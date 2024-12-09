How to File a Connecticut Annual Report

Updated on: December 9, 2024 · 6 min read

If you own a business in Connecticut, you may be required to file an annual report to stay in good standing with the state. This report helps the state's office monitor existing businesses and maintain updated information about them.

How do you know if this state requirement applies to your company? And what are you supposed to include in the report? Follow along to learn everything you need to know about complying with the CT annual report filing requirements.

What is an annual report?

Connecticut, like most states, requires businesses to file an annual report to legally operate. This report provides basic information about the business, proving that it still exists and is in good standing to help the Secretary of State's office maintain accurate business records.

The Connecticut Secretary of State requires all corporations, non-stock corporations, nonprofits, limited liability corporations (LLCs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and limited partnerships (LPs) to submit annual reports. Those exempt from annual reports include sole proprietors and general partnerships.

What information must a CT annual report contain?

Unlike other annual reports, a Connecticut annual report doesn't require you to provide any financial information about your business. Instead of tracking your financial performance, this report simply aims to gather updated information about your business structure and contact details.

Therefore, you only need to include basic information in this annual report, such as the following:

Business name and business ID number

Principal office address and business email address

Mailing address (if different from office address)

Names and addresses of senior officers, directors, members, or managers

Registered agent's name and address

North American Industry Classification (NAICS) code

Foreign entity information (if applicable)

Who qualifies as a senior officer?

You'll be asked to provide information about senior officers on your annual report. A senior officer is a high-ranking member of your company, such as a president, vice president, chief executive officer, or chief financial executive officer.

Who qualifies as a director?

You also may provide information regarding the directors of your company, but depending on your entity type, you may or may not have a director.

For example, LLCs and LPs don't typically have directors because those who oversee the business are usually called managers or general partners. However, corporations do have directors, as they refer to the individuals shareholders elect to sit on the board.

How to file your Connecticut annual report in 3 steps

Now, let's review the steps for filing your annual report in Connecticut.

Step 1: Gather the necessary information

First, you need to obtain the information that you'll provide in your annual report.

This includes basic information about your business, such as your business name, business ID number, and street address, along with the contact information for your registered agent and your company's directors, managers, and/or members. You'll also need to track down the NAICS code used to classify your business.

Step 2: Go to Connecticut’s business services website

CT Secretary of State annual report forms are filed online at Business.CT.gov. Once you've arrived on the website, click on "Services" in the navigation bar and you'll see the "File annual report" option. Clicking here will bring you to the annual reports page.

If you don't already have a CT.gov account, you'll need to create one before you can access the annual report.

If you are unable to file online, contact the Secretary of State's office to request a special waiver to submit it by mail.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

Once you've accessed the annual report online filing portal, begin filling out the fields with the information you gathered.

When you've completed the form, sign it, pay the filing fee, and submit it through the online portal.

How to file a Connecticut annual report with LegalZoom

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Connecticut?

The filing fees for Connecticut annual reports depend on your specific business type.

Domestic corporations must pay $150, while domestic non-stock corporations pay $50. All other domestic businesses, including LLCs, LLPs, and LPs, are required to pay an $80 filing fee.

The filing fees are the same for the foreign version of these entities, except for foreign corporations, which are required to pay a $435 filing fee. In this case, foreign businesses refer to companies that were established in other jurisdictions but have registered to legally operate in Connecticut.

When is the deadline to submit a Connecticut annual report?

Annual report due dates vary by entity type.

If you have established an LLC, you must submit your annual report by March 31.

Aside from that, all other business types—including corporations, LLPs, and LPs—have until the last business day of the anniversary month when they registered as a business. For instance, if you registered your corporation on May 2, 2024, your annual report would be due by May 31, 2025.

Not sure when you registered your business? You can conduct a business entity search for your company on the Secretary of State's website to determine your registration date.

What are the penalties for not filing an annual report in Connecticut?

The good news is that the state doesn't charge late fees if you fail to submit by the annual report deadline. However, there are consequences of not filing that could negatively impact your business.

If the Connecticut Secretary of State does not receive your annual report, it may dissolve your business. This means the state will legally terminate your business, and you can no longer operate under your business's name in the state.

The state may also prevent you from acquiring a certificate of legal existence or good standing if you don't file your annual report. Financial institutions often require this certificate for certain financial transactions, like applying for a loan or opening a business bank account, so without one, your business may face difficulties.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Connecticut?

There are multiple entities that must file annual reports.

If you run a corporation, non-stock corporation, LLC, LLP, LP, or nonprofit in Connecticut, you must file an annual report.

The only businesses exempt from filing annual reports in Connecticut include sole proprietorships and general partnerships.

FAQs

Can you submit an annual report early?

The Business Services Division will send annual report reminders roughly one month before they're due. At this point, you can submit the annual report and pay the fee any time before the deadline.

Do I need to pay a franchise tax in Connecticut?

No, Connecticut does not have a franchise tax. However, if you run a corporation, you are responsible for paying the Connecticut Corporation Business Tax. The state imposes a 7.5% tax on corporate income.

Can you file an annual report by mail?

You can only file an annual report if you request and receive a waiver from the Connecticut Business Services Division. Otherwise, you must file your report online.

Do nonprofits need to file an annual report in Connecticut?

Yes, nonprofits are among the businesses that are required to file annual reports in the state. They must pay the $50 filing fee and submit the report by the last day of the anniversary month of their initial business registration.