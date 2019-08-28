Forming a new corporation is an exciting new prospect. Understanding how to form an Arkansas corporation will make sure that your new venture is off to a good start
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation is a limited liability entity, which means that the corporation’s shareholders are protected from personal liability for the corporation’s debts and obligations. A corporation’s limited liability may also help protect shareholders’ assets if an employee is sued.
An Arkansas corporation is formed by filing articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State. Once you have filed the articles, the corporation formally exists. The articles of incorporation may contain many provisions, but they must include the following:
In regard to the corporation’s stock structure, the articles of incorporation must meet the following criteria:
You should check the availability of your proposed corporation name before filing articles of incorporation. You can do this by contacting a business services representative in the Secretary of State’s office or by conducting a search on the Secretary of State's website. You can reserve a corporate name for 120 days by submitting a form to the Secretary of State.
Your name must meet the following criteria:
An incorporator is a person who files the articles of incorporation. The names and addresses of all incorporators must be listed in the articles of incorporation, which must meet the following criteria:
Directors are responsible for managing the corporation’s business and affairs. Directors have a fiduciary duty to the corporation, which means they must exercise good business judgment and act in good faith and in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders. A corporation must meet the following criteria in regard to directors:
A registered agent is a person who receives legal actions and other official correspondence on the corporation’s behalf and may be an individual or a professional corporate service company. You must provide an Arkansas street address where your registered agent is located.
Arkansas requires you to state a primary purpose for your corporation. In addition, your corporation must be formed for the purpose of conducting any business not contrary to law.
Bylaws outline a corporation’s internal structure and provide operating procedures. They may include provisions for the regulation and management of the corporation’s affairs. Directors are required to adopt bylaws, which must be consistent with the law and the articles of incorporation.
The Arkansas Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
