operate in the state until reinstated. Reinstatement requires additional paperwork and paying state fees.
- You may be unable to secure a certificate of existence (also called a certificate of good standing in other states), which can affect your ability to secure loans and enter into contracts.
Avoid these penalties by ensuring that you have a registered agent for your business at all times.
How does LegalZoom's Connecticut registered agent service work?
LegalZoom’s registered agent service is a top choice for Connecticut businesses to stay in compliance with state law and provide you peace of mind that you won’t miss important government and legal mail. Here’s what sets us apart from competitors:
- Connecticut address. We provide a local presence, with a registered office address in both Cheshire and Westport. One of these addresses will be listed on your paperwork to protect your privacy.
- Timely notifications of service of process. Email alerts for time-sensitive legal documents are sent promptly, along with a postcard mailed to your address on file.
- Immediate scanning. You’ll get same-day document scanning and uploads to a secure cloud storage site so you can have 24/7 online access to documents.
- Annual report reminders. We’ll email you reminders for upcoming Connecticut annual report deadlines for your LLC, corporation, or other business entity.
- Paperwork completion. We’ll help you complete the registered agent portion of your formation paperwork, and we’ll even file a Connecticut Change of Agent form for you and pay the filing fee.
- Access to other LegalZoom services. Need assistance with legal matters, filing annual reports, foreign qualification, or a range of other business tasks? Integrate our registered agent service with other corporation and LLC services we offer for comprehensive business support.
- Affordable pricing. Enjoy affordable, transparent pricing, at just $249 per year for all the services we provide. No hidden fees, and no surprises.
LegalZoom’s Connecticut registered agent service protects your privacy, frees up your time, and gives you a sense of security knowing that no important document will be missed.
Connecticut registered agent FAQs
Do foreign LLCs need a registered agent in Connecticut?
Yes. Any foreign LLC registering to do business in Connecticut must appoint a Connecticut registered agent on their Foreign Registration Statement. The agent must have a Connecticut business and mailing address and meet the same registered agent requirements as domestic corporations, LLCs, and other entities.
Can a registered agent be a P.O. box in Connecticut?
No, Connecticut law requires the registered agent's business address to be a physical street address because this is where legal documents will be served. However, their mailing address (where non-legal correspondence is sent) can be a P.O. box.
What's the difference between a registered agent and a registered office in Connecticut?
A registered agent is the person or company designated to receive legal documents and mail from state agencies. A registered office is the physical address where the agent receives legal documents.
How quickly can you set up a registered agent in Connecticut?
The amount of time it takes to set up a Connecticut registered agent depends on the individual or service. With LegalZoom, you receive your registered agent address immediately upon signup. We’ll then help you file your corporation or LLC formation documents with the state when you’re ready.
What happens if your registered agent moves or closes in Connecticut?
There are two ways of handling this, depending on if you’re serving as your company’s registered agent or if you’ve hired a professional registered agent service.
If you’re serving in the role yourself, you’re in charge of updating a change of address with the Connecticut Secretary of State. File the Change of Agent’s Address form either online through your CT.gov account or by downloading and delivering or mailing the PDF form to the appropriate address listed above.
The document filing fee for the Change of Agent’s Address form is $20 for limited partnerships and nonprofits and $50 for all other entities.
Professional services handle address updates automatically for all represented clients. So, if your professional Connecticut registered agent service changes their business or mailing address, they must notify the Secretary of State within 30 days of the address change by supplying the correct form.
Does Connecticut require registered agent consent in writing?
Yes, Connecticut requires the registered agent to sign a business’ formation paperwork or Change of Agent form to accept the appointment. Professional Connecticut registered agent services often provide pre-signed forms to streamline this requirement.