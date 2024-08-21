Updated on: August 21, 2024 · 7 min read

Starting a business is a big investment. However, Arkansas is considered one of the top five most affordable states for aspiring entrepreneurs. To set you up for continued success, we have created a list of state guidelines that highlight the importance of name uniqueness, ownership of business space on the web, and steps to follow trademark laws.

Thankfully, you can begin your business search from the comfort of your home using search engine tools available on the internet. These free tools are easily accessible on the Arkansas Secretary of State's website for business name availability and popular domain name search engines like Godaddy and Bluehost.

Let’s dive in and take a step-by-step look at how to conduct an Arkansas business search.

Website: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/

https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/ Phone number: (501) 682-3409; 1-888- 233-0325 (toll free)

(501) 682-3409; 1-888- 233-0325 (toll free) Office address: Victory Building, 1401 W. Capitol Avenue, Suite 250, Little Rock, AR 72201

Victory Building, 1401 W. Capitol Avenue, Suite 250, Little Rock, AR 72201 Mailing address: Arkansas Secretary of State State Capitol, Suite 256, 500 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Arkansas Secretary of State State Capitol, Suite 256, 500 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Email: corprequest@sos.arkansas.gov

Step-by-step guide to an AR SOS business search

The AR Secretary of State (SOS) website offers a user-friendly business search tool to begin a comprehensive search on business name availability. You will also find detailed information concerning the status of a registered business, filing dates, and registration contact information.

Step 1: Go to the Arkansas Secretary of State business and commercial services page

Here, you’ll find a lot of tools you can use to start and manage your Arkansas business.

Step 2: Click the business name availability link to access the business entity search engine

Use the drop-down menu to refine your search results. You can begin your search by specifying the corporation type before entering your desired business or fictitious name. You can narrow your search results even further with the business filing number, registered agent, or location.

Step 3: Review your search results

As you review your Arkansas business name search results, you will gain access to business entities in the state of Arkansas that use an identical or similar business name. You will also have the opportunity to see the location and current status of the registered business.

If you don’t find an exact match for your business name, you’ve developed a unique name idea. The next step is to search keywords from your name to identify partial matches that may be close to your name. You may be able to register a name that’s similar to another entity’s name, but you could run into confusion—and possibly even legal troubles.

Step 4: Review business registration details

If you are interested in gaining access to further detailed information concerning a specific business, you can make a selection from your business entity search results. This information will include the following:

Filing number

Filing type

Principal address

Registered agent’s address

Date filed

Officers

Why conduct an Arkansas business entity search

The Arkansas LLC Act sets forth the legal requirements for business names in the state of Arkansas. As a result, there are strict guidelines you must follow to avoid the consequences of choosing a name that’s too similar or identical to an existing business entity. Similar business names can lead to customer confusion, especially if comparable goods or services are offered.

Trademark laws are in place to protect entrepreneurs and enhance the consumer experience. Therefore, to avoid legal issues, consider contacting the Arkansas Secretary of State's Business and Commercial Service Department to confirm business name availability before registering your business. This will decrease the risk of trademark infringement.

Important naming guidelines in Arkansas

Considering the overwhelming number of existing businesses that are registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State, it may take some creativity to ensure your name is unique and distinguishable. However, beware of getting too creative—there are specific guidelines that you must follow to be in good standing with the AR SOS.

If you have decided to start a limited liability corporation, you’re required to include Limited Liability Company, Limited Company, or abbreviations such as L.L.C, LLC, L.C, or LC in your business name. If you have decided to start a corporation, you must include Corporation, Incorporated, Company, Limited, or abbreviations such as Corp., Inc., Co., or Ltd.

There are a few restricted terms you must avoid unless you have licensure and/or authorization. Terms like “bank,” “insurance,” and “healthcare” will require you to obtain and provide permits from the relevant regulatory bodies before you can use them in your business name.

Other naming considerations

Many of your customers will want to engage with your business on social media, no matter what your industry is. As you name your business, consider accounts on sites like Facebook or Instagram that may share similar or identical names.

Checking domain name availability

Once you’ve decided on a business name, run a quick search for a matching domain name for your business website. You can use domain name search tools like GoDaddy or Squarespace to search for and obtain your business domain name.

Conducting a trademark search

Similar to your unique business name, a trademark is used to identify and provide protection for a business identity. This includes logos, designs, and phrases that correspond with a brand. It’s important to conduct a trademark search to avoid trademark infringement with competitors that sell similar goods or services outside of the state. You can begin your trademark search for free by using the Arkansas registered trademark search online tool or the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark database.

Next steps to start your business in AR

After your business name is confirmed, it’s time to make it yours. First, you need to reserve your business name by submitting an Arkansas Secretary of State Application for Reservation of Entity Name. If completed online, it will cost $22.50. However, if you want physical records of your application, it will cost $25 to submit a physical application. This crucial step will reserve your business name for 120 days, which can be renewed if you need more time.

To register your business, you must name a registered agent to manage all legal documentation for registration. Some business owners serve as their own registered agents, while others prefer to hire one or use a service.

Your registered agent can be an Arkansas resident over the age of 18 or a business entity operating in the state of Arkansas. You should expect to pay about $50 for this service. Additionally, your registered agent will assist with filing to officially register your business. You will have the option to register online for $45 or submit a physical form for $50.

Trademarking your business name is not mandatory, but it is highly encouraged. The benefits of trademark registration provide added coverage that will safeguard your business branding material from logos, websites, and symbols. To apply for this added protection, you must mail or hand in your trademark application to the AR Secretary of State Business and Commercial Services Office and pay a $50 application fee.

In addition, you should register a matching domain name to maintain consistency for your business online. This will ensure that consumers can easily find your business on the web and can cost as low as $0.01 depending on your chosen domain name.

Arkansas business searches made easy

FAQs

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Arkansas?

Starting an LLC will cost between $90–$100, considering the fees associated with hiring a registered agent and registering your business with the Arkansas Secretary of State.

How can I conduct a business name search in Arkansas?

To conduct an Arkansas name search for a business entity in Arkansas, you must visit the Arkansas Secretary of State website and access the business entity search engine. You should also check for matching domain name availability to maintain consistent branding on the web.

How long does it take to register a business in Arkansas?

Processing time will vary depending on how you file your LLC or corporation. If you register your business online or in person with the Arkansas Secretary of State Business and Commercial Services, it will take three to seven business days to process. However, mailed filings will take seven to ten business days after they’ve been received.