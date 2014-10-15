Is a limited partnership right for my business?

Whenever two or more persons go into business together, they need to determine the best way to organize the business, and often a limited partnership offers the right structure while avoiding personal liability.
Find out more about Forming a Partnership
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: February 27, 2023 · 4 min read
When two or more people form a business, they can choose to structure the company as a partnership, corporation, or limited liability company (LLC). A limited partnership is a special kind of partnership that is useful in certain situations.
Here's an overview of limited partnerships that will help you understand how a limited partnership is structured, its advantages and disadvantages, and how to create one.
A big concern for business owners is the extent of their personal liability for the debts of the business. Any business can incur various types of debts, such as from borrowing money to finance operations, purchasing goods and services on credit, owing wages to employees, tax obligations, and lawsuit judgments. But what happens if the business is unable to pay its debts?
Business assets are the first source for debt payment. If the business does not have sufficient assets to pay its debts, creditors will seek payment from the owners' personal assets. This means that creditors may go after the owners' personal bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, investments, and other property. This is called personal liability.
Thus, business owners want to limit their personal liability for the debts of the company. Such a limitation of liability is one of the primary purposes of organizing a business as a limited partnership, corporation, or LLC.
Understanding limited partnerships requires an understanding of general partnerships. A general partnership exists if two or more people operate a business as joint owners and do not form a corporation or an LLC. With a general partnership structure, each partner is personally liable for the debts of the business, and each partner has the right to participate in managing the business operations.
A limited partnership structure also has two or more owners but has two categories, or classes, of owners:
A limited partnership must have at least one general partner and one limited partner. General partners can limit their liability by forming a separate corporation or LLC, but this makes the business formation even more complex than a corporation or LLC alone.
As with any type of business entity, limited partnerships have pros and cons. Some relate to the business as an entity, and some relate to whether you are a general or limited partner.
Advantages of a limited partnership include:
Disadvantages of a limited partnership include:
All of these factors should be weighed to determine whether a limited partnership is right for your business.
If you set up a limited partnership, you can attract investors without giving them any management authority. This same goal can be achieved by structuring the business as a corporation or an LLC. However, this involves more complex organizational documents, increased record-keeping requirements, and more complex tax filings.
Some states allow you to form a limited liability partnership (LLP), which is basically a general partnership that gives each partner some degree of personal liability protection. LLPs are typically only available to certain professionals, such as accountants, attorneys, and physicians. One partner in an LLP is not personally liable for the negligence or misconduct of another partner but remains personally liable for the debts of the partnership as a whole. LLPs are typically used if state law prohibits certain professionals from forming an LLC.
Limited partnerships are governed by state law. Therefore, the law of the state where the limited partnership is formed dictates the exact formation requirements. Generally, limited partnerships are formed by creating two documents:
Determining whether a limited partnership is right for your company requires an evaluation of your personal liability concerns, formation and record-keeping requirements, and tax considerations. This may require the assistance of legal and accounting professionals to be sure you're forming the limited partnership properly.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read