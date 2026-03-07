Free Arkansas Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Arkansas Secretary of State records.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
Legalzoom help me set up my LLC efficiently. The instructions were simple, and I had a positive experience overall.
Legalzoom made starting my LLC fast, easy, and stress-free.
legal Zoom Concierge
legal Zoom Concierge agent, Jelly, called me and walked me through the process of selecting how I wanted to set up my LLC with through explanations. I recommend using the Legal Zoom concierge for customers not yet familiar with the process of creating and LLC.
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible.
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Find a name, launch your dream
Your company’s name should make your brand stand out. This guide will help you choose a good business name so you can register your company with the Arkansas Secretary of State and open your doors quickly.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that speaks to your company’s values and services. Avoid names that use unusual characters or that are overly complicated.
File business formation documents with the Arkansas Secretary of State. You can also reserve your business name for up to 120 days.
Registering a business in Arkansas only protects your business name within the state. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
How to Conduct an Arkansas Business Search
Before you register your business, you’ll want to make sure that your preferred business name is available for use. An Arkansas business name lookup can tell you if another company is using your name or one confusingly similar to it. If your name is in use, you’ll need to choose a different one.
Key takeaways
Check with the Arkansas Secretary of State to confirm if your chosen business name is available or if it’s already claimed by another company.
LegalZoom’s free business name search is a preliminary check for the availability of your preferred business name with the state.
The Secretary of State may reject your application if your preferred name is too similar or identical to one already in use.
Conduct a comprehensive search before filing your business’ formation documents to reduce the risk of your application being rejected.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in Arkansas.
Why conduct an Arkansas business search
Arkansas before you file for registration with the Secretary of State. If it is already in use, you’ll need to choose a different name, because the Arkansas Secretary of State will reject your registration application if your name isn’t unique.
If your application is rejected, you’ll need to choose a different name and apply again. By running an Arkansas business name check before submitting your application, you’ll reduce your risk of the application being rejected. You should run searches for similar names as well to make sure your name can't be confused with another.
Example: If “Little Rock Sweet Shop” is already registered in your region, choosing something unique like “Flour Power Bakery” could help you avoid confusion.
Who needs to conduct an Arkansas business name search
Any business that plans on operating in Arkansas should conduct a business name lookup. The entities required to register a unique name are:
Limited liability companies and corporations. In Arkansas, corporations and LLCs need to register their business with the state. As part of the process, the Secretary of State will run a business name check to see if the preferred name is already in use. Arkansas also requires LLCs and corporations to use designators like “LLC” or “Inc.” in their names.
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships also need to register their business name with the Arkansas Secretary of State. These business names must also contain the phrase “limited partnership,” “LP,” or “Ltd.” to be registered.
Nonprofits. Nonprofits must follow naming guidelines and must register with the Secretary of State to qualify for nonprofit tax incentives.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. These structures do not typically file formation documents with the Secretary of State. However, if they operate under a name different from the owners’ legal names (a "doing business as," or DBA), that name must be registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Arkansas' complete naming requirements appear in the Arkansas State Code. Read more about each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
It’s easy to run an Arkansas business name lookup with LegalZoom’s Business Name Check tool. Just type in the business name you’re considering as well as your business entity type, and our tool will search the Arkansas Secretary of State’s database for any existing corporations, nonprofits, partnerships, or LLCs using that name. If your name is available, the tool will tell you. If it’s not, you’ll be able to choose a different name and repeat the process.
The free tool only gives you a preliminary idea of whether your name is available for use in the state. You’ll also want to check state and federally registered trademarks to make sure others aren’t using the name elsewhere.
How to conduct a trademark search
Using a name in Arkansas can still infringe on a national trademark. LegalZoom makes it simple to search for matching trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. The Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Arkansas
Checking the Secretary of State’s database is a great first step in making sure your business name is available, but it’s not the only search you’ll want to run before registering your company.
