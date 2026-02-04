Arkansas Registered Agent: A 2026 Guide to State Requirements, Costs & More

For Arkansas corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), and other business entities, maintaining a registered agent is a necessary part of state compliance. However, the right agent can also make navigating state requirements much easier, especially if you work with a professional registered agent service.
Learn who can be an Arkansas registered agent, why you need one, and how to choose the best agent for your business.
What is a registered agent in Arkansas?
A registered agent is an individual or entity that you appoint to receive legal and official notices on behalf of your business. Think of this role as a liaison between your company and official bodies that need to reach it. Their main task is to make sure you're promptly aware of any service of process (delivery of legal documents) or other notices that could impact your business' legal standing.
Arkansas requires all corporations, LLCs, and other registered business entities to maintain a registered agent with an office in the state, called the registered office. Agents can be commercial or noncommercial:
- A commercial registered agent is one that’s registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State (SoS) to provide professional registered agent services.
- A noncommercial registered agent is anyone whom you appoint to take on the role that isn't registered as a commercial agent with the SoS.
For example, you may appoint yourself or an office in your company, such as the secretary, to take on the role. However, many corporations use a professional service.
What does an Arkansas registered agent actually do?
These are a registered agent's main responsibilities:
- Maintain a registered office with a physical street address in Arkansas
- Be available at the registered office during normal business hours (typically Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to accept service of process and official mail for your business
- Forward important documents to your business as soon as possible
- Ensure you know about any time-sensitive notices, such as lawsuits or Arkansas annual report reminders
That said, a professional registered agent service like LegalZoom also offers additional services. Here are some things we do:
- Alert you when we receive important mail for you
- Scan and upload documents for you to access on your online account from anywhere
- Send email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar
- Provide unlimited cloud storage for all your business documents
- Handle all the necessary paperwork to switch registered agents and cover state fees
LegalZoom also offers other convenient services, such as a virtual mailbox, which can help take other tasks, like paper shredding and check depositing, off your plate.
Who can be a registered agent in Arkansas?
A registered agent in Arkansas can be either an adult individual or a domestic or foreign business entity. They can also be a commercial (professional) registered agent or not. But, they need to meet these Arkansas requirements:
- Registered agents must have an office in Arkansas with a physical street address (not a P.O. box).
- They must be regularly available at their Arkansas office to receive documents.
- Commercial registered agents must file with the Arkansas Secretary of State to become part of the SoS' commercial registered agent listing.
- Names of commercial registered agents need to be noticeably different from all other listed commercial agents.
Can I be my own registered agent in Arkansas?
Yes, you or another officer in your company can be your own registered agent. However, it's important to note that you'll always need to be available during normal business hours at your Arkansas office to receive mail. You'll also need to make your office address available to the public, so that individuals serving lawsuits or delivering official mail know where to reach you.
Because of these requirements, many Arkansas LLCs and corporations choose to work with a registered agent service. Foreign LLCs and corporations especially can benefit from working with a registered agent service that'll be reliably available in the state to receive any important documents.
Can a business entity serve as its own registered agent?
No, a business entity can't serve as its own registered agent. Arkansas requires businesses to appoint a distinct individual or entity to take on this role. This helps to ensure that there's someone reliably available to receive documents.
How much does a registered agent cost in Arkansas?
Registered agent services can cost anywhere from around $50 to $300 annually depending on the service. Often, professional registered agents that provide more perks will charge higher fees, which may increase if you tack on additional services.
If you serve as your own registered agent, there's no direct financial cost. However, it may cost you time keeping track of official and legal documents as well as state compliance deadlines. There may also be indirect fees if you miss time-sensitive deadlines for court hearings or annual reports.
What's included in Arkansas registered agent service fees?
These are the standard services that all commercial registered agents should offer:
- Acceptance of official and legal documents on behalf of your company
- Forwarding those documents to your place of business
- Compliance reminders for upcoming annual report deadlines
Here are a few additional perks that LegalZoom offers:
- Document scanning and access to an online portal to view your mail from anywhere
- Alerts to inform you when important mail arrives
- Unlimited cloud storage to manage important documents
- Supplemental annual report filing services and other compliance coverage
How do I change my registered agent in Arkansas?
The Arkansas Secretary of State makes it relatively simple to change registered agents. You just have to file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent Information form with the SoS. You can file online by logging into the SoS filing portal, or you can fill out a paper form and mail it the the following address:
Arkansas Secretary of State
Business & Commercial Services
Victory Building
1401 W. Capitol Avenue, Suite 250
Little Rock, AR 72201
How long does it take to change a registered agent in Arkansas?
