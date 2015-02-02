How to form an Arkansas partnership

Going into business with others can be a great way to share responsibilities, start-up costs, and profits. Find out more about how to start a partnership in Arkansas with this easy to follow guide.
In Arkansas, business owners can decide whether to do business under a number of legal structures. If you are creating a business with other people, you may consider forming a partnership.
Partnerships can be created informally or formally when two or more people want to come together to run a business. There are both advantages and drawbacks to creating a partnership. In Arkansas, business owners have four different types of partnerships to choose from.
Partnerships are typically considered pass-through entities in Arkansas, meaning the profits and losses from the partnership are reflected in the personal income taxes of the partners. The partnership itself doesn’t file corporate taxes. The IRS has useful information on the federal tax requirements for partnerships.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Liability refers to how many of your personal assets are able to be seized when the business has to settle a debt. The reverse is true as well, meaning your business assets may be used to settle your personal debts.
The types of partnerships offered in Arkansas are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
Liability of partners: General partnerships offer no liability protection for their owners. This means that the personal assets of the partners can be seized through debt collection or in other civil actions initiated against the partnership itself. Likewise, the partners’ personal debts may affect the partnership’s assets—there is no separation between the partners’ personal assets and the partnership.
Tax overview: GPs in Arkansas are required to file informational returns both with the IRS and the state’s Income Tax Division. The money made or lost by the partnership is shared among the partners on their individual personal tax returns in accordance with their partnership agreement.
Liability of partners: Limited partnerships have two types of participants, general partners and limited partners. General partners in an LP are liable for the debts of the partnership, but the limited partners gain protection from the partnership’s liability. Limited partners are only liable for the amount they invested into the partnership. For their added risk, general partners have control over the day-to-day operations of the business.
Limited partnerships are usually formed when outsider investors are needed to get the business going. These partners are usually the limited partners, or silent partners, that do not control the business operations but are protected from the business’ liabilities.
Tax overview: LPs are treated the same way as GPs for tax purposes, with individual partners sharing the profits and losses from the partnership on their individual income tax returns, based on the partnership agreement.
LPs must file informational tax returns with both the IRS and the Arkansas Income Tax Division (AITD) in addition to filing a yearly report with the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Liability of partners: A limited liability partnership provides the business owners with personal liability protection for the debts of the business and the errors of the other partners. This means the partners’ personal assets can’t be easily seized to settle a business debt. It also means the partners’ personal finances may not as easily affect their business.
Tax overview: In Arkansas, LLPs must file informational tax returns with both the IRS and the AITD. LLPs must also file an annual report with the Secretary of State for Arkansas.
Liability of partners: Limited liability limited partnerships limit the liability of the general partners for actions taken by other people within the partnership. These types of partnerships are used in professions where extreme cases of liability are accepted as part of the practice, such as medicine or law.
Tax overview: LLLPs must complete and file an annual report with the Arkansas Secretary of State in addition to a yearly informational return with the IRS and Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration.
If you need additional taxation choices or greater protection from personal liability, you may want to consider forming a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC business structure combines many of the advantages of partnerships while offering greater flexibility in tax structures. On the downside, they often require more effort to maintain than a partnership but even then, they are known for their simplicity.
If you decide to form a partnership in Arkansas, there are a few mandatory steps to go through in order to properly create the partnership.
You may name your business almost anything you want, so long as the name has not already been taken by another business.
It’s important to bear in mind that your business name must also contain information on the type of entity it is. For example, a limited liability partnership named “ABC Widget Manufacturing” would be called “ABC Widget Manufacturing, LLP.”
You can also search to see if someone is already using the name you want by using the state of Arkansas’ Secretary of State’s Trademark database. If the name you want to use is available, you can file it with the Secretary of State. This prevents other businesses from potentially stealing your name or trying to ride your coattails to success.
In Arkansas, all partnerships except for general partnerships require the appropriate paperwork to be filed along with the current filing fee.
Partnerships with employees should obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Even if your partnership isn’t hiring employees, an EIN is often required to open bank accounts.
Some businesses require additional licenses from the state in order to operate, such as a license to sell alcoholic beverages. Further taxes may be required as well, depending on your business.
Once you have your appropriate certificate back from the Secretary of State, you can start doing business in Arkansas. Every new business should consider:
With the right type of partnership structure, the sky's the limit as to how far you and your partners can take the business.