USPTO trademark search
Registering your business name with the Arkansas Secretary of State only protects your business name for use in the state. Businesses in other states can use the name without infringing on your rights. However, if you trademark your business name, others can’t use your name, even if they’re in a different state.
Running a trademark search with the USPTO can help you identify names already in use and trademarked, so you can avoid those legal issues yourself. Use LegalZoom’s free, trademark search tools or run a search through the USPTO’s Trademark Center database.
LegalZoom’s free tool lets you search for nationally registered trademarks. If the search shows that another business owns a trademark for your preferred name, you’ll need to choose a different name.
Run these searches for your most important brand elements, including your:
Business name
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
You may also want to run a trademark search with the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Domain name search & social media search
Your online footprint matters just as much as your legal registration. Domain names and social media handles shape how customers find you and what they think of your brand.
Check domain availability. Check with major domain registrars like GoDaddy or NameCheap to see if your preferred name is available. Try to choose a domain name with a .com or .net ending if possible.
Search social media. Search for accounts and channels that use your preferred name or a close variation of your name on all social platforms that you think you’ll use for your business. This could include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Use search engines. Search for your preferred business name and close variations on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. If another company is using your name or a close variation, you’ll want to choose something else.
Run these searches before you register your business so you can build consistency for your brand both online and offline.
What to do after an Arkansas business name lookup
Once you know that your business name is available, you can register your business with the state.
Register your name with the Arkansas Secretary of State or reserve your name if you need more time. A business formation service like LegalZoom can help you start your Arkansas business with confidence.
Register trademarks for any slogans, names, logos, or symbols you want to use. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO. 1
Register a DBA if you want to use a different name than the one you registered with the Secretary of State. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can handle the paperwork for you.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about an Arkansas business
There are several different ways to find information about businesses in Arkansas. The types of searches you do will depend on the information that you’re looking for.
Searching with an employer identification number (EIN)
Searching for a company using its employer identification number can be helpful if you’re trying to get details about the company’s financial state or business credit score. These searches are only necessary in certain scenarios.
Third-party services: Companies like Dun & Bradstreet let you search for a company with an EIN for a fee.
Credit bureaus: You can research and identify companies using their EINs through credit bureaus. For example, an Experian Business Credit Report allows you to check a company’s financial and legal standing before partnering with them or using their services.
EIN searches may be helpful if you’re doing due diligence before investing in a company or you’re considering partnering with a certain company.
Contacting the registered agent
All LLCs and corporations must have an active registered agent to act as a point of contact for all legal communications. If you have the name of a registered agent, you can search the Secretary of State’s database for that agent.
Step 1: Find the agent. Use the Secretary of State’s search tool to search for an agent. All you need is the agent’s first or last name. Enter the information into the tool to pull up a list of registered agents with that name.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You can contact the registered agent if you have legal business with a company or would like more information about the business.
These searches are typically only needed if you’re trying to send legal documents to a business.
Frequently asked questions
Does an Arkansas business name lookup guarantee that my name is available?
No, Arkansas business name searches don’t guarantee that your preferred name will be available, but they give you a good idea of the names that are registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State. To have more certainty, you’ll need to run a trademark search to make sure your name isn’t already trademarked elsewhere. If someone owns the trademark, you’ll likely want to come up with a different business name.
Can I reserve my name in Arkansas before I’m ready to open my business?
You can reserve your business name with the Secretary of State for 120 days. Reservation costs $22.50 if you file online and $25 if you file by mail. You can renew your reservation for another 120 days if needed.
What happens if I choose a name that’s already in use in Arkansas?
If you apply to register a business with a name that’s already on file with the Secretary of State, your registration will be rejected, and you’ll have to start over with a different name. Run an Arkansas business name lookup before submitting your registration documentation. This way, you’ll know that the name you’re using is unique and is more likely to be approved.
How can I run an Arkansas business name search?
You can search for business names directly through the Secretary of State’s website or use a free tool like LegalZoom’s Business Name Check tool. With our tool, you can search for as many names as you want for free.
Get helpful tips and information
