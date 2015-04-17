Ready to file a dba in Arkansas but unsure how to get started? Find out how to get started with filing a dba in this easy-to-follow explanation.
Updated on: November 27, 2023 · 2 min read
A dba is a fictitious name, i.e., a name other than the name under which the business entity is formally organized. In Arkansas, dbas are required under a variety of circumstances.
You always need a dba to use a fictitious business name in Arkansas. This means that a corporation that wants to do business under a different name than the one it was formed under, for example, if "John Doe Plumbing, LLC" wants to do business as "Perfect Plumbing Company," then they’d need to file a dba for the different name.
The dba filing process begins with a name search to determine whether or not the name a company wants to use is, in fact, available. That search can be conducted using Arkansas' Business Entity Search. Registration of a dba or business name effectively prevents others from using that name, so the use of a name that is already taken can lead to a lawsuit brought against the later-adopting entity. Furthermore, should a business attempt to use a dba name that is not registered within Arkansas, the state is technically able to bring fraud charges against the unregistered business.
A number of forms needed to file a dba registration can be found on the Arkansas Secretary of State website. Filers should be mindful that while the fees are the same, the forms for domestic and foreign filers are different; a domestic filer should use the DN-18 form, whereas a foreign filer should use the F-18 form. The fees are slightly lower for the filing of an online application as opposed to a paper application and are subject to change at any time.
Paperwork for a dba can be filed online. Filers will need to provide:
The fictitious dba name
The character or purpose of the business being conducted
The name of the domestic entity and its date of qualification in either Arkansas or the state of formation
The address of its principal place of business
The dba filing will expire every five years, and it is the responsibility of the filer to make sure that this dba designation remains up to date on the records of the Arkansas Secretary of State.
While a dba filing will affect the entity's ability to operate a business under a certain name, it does not have tax implications in Arkansas.
