Arkansas Registered Agent: A 2026 Guide to State Requirements, Costs & More

How long does it take to change a registered agent in Arkansas?

That depends on how you file. The Arkansas Secretary of State typically processes online filings that day. For paper forms, they usually process within two business days once the SoS receives your application.

What happens if I don't have a registered agent in Arkansas?

Without a registered agent, you may not be able to register your business entity with the state. That said, according to Arkansas code, the Secretary of State will act as the registered agent for businesses that fail to appoint one. However, the Secretary of State will simply forward a copy of any important notices to the business' principal office.

If those documents get lost in the mail, your business could risk missing an important deadline. For example, if an annual report reminder gets lost in the mail and your business misses the filing deadline, it could face a penalty payment or even lose its good standing in the state.

Can my Arkansas business be sued without a registered agent?

Yes, your business can still face lawsuits without a registered agent. In this case, the Secretary of State will receive the lawsuit on behalf of your business and forward a copy to its principal office. However, there may be a higher risk of the documents getting lost in the mail if you haven't received a notification to look out for them.

How do I find a company's registered agent in Arkansas?

Registered agent information is publicly available through the Arkansas Secretary of State website. The easiest way to find a specific company's registered agent is to conduct an Arkansas business search.

Navigate to the SoS website, scroll down until you see "Business Search," and click to access the business entity records. This should take you to a separate page where you can search the name of a business. If the company is or was recently active in the state, it should pop up. Click on the name of the business to access its basic details, such as its registered agent and registered office address.

Keep in mind, you don't have to fill out every field to conduct a search. Provide at least one search term, such as the name of the business or even just the entity type, and it will pull up a list of records.

What is a commercial registered agent in Arkansas?

In Arkansas, a commercial registered agent is an individual or entity that's in the business of being a registered agent. In other words, they're a professional whose work is to provide registered agent services. Arkansas requires agents to file a commercial registered agent registration form with the Secretary of State to use this designation.

In contrast, a noncommercial agent is generally an individual that meets Arkansas requirements and simply agrees to perform the role. Businesses can choose to appoint a commercial or noncommercial agent depending on how much privacy, flexibility, and reliability they need.

What are the benefits of using a commercial registered agent service?

Here are some of the main benefits of working with a professional registered agent service:

Privacy. Because registered agent information becomes public knowledge, companies may choose to work with a commercial service to avoid publishing their street address, especially as a home business.

Credibility. A company may choose to use a registered agent service to avoid having a lawsuit served at their place of business. This helps ensure customers don't witness the interaction.

Reliability. With a professional service, business owners can rest assured knowing there's someone keeping track of legal and official documents who'll notify them when something important arrives.

Flexibility. Business owners that work with a commercial registered agent don't have to worry about being available at their Arkansas office during regular business hours. They're free to use their time however is best for them and their business.

How do I choose the best registered agent service in Arkansas?

Look for a registered agent service that's going to make it easiest for you to focus on running your business and still meet Arkansas compliance requirements.

LegalZoom can help you form your business and support you every step of the way, from compliance management to business attorney plans and more.

Frequently asked questions about Arkansas registered agents

Do I need a registered agent if I live in Arkansas?

Yes, you need a registered agent if you want to form a business entity in Arkansas, regardless of your residency.

Can I use a P.O. box for my registered agent address in Arkansas?

No, the Arkansas Secretary of State doesn't accept P.O. boxes for your registered agent address. Your agent needs to provide a physical street address in Arkansas.

What happens if my registered agent resigns in Arkansas?

If your registered agent resigns in Arkansas, you can appoint a new registered agent. Simply file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent Information form with the Secretary of State either online or by mail. There's no charge to file this form.

Can I change my registered agent online in Arkansas?

Yes, you can change your registered agent online through the Arkansas Secretary of State's filing portal.

Does Arkansas require annual registered agent renewal?

Technically, no, Arkansas doesn't require you to renew your registered agent annually. However, the state does require businesses to file an annual report that includes updating your registered agent information, even if there's been no change.

Can a registered agent in Arkansas also be a member or officer?

Yes, your registered agent can be a member or officer of your company as long as the person who holds the position meets Arkansas requirements.