That depends on how you file. The Arkansas Secretary of State typically processes online filings that day. For paper forms, they usually process within two business days once the SoS receives your application.
What happens if I don't have a registered agent in Arkansas?
Without a registered agent, you may not be able to register your business entity with the state. That said, according to Arkansas code, the Secretary of State will act as the registered agent for businesses that fail to appoint one. However, the Secretary of State will simply forward a copy of any important notices to the business' principal office.
If those documents get lost in the mail, your business could risk missing an important deadline. For example, if an annual report reminder gets lost in the mail and your business misses the filing deadline, it could face a penalty payment or even lose its good standing in the state.
Can my Arkansas business be sued without a registered agent?
Yes, your business can still face lawsuits without a registered agent. In this case, the Secretary of State will receive the lawsuit on behalf of your business and forward a copy to its principal office. However, there may be a higher risk of the documents getting lost in the mail if you haven't received a notification to look out for them.
How do I find a company's registered agent in Arkansas?
Registered agent information is publicly available through the Arkansas Secretary of State website. The easiest way to find a specific company's registered agent is to conduct an Arkansas business search.
- Navigate to the SoS website, scroll down until you see "Business Search," and click to access the business entity records.
- This should take you to a separate page where you can search the name of a business.
- If the company is or was recently active in the state, it should pop up. Click on the name of the business to access its basic details, such as its registered agent and registered office address.
Keep in mind, you don't have to fill out every field to conduct a search. Provide at least one search term, such as the name of the business or even just the entity type, and it will pull up a list of records.
What is a commercial registered agent in Arkansas?
In Arkansas, a commercial registered agent is an individual or entity that's in the business of being a registered agent. In other words, they're a professional whose work is to provide registered agent services. Arkansas requires agents to file a commercial registered agent registration form with the Secretary of State to use this designation.
In contrast, a noncommercial agent is generally an individual that meets Arkansas requirements and simply agrees to perform the role. Businesses can choose to appoint a commercial or noncommercial agent depending on how much privacy, flexibility, and reliability they need.
What are the benefits of using a commercial registered agent service?
Here are some of the main benefits of working with a professional registered agent service:
- Privacy. Because registered agent information becomes public knowledge, companies may choose to work with a commercial service to avoid publishing their street address, especially as a home business.
- Credibility. A company may choose to use a registered agent service to avoid having a lawsuit served at their place of business. This helps ensure customers don't witness the interaction.
- Reliability. With a professional service, business owners can rest assured knowing there's someone keeping track of legal and official documents who'll notify them when something important arrives.
- Flexibility. Business owners that work with a commercial registered agent don't have to worry about being available at their Arkansas office during regular business hours. They're free to use their time however is best for them and their business.
How do I choose the best registered agent service in Arkansas?
Look for a registered agent service that's going to make it easiest for you to focus on running your business and still meet Arkansas compliance requirements. LegalZoom's registered agent service has an office in Rogers where we can reliably receive documents for your business, scan, and upload them to your account for immediate access from anywhere. We'll stay ahead of ongoing compliance requirements, like filing your annual report, and notify you of any changes or upcoming deadlines.
LegalZoom can help you form your business and support you every step of the way, from compliance management to business attorney plans and more.
Frequently asked questions about Arkansas registered agents
Do I need a registered agent if I live in Arkansas?
Yes, you need a registered agent if you want to form a business entity in Arkansas, regardless of your residency.
Can I use a P.O. box for my registered agent address in Arkansas?
No, the Arkansas Secretary of State doesn't accept P.O. boxes for your registered agent address. Your agent needs to provide a physical street address in Arkansas.
What happens if my registered agent resigns in Arkansas?
If your registered agent resigns in Arkansas, you can appoint a new registered agent. Simply file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent Information form with the Secretary of State either online or by mail. There's no charge to file this form.
Can I change my registered agent online in Arkansas?
Yes, you can change your registered agent online through the Arkansas Secretary of State's filing portal.
Does Arkansas require annual registered agent renewal?
Technically, no, Arkansas doesn't require you to renew your registered agent annually. However, the state does require businesses to file an annual report that includes updating your registered agent information, even if there's been no change.
Can a registered agent in Arkansas also be a member or officer?
Yes, your registered agent can be a member or officer of your company as long as the person who holds the position meets Arkansas requirements.